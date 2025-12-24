NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort reopens after six-month renovation

NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort has officially reopened on 21 December following a six-month renovation programme aimed at upgrading accommodation, dining venues, and leisure facilities while preserving the island’s natural character.

Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort is accessible by a 35-minute seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport. The property is situated close to Hanifaru Bay, a well-known marine area recognised for seasonal manta ray and whale shark activity.

The resort features 105 beach and overwater villas. As part of the renovation, new Beach Villas with private plunge pools have been introduced, alongside refreshed overwater villas offering lagoon views. Existing villas have also undergone upgrades to align with NH Collection’s brand standards.

Dining outlets at the resort have been refurbished, with a focus on offering a range of cuisines. Guests can also access a variety of water sports and marine-based activities, supported by the resort’s proximity to key dive and snorkelling sites in the atoll.

Wellness facilities have been enhanced with the reopening of the resort’s spa, which now offers updated treatment spaces. Recreational and leisure areas across the island have also been improved as part of the renovation works.

With its reopening, NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort resumes operations as part of the NH Collection portfolio in the Maldives, targeting leisure travellers seeking access to Baa Atoll’s marine environment alongside upgraded accommodation and facilities.