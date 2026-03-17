Tropical jungle theme to define Easter celebrations at Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa

JOALI Maldives, the Maldives’ first and only art-immersive resort, has officially unveiled its 2026 Easter theme: ‘Painted in Spring.’ From 1–12 April 2026, the island will transform into a vibrant tribute to Claude Monet, blending the natural beauty of the Maldives with world-class art, Michelin-starred gastronomy, and award-winning hospitality. As the most vibrant season at JOALI, Easter offers families a getaway that is as meaningful as it is memorable.

A Vision of Renewal Led by Maldivian Hospitality

The 2026 season at JOALI Maldives is centred on the promise of spring as a time for renewal, connection, and celebration. This Easter, the island invites guests to awaken their curiosity through art-led experiences and signature island rituals.

“Easter is a cherished season at JOALI, a time when families gather to create memories that last,” says General Manager Shifaz Hassan. “With our newly reimagined Muramas Kids Club and a calendar full of creative discovery, we have curated an environment where every generation can find joy, whether through spirited competition on the field or quiet reflection in our gardens.”

Villas and Residences Made for Families

Designed to be a home-away-from-home, the resort’s expansive villas and residences provide the ultimate sanctuary for family getaways. From multi-bedroom beach residences with private infinity pools to sprawling overwater villas, each space is crafted to balance privacy with shared family moments. These high-design sanctuaries offer dedicated areas for relaxation and play, ensuring that every generation can experience the island in total comfort and luxury.

World-Class Culinary Artistry and Rare Vintages

The Easter season features a sophisticated palette of flavours, headlined by an exclusive “Table in Bloom” dinner by Chef Alex Dilling of London’s two-Michelin-star Hotel Café Royal. Oenophiles can look forward to the Sogno d’Italia Wine Dinner, a prestigious evening hosted by Master Sommelier Kamal Malik, featuring rare Italian vintages.

The island’s diverse culinary landscape further enriches the season: Saoke offers overwater Nikkei cuisine; TUH’U serves authentic Levantine flavours; Bellinis captures the essence of Italy; and Vandhoo presents a vibrant palette of Southeast Asian, Chinese, and Indian dishes.

Classic Island Holiday Meets Creativity and Play

JOALI Maldives merges high-energy adventure with an artistic soul, offering a balanced holiday of discovery and play. Guests can explore the Raa Atoll through Turtle and Dolphin Quests and eFoil surfing or tap into their creativity at the Ceramic and Painting Studio with the Resident Artist. The island’s vibrant spirit extends to friendly competition, from the highly anticipated Annual Easter Football Cup and Padel matches to spirited family games. The experiences offer a lively contrast to the island’s serenity, ensuring a balanced and energetic holiday.

Whimsical Wonders at the Newly Revamped Muramas Kids Club

This season, young explorers will discover a world of reimagined magic at the newly revamped Muramas Kids Club. In addition to its existing world-class facilities, the club now features an all-new water slide, adding a splash of excitement to the daily program. The Easter schedule is packed with imagination-led activities, including Carrot Hunts, Family Treasure Hunts, and the island’s famous bubble parties, ensuring the Island of Joy lives up to its name for the youngest guests.

JOALI Maldives has villas starting from USD 4,315 per night for two guests sharing a Luxury Water Villa with Pool on Bed and Breakfast basis. For additional details on JOALI Maldives’ Easter programme, please visit joali.com or contact reservations.jomv@joali.com.