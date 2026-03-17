Family
Tropical jungle theme to define Easter celebrations at Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa
This Easter, Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa invites guests to experience a vibrant island celebration inspired by a Tropical Jungle theme from 4–13 April 2026. Set against the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives, the program blends art, gastronomy, entertainment, wellness, and family-friendly experiences for an unforgettable holiday escape.
The festivities include a variety of signature experiences, beginning with a lavish Easter Breakfast at ONU Marché and the cheerful arrival of the Easter Bunny for families and young guests. As the day unfolds, guests can gather for sunset cocktails at Bodumas Beach before enjoying a grand Easter Dinner featuring seasonal favorites and a curated selection of festive dishes.
A highlight of this year’s celebration is the residency of Maldivian watercolor artist Shimha Shakeeb, whose exhibition Stories of the Maldives will showcase vibrant works inspired by island landscapes, architecture, and everyday life. Guests will also can join art workshops and creative sessions led by the artist throughout the Easter week.
The celebrations continue with the energetic Sun & Splash Pool Party at Latitude 5.5, featuring tropical beats from a live DJ, poolside games, refreshing cocktails, and a vibrant lunch buffet. Evenings across the island will come alive with themed dining experiences, live music, dancers, and DJ performances, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the holiday period.
Guests can also unwind with curated wellness experiences at the resort’s spa, enjoy romantic dining moments such as the Secret Garden experience, or take part in family-friendly activities designed for all ages. The Easter festivities conclude with Orthodox Easter celebrations and a final Sun & Splash Pool Party on 13 April, bringing the island-wide celebration to a joyful close.
For any reservations or inquiries: Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 656 3000.
Family
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces Easter festivities inspired by Chocolate Factory concept
This Easter, Ifuru Island Maldives invites guests to experience “The Sweet Side of Wonder,” a playful seasonal celebration inspired by the imaginative spirit of Ifuru’s Chocolate Factory. Designed for travellers of all ages, the Easter programme blends festive traditions, indulgent treats, and joyful island experiences set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated programme that combines colourful festivities with the relaxed luxury of island life. From chocolate-inspired culinary creations crafted by the resort’s talented chefs to vibrant social gatherings and creative activities, the Easter festivities promise memorable moments for families, couples, and groups of friends.
A highlight of the celebration is the lively Sugar Rush Easter Parade, bringing a burst of colour, music, and festive energy to the island as guests gather to celebrate the spirit of Easter together. On Easter Sunday, families can also take part in the much-anticipated Easter Egg Hunt, where young explorers set off across the island in search of hidden treats and sweet surprises.
Families can also look forward to a variety of engaging experiences designed especially for younger guests. From creative workshops and playful island games to interactive activities inspired by the sweet spirit of Ifuru’s Chocolate Factory, children are invited to explore, create, and celebrate in a joyful and imaginative setting.
“Easter is a wonderful opportunity to create joyful moments for our guests,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “With ‘The Sweet Side of Wonder,’ we wanted to bring together playful imagination, indulgent flavours, and the relaxed beauty of our island to create a celebration that guests of all ages can enjoy.”
With its vibrant atmosphere, Premium All-Inclusive offering, and spectacular island setting in Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives provides the perfect destination for travellers seeking a unique Easter escape.
Guests can explore the full Easter programme, including festive events, family-friendly activities, and special celebrations, by visiting Easter Programme 2026.
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Siyam World Maldives to host international football camps this Easter
This Easter, Siyam World Maldives, part of Sun Siyam’s Lifestyle Collection, is clicking its ruby slippers and transforming into the magical World of Oz from From March 31st – April 17th, 2026 with not one, not two, but three international football legends arriving on island. Yes, while the Wizard may rely on smoke and mirrors, Massimo Ambrosini, Javier Saviola and Gary Cahill are very real, and they will be hosting exclusive football camps throughout April for young players and fans ready to sharpen their skills in paradise.
But that is only the beginning because, unlike Dorothy, you might not want to go home.
Alongside these star-studded camps, Siyam World’s Easter celebrations invite guests to follow the Yellow Brick Road into the World of Oz, where the island comes alive with magical shows, playful races, kid-friendly carnivals, and high-energy island adventures.
The journey begins with Dorothy’s Arrival, a sunset gathering at Together Beach where emerald lights glow, music fills the air, and the first clues of the Oz adventure begin to unfold. Guests are then invited to follow the Yellow Brick Road across the island, discovering surprises along the way. The highlight of the Easter programme is the spectacular Journey to the Emerald City Stage Show, featuring dazzling dance performances, aerial artistry, fire acts, and immersive visuals that bring the magic of Oz to life.
Young adventurers can explore the Wizard’s Kidz Carnival, packed with games, face painting, and playful characters, while guests ready for a challenge can join The Amazing Race – Wizard of Siyam Edition, racing around the island in a series of fun challenges inspired by brains, heart, and courage.
Meanwhile, the SW 3K Easter Run adds an extra splash of fun with bubble tunnels, misty surprises, and plenty of laughter along the way.
And for football lovers, the island’s pitch becomes the ultimate training ground with three exclusive camps:
- Massimo Ambrosini Football Camp (2–4 April) – The AC Milan midfield legend known for leadership and tactical brilliance
- Javier Saviola Football Camp (5–10 April) – The lightning-fast Argentine forward “El Conejo,” famed for creativity and clinical finishing.
- Gary Cahill Football Camp (13–17 April) – The England international and former Chelsea captain celebrated for his defensive strength and leadership.
With world-class football, magical storytelling, and island adventures around every corner, The World of Oz at Siyam World promises an Easter celebration where fantasy, sport, and pure fun collide.
Because at Siyam World, the adventure never ends, it simply follows the Yellow Brick Road.
For more information and to book your stay or check out the full Easter programme, please visit the resort’s website.
Family
Art, gastronomy and island adventure headline Easter at JOALI Maldives
JOALI Maldives, the Maldives’ first and only art-immersive resort, has officially unveiled its 2026 Easter theme: ‘Painted in Spring.’ From 1–12 April 2026, the island will transform into a vibrant tribute to Claude Monet, blending the natural beauty of the Maldives with world-class art, Michelin-starred gastronomy, and award-winning hospitality. As the most vibrant season at JOALI, Easter offers families a getaway that is as meaningful as it is memorable.
A Vision of Renewal Led by Maldivian Hospitality
The 2026 season at JOALI Maldives is centred on the promise of spring as a time for renewal, connection, and celebration. This Easter, the island invites guests to awaken their curiosity through art-led experiences and signature island rituals.
“Easter is a cherished season at JOALI, a time when families gather to create memories that last,” says General Manager Shifaz Hassan. “With our newly reimagined Muramas Kids Club and a calendar full of creative discovery, we have curated an environment where every generation can find joy, whether through spirited competition on the field or quiet reflection in our gardens.”
Villas and Residences Made for Families
Designed to be a home-away-from-home, the resort’s expansive villas and residences provide the ultimate sanctuary for family getaways. From multi-bedroom beach residences with private infinity pools to sprawling overwater villas, each space is crafted to balance privacy with shared family moments. These high-design sanctuaries offer dedicated areas for relaxation and play, ensuring that every generation can experience the island in total comfort and luxury.
World-Class Culinary Artistry and Rare Vintages
The Easter season features a sophisticated palette of flavours, headlined by an exclusive “Table in Bloom” dinner by Chef Alex Dilling of London’s two-Michelin-star Hotel Café Royal. Oenophiles can look forward to the Sogno d’Italia Wine Dinner, a prestigious evening hosted by Master Sommelier Kamal Malik, featuring rare Italian vintages.
The island’s diverse culinary landscape further enriches the season: Saoke offers overwater Nikkei cuisine; TUH’U serves authentic Levantine flavours; Bellinis captures the essence of Italy; and Vandhoo presents a vibrant palette of Southeast Asian, Chinese, and Indian dishes.
Classic Island Holiday Meets Creativity and Play
JOALI Maldives merges high-energy adventure with an artistic soul, offering a balanced holiday of discovery and play. Guests can explore the Raa Atoll through Turtle and Dolphin Quests and eFoil surfing or tap into their creativity at the Ceramic and Painting Studio with the Resident Artist. The island’s vibrant spirit extends to friendly competition, from the highly anticipated Annual Easter Football Cup and Padel matches to spirited family games. The experiences offer a lively contrast to the island’s serenity, ensuring a balanced and energetic holiday.
Whimsical Wonders at the Newly Revamped Muramas Kids Club
This season, young explorers will discover a world of reimagined magic at the newly revamped Muramas Kids Club. In addition to its existing world-class facilities, the club now features an all-new water slide, adding a splash of excitement to the daily program. The Easter schedule is packed with imagination-led activities, including Carrot Hunts, Family Treasure Hunts, and the island’s famous bubble parties, ensuring the Island of Joy lives up to its name for the youngest guests.
JOALI Maldives has villas starting from USD 4,315 per night for two guests sharing a Luxury Water Villa with Pool on Bed and Breakfast basis. For additional details on JOALI Maldives’ Easter programme, please visit joali.com or contact reservations.jomv@joali.com.
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