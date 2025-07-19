Bandos Maldives crowned Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort at World Travel Awards 2025

Bandos Maldives has once again been awarded “Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort” at the World Travel Awards 2025. This marks a consecutive win, underscoring the resort’s ongoing excellence in providing world-class diving experiences and its lasting reputation as a premier dive destination in the Maldives.

A key factor in this achievement is Dive Bandos, recognised as one of the Maldives’ most well-established and respected diving centres. With decades of experience, Dive Bandos offers expertly guided underwater adventures led by a seasoned team of dive professionals. Their dedication to safety, education, and marine preservation ensures that every dive is not only visually stunning but also deeply meaningful.

Bandos Maldives provides convenient access to over 40 renowned dive sites, giving guests unparalleled opportunities to explore the Indian Ocean’s vibrant coral reefs, dramatic drop-offs, and rich marine biodiversity. Whether a beginner or an experienced diver, guests are guided by multilingual instructors who prioritise both safety and unforgettable encounters beneath the waves.

Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives, stated, “This award means a great deal to us not just as a recognition, but as a reminder of why we do what we do. Our mission has always been to deliver meaningful, safe, and unforgettable dive experiences. I’m incredibly proud of our dive team and the entire Bandos family for their unwavering commitment to excellence. We are grateful to our guests and industry partners for their continued trust and support.”

Bandos Maldives is conveniently located just 7 kilometres from Velana International Airport, on a pristine coral island spanning 18.66 hectares in the heart of North Malé Atoll, exemplifying the allure of the Maldives as a top travel destination. Since welcoming its first guests half a century ago, Bandos Maldives has remained dedicated to its enduring ethos of “the island of hospitality.”

Nestled amidst the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Bandos Maldives offers a diverse range of 220 rooms. The resort also features three vibrant bars, four restaurants, and relaxation at the Orchid Spa. The state-of-the-art Clubhouse sports complex provides opportunities to stay fit and unwind with beach volleyball, tennis, steam baths, sauna, and a modern fitness suite. For underwater enthusiasts, Dive Bandos, one of the country’s longest-established centres, ensures a safe and exhilarating underwater adventure.