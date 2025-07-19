News
InterContinental Maldives enhances wellness offerings with Dr Shagnika Pradhan
The InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is enhancing its guest wellness experience by welcoming Dr. Shagnika Pradhan as a visiting practitioner from 1st August to 15th September 2025. Dr. Pradhan, who specialises in Naturopathy and Yoga Science, will offer a range of holistic treatments designed to restore balance in both body and mind.
With over seven years of experience, Dr. Pradhan employs a results-driven approach to healing that blends ancient Eastern traditions with modern therapies. Her expertise covers pain and stress management using techniques from traditional Chinese medicine, alongside herbal remedies, nutrition counselling, and yoga therapy. Her practice is rooted in providing personalised care that addresses the root causes of ailments.
During her residency at the resort’s AVI Spa, Dr. Pradhan will offer a comprehensive menu of exclusive wellness services. These include:
- Naturopathic Manipulative Therapy: A custom blend of bodywork, spinal alignment, and sound healing to relieve stress and pain.
- Acupuncture: A traditional Chinese technique to balance the body’s energy, effective for stress and pain. This also includes Facial Rejuvenation Acupuncture to naturally boost collagen and circulation.
- Sleep Enhancement Therapy: A four-hour ritual combining acupuncture, herbal massage, sound healing, and Yoga Nidra to improve sleep quality.
- Specialised Yoga Therapies: Guests can choose from Yoga Therapy for overall wellbeing, Aqua Yoga Therapy for joint mobility in the water, and Anti-gravity Aerial Yoga in silk hammocks to build core strength and alignment.
- Reiki Sound Healing: A spiritual session using Reiki energy, singing bowls, and chanting for emotional release.
- Cupping Therapy: A traditional method to ease muscular tension and improve circulation.
These bespoke sessions are part of the resort’s ongoing Wellness Journey programme, which features a curated selection of expert in-house specialists and visiting international practitioners.
Awards
Bandos Maldives crowned Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort at World Travel Awards 2025
Bandos Maldives has once again been awarded “Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort” at the World Travel Awards 2025. This marks a consecutive win, underscoring the resort’s ongoing excellence in providing world-class diving experiences and its lasting reputation as a premier dive destination in the Maldives.
A key factor in this achievement is Dive Bandos, recognised as one of the Maldives’ most well-established and respected diving centres. With decades of experience, Dive Bandos offers expertly guided underwater adventures led by a seasoned team of dive professionals. Their dedication to safety, education, and marine preservation ensures that every dive is not only visually stunning but also deeply meaningful.
Bandos Maldives provides convenient access to over 40 renowned dive sites, giving guests unparalleled opportunities to explore the Indian Ocean’s vibrant coral reefs, dramatic drop-offs, and rich marine biodiversity. Whether a beginner or an experienced diver, guests are guided by multilingual instructors who prioritise both safety and unforgettable encounters beneath the waves.
Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives, stated, “This award means a great deal to us not just as a recognition, but as a reminder of why we do what we do. Our mission has always been to deliver meaningful, safe, and unforgettable dive experiences. I’m incredibly proud of our dive team and the entire Bandos family for their unwavering commitment to excellence. We are grateful to our guests and industry partners for their continued trust and support.”
Bandos Maldives is conveniently located just 7 kilometres from Velana International Airport, on a pristine coral island spanning 18.66 hectares in the heart of North Malé Atoll, exemplifying the allure of the Maldives as a top travel destination. Since welcoming its first guests half a century ago, Bandos Maldives has remained dedicated to its enduring ethos of “the island of hospitality.”
Nestled amidst the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Bandos Maldives offers a diverse range of 220 rooms. The resort also features three vibrant bars, four restaurants, and relaxation at the Orchid Spa. The state-of-the-art Clubhouse sports complex provides opportunities to stay fit and unwind with beach volleyball, tennis, steam baths, sauna, and a modern fitness suite. For underwater enthusiasts, Dive Bandos, one of the country’s longest-established centres, ensures a safe and exhilarating underwater adventure.
Cooking
Malaa – The Maldivian Café: NH Kuda Rah’s new culinary jewel
NH Maldives Kuda Rah has announced the launch of its newest food and beverage outlet, Malaa – The Maldivian Café. Now open to guests, the café offers a taste of authentic Maldivian cuisine alongside interactive Maldivian cooking classes.
Guests staying at NH Maldives Kuda Rah can delve into the country’s rich culinary traditions with guidance from award-winning Executive Chef Farish Mukhthar. With over 22 years of experience in the hospitality and culinary industries across five-star and ultra-luxury resorts in the Maldives, Chef Farish brings a deep-rooted passion and refined expertise to the resort. Trained under renowned European celebrity chefs, he has earned a strong reputation for his culinary artistry.
The café focuses exclusively on authentic Maldivian dishes, using locally sourced ingredients from nearby islands as well as the chef’s own garden within the resort. Cooking classes offer guests the opportunity to prepare classic Maldivian dishes, such as curry and local salads, under the guidance of Chef Farish—culminating in a delicious homemade lunch.
As fish (both fresh and smoked) is the staple of the Maldivian diet, it is often prepared with coconut and rice or roshi (Maldivian flatbread). Other traditional ingredients include breadfruit and sweet potato—versatile and starchy staples that feature in a wide range of local dishes. The cuisine is often boldly spiced, with the fiery Scotch bonnet chilli, locally known as githeyo mirus, playing a central role. This essential chilli, along with herbs grown organically in the resort’s garden, imparts a distinctive heat and fruity flavour to many Maldivian dishes.
While many resorts in the Maldives offer a wide array of international cuisine—ranging from Italian and Japanese to French and Indian—the opportunity to savour authentic local flavours can be one of the most memorable aspects of travel. Malaa – The Maldivian Café provides a unique and immersive dining experience for those curious about Maldivian culinary heritage and the fascinating stories behind its traditional ingredients.
This initiative is part of NH Hotels & Resorts’ broader effort to connect guests with meaningful local experiences through its Live Local programme, under the Minor DISCOVERY loyalty scheme. The programme is designed to offer curated, immersive activities and authentic cultural encounters, allowing guests to engage more deeply with their destination.
Featured
Madifushi Private Island makes impact at ILTM Asia Pacific 2025
Madifushi Private Island has announced its successful participation in the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Asia Pacific 2025, which took place from 30 June to 3 July at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.
ILTM Asia Pacific is an exclusive, invitation-only luxury travel event, recognised for bringing together the world’s foremost luxury travel advisors, high-end hospitality brands, and experience curators. The event serves as a key platform for forging meaningful connections and crafting bespoke itineraries for high-net-worth individuals across the Asia Pacific region.
As Madifushi Private Island continues to position itself at the pinnacle of luxury, its presence at this esteemed event offered a strategic opportunity to present the resort’s distinctive offerings to a targeted audience of industry professionals and media. Delegates at ILTM engaged in pre-scheduled one-to-one appointments, networking sessions, and educational forums with some of the most influential figures in the luxury travel sector.
Ali Shakir, Group General Manager of MIC Group, commented, “Our participation in ILTM Asia Pacific reflects our commitment to sustained growth and excellence within the luxury travel sphere. This platform enables us to connect with the right partners to attract discerning travellers to Madifushi, ensuring that our brand repositioning truly reflects our luxury potential.”
Ibrahim Inad, Commercial Director of MIC Group, added, “It was an honour to represent Madifushi Private Island at ILTM Asia Pacific this year. Being among prestigious luxury brands and esteemed advisors reaffirmed our dedication to redefining the Maldivian luxury experience, while upholding authentic hospitality and personalised service.”
Throughout the event, Madifushi Private Island showcased its tailored experiences, bespoke services, refined culinary offerings, and unspoilt natural surroundings — all of which resonate with the evolving preferences of the luxury traveller in the Asia Pacific region.
Participation in ILTM Asia Pacific 2025 represents a key milestone in Madifushi Private Island’s journey to broaden its presence within the global luxury travel arena. The resort aims to foster strong partnerships with leading travel advisors and agencies, welcoming a new wave of discerning visitors to the Maldives.
Located in the tranquil Meemu Atoll, Madifushi Private Island is an elegant retreat offering carefully curated luxury experiences rooted in authentic Maldivian hospitality. Set amidst the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the island is a sanctuary for those in search of serenity, bespoke services, and transformative moments.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Go behind scenes at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives with new immersive tour
-
Cooking1 week ago
W Maldives welcomes acclaimed ‘Dessert King’ Reynold Poernomo for Flavours Unscripted culinary takeover
-
Fitness1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives welcomes celebrity trainer Faisal Abdalla for PMA Island Fitness Residency
-
News1 week ago
Anantara Kihavah redefines beachfront luxury with new Beach Pool Villas
-
Featured1 week ago
Barceló Nasandhura celebrates World Chocolate Day with sweet surprises in Malé
-
Awards1 week ago
JOALI Maldives ranked Asia’s best and No. 7 in world’s top 100
-
Awards1 week ago
Villa Park, Villa Nautica crowned among world’s top 100 hotels
-
Featured5 days ago
Unwind, dine and play: multi-island summer at CROSSROADS Maldives