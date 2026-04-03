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Sun Siyam Iru Fushi hosts Michelin-starred Chef Robin Pietsch
Modern travellers increasingly view a destination as a collection of flavours to be explored, often reserving their dining experiences at the same moment they book their stay to ensure a true sense of discovery.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has embraced this trend, aligning its “Premium Island Experience” with exclusive chef residencies that transform an island stay into a sophisticated, curated sensory adventure. This approach reflects the resort’s core philosophy in reimagining the guest experience in its 15 dining venues and bars.
Central to this refined vision, the resort’s Easter programme debuted with a bespoke four-course residency masterminded by Michelin-starred Chef Robin Pietsch. Collaborating closely with Executive Chef Putu Wijana and Beverage Manager & Sommelier Sunil Kumar, Pietsch ensured every ingredient achieved a sensual harmony with its chosen vintage pairing—a true study in the art of culinary chemistry.
The residency was hosted at Islander’s Grill, the resort’s beachfront destination, where the “Land & Sea” menu showcased technical precision through signatures such as Hand-Cut Beef Tartare finished with a silken yolk and garden botanicals; Lightly Cured Cod jewelled with Beluga Caviar; and a succulent Beef Cheek with Seared Foie Gras and winter truffle.
The experience concluded with a Topfen Dumpling accented by papaya, yogurt, and almond. The menu featured curated pairings, including French Champagne and a selection of prestigious French and Italian wines.
“We strive for a synergy between Michelin-standard precision and the evocative pulse of local and regional provenance. This marriage of world-class craft enables us to elevate our flavour profile, establishing a new lineage of bespoke dishes that honour our heritage while setting a sophisticated benchmark for the Sun Siyam Iru Fushi dining experience,” highlighted Abdulla Atham, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Resort Manager.
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Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa introduces Secret Garden private dining concept
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa presents a new chapter in destination dining with the launch of its Secret Garden concept, a thoughtfully designed experience that brings guests into a secluded setting surrounded by nature, soft lighting, and carefully curated details.
Tucked away in a quiet corner of the island, Secret Garden is created for those moments that deserve more than a traditional dinner. The space is styled with flowing drapes, warm candlelight, and natural greenery, creating a calm and intimate atmosphere that feels both personal and special. It is a setting that invites guests to slow down, connect, and enjoy the evening at their own pace.
At the centre of the experience is a seven-course menu, crafted to guide guests through a balanced journey of flavours. Each course is presented with care, with live cooking moments adding a sense of theatre and interaction throughout the evening. The service remains attentive yet discreet, allowing the experience to feel seamless and uninterrupted.
Guests can choose between two tailored offerings. The Romantic Escape focuses on the dining experience itself, complemented by a beautifully arranged setup and personalised service. For those looking to extend the evening, the Ultimate Romance Experience adds thoughtful touches such as a welcome glass of champagne, a private cinema moment under the open sky, in-villa breakfast the next day, and special bed decoration to complete the occasion.
The concept also allows for additional customisation, from floral arrangements to bespoke messages and decorative details, giving guests the flexibility to shape the evening around their celebration, whether it is a birthday, proposal, or simply a meaningful time together.
With Secret Garden, Kuredhivaru continues to expand its dining experiences beyond traditional venues, offering guests something more personal and immersive. It reflects the resort’s approach to hospitality, where every detail is considered, and each experience is designed to feel natural, effortless, and quietly memorable.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 6563000.
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Anantara Veli Maldives continues Michelin guest chef series with female lineup
Ventive Hospitality Limited continues with the fourth edition of its Michelin Star Guest Chef Series at Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, featuring exclusive dining experiences from world-class chef residencies. This year’s edition features an all-female lineup of Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs from across the globe, reflecting the company’s continued focus on delivering differentiated, experience-led offerings while championing greater diversity in global cuisine and gastronomy.
The Michelin Star Guest Chef Series is a proprietary platform developed by Ventive to drive premium guest engagement, strengthen brand equity, and enhance culinary capabilities across its hospitality portfolio. Through this initiative, the company integrates global culinary expertise into its operations while creating high-value, experience-driven propositions for its guests.
At Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, the series is being delivered through curated formats including exclusive tasting menus, collaborative dining experiences, and interactive engagements. These are designed to deepen guest interaction, increase on-property spend, and reinforce the positioning of Ventive’s assets as destinations for experiential luxury.
The participating chefs represent a cross-section of leading culinary markets across Europe and Asia, bringing diverse perspectives shaped by innovation, technique, and cultural storytelling. The all-female lineup further underscores a progressive shift within the global culinary landscape and aligns with Ventive’s commitment to enabling broader representation within the industry.
Residencies Already Completed
Chef Caterina Ceraudo kicked off the series in January, bringing her Calabrian-rooted cuisine that reflects the landscapes and traditions of Southern Italy through a contemporary lens. Known for her thoughtful approach to ingredients and refined techniques, her dishes honoured the connection between land, heritage, and modern Italian creativity.
Chef Gabriela Chamorro brought the vibrant spirit of Dubai’s cosmopolitan dining scene to the island last February. Her residency showcased bold flavours and contemporary flair, with standout dishes such as a Buñuelo with tuna tartare, guava jam, and black garlic aioli, balancing sweetness, richness, and bright coastal notes in a single elegant creation.
Upcoming Residencies
Chef Kelly Rangama, a Michelin-starred chef and winner of Top Chef France, is known for weaving her Creole heritage into refined French cuisine. Her signature Rougail Saucisse elevates the beloved Réunion Island classic of smoky sausage, tomato, and aromatic spices with contemporary finesse.
Chef Emily Roux, of the legendary Roux family, brings elegant and inventive French-inspired cuisine to the series. Having earned her Michelin star through her restaurant Caractère in London, Chef Emily holds a proud place within one of Britain’s most iconic culinary dynasties. Her seared John Dory with beurre blanc and seasonal vegetables showcases her refined technique and mastery of balanced, expressive flavours.
Chef Nao Motohashi of Restaurant JULIA brings the precision and quiet elegance of Japanese cuisine to the series. Known for her refined approach to seasonal ingredients and meticulous technique, Chef Nao creates dishes that balance purity, harmony, and visual artistry. Her cooking reflects the philosophy of Japanese gastronomy, where flavour, texture, and presentation come together in thoughtful simplicity —offering guests a dining experience that is both delicate and deeply expressive.
Rising Chefs
Expanding the chef list beyond its usual Michelin-starred lineup, visiting chefs for the rest of the year include Chef Iris Jordan Martin of Restaurant Ansils in Aragón, Spain, winner of the 2025 Michelin Guide Young Chef Award; Chef Ash Valenzuela-Heeger of Riverine Rabbit in Birmingham, UK; and Chef Niyati Rao of Ekaa in Bombay, India.
“As a hospitality platform, our focus is on building assets that stand out through differentiated experiences. Culinary plays a central role in that strategy. The Guest Chef Series enables us to bring together global talent, local context, and immersive formats to create experiences that go beyond traditional dining. The all-female lineup this year is both timely and important, reflecting the changing dynamics of the global culinary industry while reinforcing our commitment to inclusive growth,” said Ranjit Batra, Chief Executive Officer, Ventive Hospitality Limited.
“We’re excited to have an all-female lineup this year. The culinary scene is a male-dominated industry, but there are many female chefs out there whom we believe deserve the same recognition and our team of chefs would benefit tremendously from this experience,” said Chef Francis Purification, Culinary Director, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort.
“Each residency features collaborative dinners with our chefs, cooking classes and a long table dinner, hosted by a member of our family, allowing guests to engage not only with delicious food but with the stories and inspirations behind it.”
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NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort launches Caravela dining concept
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort has announced the grand opening of Caravela, its signature fine dining restaurant, welcoming distinguished guests to an extraordinary culinary voyage that redefines gastronomy in the Maldives.
The launch was marked by a memorable and elegant opening evening, graced by guest of honour Loredana Groza, one of Romania’s most celebrated and influential artists. Renowned internationally for her iconic music career, enduring cultural impact, and dynamic stage presence, Loredana brought a touch of glamour and prestige to the occasion, elevating the celebration into a truly remarkable event.
A First-of-Its-Kind Culinary Concept
Caravela stands as a pioneering concept in the Maldives, as the first restaurant to seamlessly fuse Spanish and Maldivian cuisines into a cohesive and immersive fine-dining experience.
Inspired by the legendary maritime voyages that once connected Spain to the Indian Ocean, the restaurant draws its name and spirit from the historic caravels that charted these routes. The concept is built around a symbolic culinary journey, where flavours, ingredients, and techniques converge to tell a story of exploration, trade, and cultural exchange.
A Menu That Tells a Story
At the heart of Caravela lies a meticulously crafted multi-course tasting experience, where each dish represents a chapter in a historic voyage. The menu blends Iberian culinary heritage with the richness of Maldivian ingredients and local seafood, reflecting the evolution of flavours shaped by centuries of maritime discovery.
Caravela will ultimately present three distinct tasting menus, each inspired by the great routes of the Age of Discovery:
- The Atlantic voyages along the coast of Africa
- The Pacific crossings to the Americas and Asia
- The Indian Ocean route connecting Africa, Arabia, India, and the Maldives
Each menu unfolds as a chronological culinary journey, inviting guests to experience the spirit of exploration in sequence, much like the navigators who first charted these paths.
The current experience is presented as a seven-course degustation menu, thoughtfully curated to deliver depth, balance, and storytelling in every plate.
An Immersive Dining Experience
More than a restaurant, Caravela is conceived as an immersive narrative experience.
“We are building a bridge between two worlds that have shared a profound connection to the sea for centuries,” shares the resort’s leadership team. “This is not simply dinner. It is a living time capsule. From nautical map-inspired menus to curated storytelling woven into each course, guests are invited to relive the journeys of the São Cristóvão, Santa María, and São Gabriel, all while dining beneath the Maldivian stars.”
With limited seating and an intimate setting, the experience is designed to engage all senses, combining gastronomy, history, and atmosphere into a singular, unforgettable evening.
The Wine Pairing: A Journey in the Glass
Complementing the culinary narrative is a carefully curated wine pairing, designed to mirror the historic trade routes that defined the Age of Discovery.
From the crisp and expressive Cavas of Spain to the bold, structured reds of Stellenbosch, each selection reflects a stage of the journey, creating a parallel exploration in the glass that enhances and elevates the storytelling on the plate.
A New Benchmark in Maldivian Dining
With its innovative concept, refined execution, and strong narrative foundation, Caravela is poised to become one of the most distinctive and sought-after dining experiences in the Maldives.
Blending education, storytelling, and world-class cuisine, it offers guests far more than a meal. It delivers a voyage across time, cultures, and oceans.
As Caravela opens its doors, it sets a new benchmark for experiential dining, inviting guests to embark on a journey where Spanish passion meets Maldivian soul, and every course tells a story worth remembering.
For more information or bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
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