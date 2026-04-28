You & Me Maldives announces gourmet week with Chef Andrea Berton

You & Me Maldives, the intimate adults-only island retreat in Raa Atoll, is set to present an exceptional culinary journey as part of its highly anticipated Gourmet Week, taking place from 02 to 09 May 2026, featuring the renowned Michelin-starred Chef Andrea Berton.

Set against the serene backdrop of the Maldives, this exclusive week-long celebration invites guests to experience the art of fine dining through a curated series of immersive culinary moments, where refined technique meets the natural beauty of the island.

Chef Berton will personally host two signature evenings, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience his distinctive culinary philosophy in an intimate and inspiring setting. On 04 May, guests will be welcomed to a unique dining experience at Green Carpet, where nature and gastronomy come together in a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere. This will be followed by an elegant evening on 06 May at Sand, where the ambiance of the island’s refined beachfront setting enhances the overall dining journey.

More than just a dining event, Gourmet Week at You & Me Maldives is designed as a holistic experience bringing together exceptional cuisine, thoughtfully curated settings, and the signature warmth of Maldivian hospitality. Each moment is crafted to create a deeper connection between guests, the destination, and the artistry of one of Italy’s most celebrated chefs.

Nestled in a secluded corner of Raa Atoll, You & Me Maldives is known for its focus on privacy, romance, and unforgettable experiences, making it the perfect setting for such an exclusive collaboration. With its distinctive dining concepts, including the iconic H2O Underwater Restaurant, the resort continues to elevate the culinary landscape of the Maldives.

This special Gourmet Week reflects The Cocoon Collection’s ongoing commitment to delivering unique, world-class experiences that go beyond the ordinary, offering guests moments that are both memorable and meaningful.