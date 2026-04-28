Cooking
You & Me Maldives announces gourmet week with Chef Andrea Berton
You & Me Maldives, the intimate adults-only island retreat in Raa Atoll, is set to present an exceptional culinary journey as part of its highly anticipated Gourmet Week, taking place from 02 to 09 May 2026, featuring the renowned Michelin-starred Chef Andrea Berton.
Set against the serene backdrop of the Maldives, this exclusive week-long celebration invites guests to experience the art of fine dining through a curated series of immersive culinary moments, where refined technique meets the natural beauty of the island.
Chef Berton will personally host two signature evenings, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience his distinctive culinary philosophy in an intimate and inspiring setting. On 04 May, guests will be welcomed to a unique dining experience at Green Carpet, where nature and gastronomy come together in a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere. This will be followed by an elegant evening on 06 May at Sand, where the ambiance of the island’s refined beachfront setting enhances the overall dining journey.
More than just a dining event, Gourmet Week at You & Me Maldives is designed as a holistic experience bringing together exceptional cuisine, thoughtfully curated settings, and the signature warmth of Maldivian hospitality. Each moment is crafted to create a deeper connection between guests, the destination, and the artistry of one of Italy’s most celebrated chefs.
Nestled in a secluded corner of Raa Atoll, You & Me Maldives is known for its focus on privacy, romance, and unforgettable experiences, making it the perfect setting for such an exclusive collaboration. With its distinctive dining concepts, including the iconic H2O Underwater Restaurant, the resort continues to elevate the culinary landscape of the Maldives.
This special Gourmet Week reflects The Cocoon Collection’s ongoing commitment to delivering unique, world-class experiences that go beyond the ordinary, offering guests moments that are both memorable and meaningful.
Cooking
CROSSROADS Maldives brings back ‘No Guests, Just Chefs’ event
From 16th to 18th April 2026, CROSSROADS Maldives once again became the epicentre of global culinary excellence as it hosted the second chapter of the exclusive “No Guests, Just Chefs” event. Following the success of its inaugural edition last year, this unique gathering brought together around ten Michelin-starred chefs from across the world for a private, immersive adventure designed purely for connection, creativity, and relaxation.
Curated by award-winning Chef Dharshan Munidasa, the concept was simple yet powerful, an invitation extended to fellow chefs to come to the Maldives, not to perform, but to unwind, socialise, and celebrate their craft. Hosted across his renowned restaurants, Ministry of Crab, Carne Diem, and Nihonbashi Blue at The Marina, the event created an intimate space where culinary talents could meet under the same roof and enjoy each other’s company away from the demands of their kitchens.
Reflecting on the journey, Chef Dharshan shared, “This is not about performance, it’s about connection. It’s about good food, good wine, and good company. This is what travelling to the Maldives to truly unwind should look like.” He further explained that the idea behind the event was also to introduce the Maldives in a different light, showcasing not only its natural beauty, but also the vibrant lifestyle and culinary offerings available at CROSSROADS Maldives and across his three restaurants within the destination.
Chef Dharshan expressed his appreciation to all participating chefs and extended his gratitude to the three partner resorts, SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, and SO/ Maldives for their role in hosting guests at their event. Special acknowledgement was given to the leadership teams, including General Manager Alex Traeger of SAii Lagoon Maldives, General Manager Frederic Lebegue and General Manager Olivier Moies-Delval of SO/ Maldives, whose collaboration ensured a seamless and memorable experience for all involved.
Sharing his thoughts on the event, Alex Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, said, “We are delighted to welcome more gatherings like this at SAii Lagoon Maldives, where guests can seamlessly blend holiday, work, and meaningful connections. Events like ‘No Guests, Just Chefs’ truly reflect the spirit of CROSSROADS Maldives, bringing people together to experience, unwind, and create unforgettable moments in one vibrant destination.”
The event also highlighted what makes CROSSROADS Maldives truly distinctive. Participating chefs were hosted across Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, SAii Lagoon Maldives, and SO/ Maldives, experiencing the destination’s signature split-stay concept, a seamless integration of different resort styles within one connected location. This allowed them to move effortlessly between accommodation, dining venues, and leisure experiences without the logistical challenges typically associated with multi-venue events.
According to Chef Dharshan, this ease of movement and proximity is what sets CROSSROADS apart. “With the close proximity of restaurants, accommodation, and extraordinary moments, this is the only place that could truly host an event like this,” he noted. The concept not only fosters collaboration but also allows participants to fully immerse themselves in the destination without disruption.
Beyond the kitchens, the chefs embraced the full CROSSROADS lifestyle, from curated dining journeys at The Marina to water sports excursions and leisure activities. Just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the destination offers both convenience and a sense of escape, making it ideal for niche, high-profile gatherings that combine creativity with relaxation.
At the heart of it all lies The Marina, a lively hub of dining, entertainment, and social energy, often described as the “Maldivian Riviera.” It is here that guests can enjoy a vibrant mix of rare moments, from world-class cuisine to lifestyle and retail offerings, all within one dynamic setting.
The success of this second chapter has already paved the way for the future, with Chef Dharshan confirming plans to host the event again next year. More than just a culinary gathering, “No Guests, Just Chefs” stands as a testament to CROSSROADS Maldives’ ability to redefine destination experiences where hospitality, gastronomy, and community come together seamlessly.
Cooking
Kandolhu Maldives announces culinary collaboration with Chef Fabrizio Zanetti
Following a season of culinary collaborations, Kandolhu Maldives has announced that Executive Chef Fabrizio Zanetti will visit the resort this October for a series of dining events.
The resort said the programme would offer guests an opportunity to experience Zanetti’s cuisine through a number of exclusive dining experiences.
Originally from St Moritz, Zanetti has led the kitchens at Hotel Suvretta House in St Moritz for more than a decade. The five-star Suvretta House, built in 1912 by Swiss hotelier Anton Bon, recently opened a new 4,670-square metre spa for the 2025-2026 winter season.
Zanetti has also worked at Michelin-starred establishments including Baur au Lac in Zurich and Savoy Grill in London. His work has been recognised with 17 points in the Gault-Millau Guide 2025 and the Mérite Culinaire Suisse award. In 2024, he was also named Gault-Millau Rising Star of the Year.
The collaboration at Kandolhu Maldives will begin on Wednesday, 14 October, with a three-course à la carte lunch at The Market.
A four-course dinner will follow on Saturday, 17 October, at Olive Restaurant. The evening will begin with a meet-and-greet with Chef Zanetti before dinner is served.
On Wednesday, 21 October, Olive Restaurant will also host a five-course Wine and Dine event, which will include a personal introduction from the chef.
Kandolhu Maldives said each evening event at Olive Restaurant would be limited to 22 guests, offering an intimate dining setting overlooking the Indian Ocean. The resort has encouraged guests to reserve early for the programme.
Cooking
Baros Maldives to showcase sustainable dining for Earth Day
Baros Maldives is set to host a curated Earth Day experience titled Earth Day in Bloom on 22 April 2026, offering guests an evening programme centred on sustainability, nature and locally sourced ingredients.
The event will begin at 6:30pm at the resort’s Chef’s Garden, where guests will be welcomed with a Garden Spritz before taking part in a guided tour of the garden. The tour will introduce participants to local herbs and island-grown produce cultivated on the property.
As part of the programme, guests will be invited to plant their own herb, contributing to the garden while engaging in an activity aligned with environmental awareness. The experience will continue with a garden dinner starting at 7pm, featuring a menu designed around fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from the island.
An optional pairing of organic wines will also be available, providing an additional element to the dining experience.
The event is priced at USD 175 per person, excluding applicable service charge and taxes. Reservations can be made through the resort’s butler service.
The initiative reflects Baros Maldives’ focus on sustainability-led guest experiences, integrating environmental awareness with culinary offerings and on-island activities.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Four Seasons Resorts Maldives blend family travel with marine discovery
-
News1 week ago
Mandara Spa celebrates 30th anniversary with focus on Maldives growth
-
Featured1 week ago
ELE|NA expands sustainable wellness approach for World Earth Day
-
Featured1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives brings back Ocean Discovery Week
-
News6 days ago
RAH GILI MALDIVES secures EarthCheck Bronze Benchmark following opening
-
Featured3 days ago
Westin Maldives Miriandhoo introduces Family Fun Summer package
-
News4 days ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands expands Summer Collective programme for 2026
-
Awards6 days ago
Grand Park Kodhipparu retains Green Globe Certification for seventh year