Featured
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO celebrates Women’s Dive Month with captivating underwater exhibition
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, in collaboration with TGI Maldives and Divernet—one of the world’s longest-established diving platforms—has launched an inspiring marine photo exhibition to commemorate Women’s Dive Month in association with PADI.
The exhibition showcases a collection of rare underwater photographs taken by esteemed underwater photographer and writer, Richard Aspinall, during his recent stay at the resort. Based in the Scottish Borders, Aspinall has a longstanding background in wildlife conservation and heritage management, underpinned by academic training in ecology and conservation biology. His captivating images—from striking moray eels and elegant whitetip reef sharks to the vivid displays of blue-line snappers and clown triggerfish—offer a mesmerising glimpse into the flourishing coral ecosystems surrounding Helengeli.
The exhibition was officially inaugurated by seven international female journalists, joined by TGI Maldives Operations Manager Greta Marcelli, General Manager Alain Trefois, and the wider operations team at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO.
“There is something truly magical about Helengeli. The reef is alive with untold stories. The marine life is phenomenal, and the energy of this island is unmatched. This exhibition, thoughtfully curated by our team, captures that essence—blending the wonders of the ocean with a message of empowerment. We are sincerely grateful to Richard Aspinall and Divernet for their remarkable imagery and collaboration in bringing this exhibition to life,” shared General Manager Alain Trefois.
In 2023, the resort became the first recipient of the PADI® Outstanding Contribution to Female Diving award. Continuing its commitment to inclusive diving, the resort hosted ten international female journalists in July 2024, offering them the opportunity to experience scuba diving and the breathtaking beauty of the Maldivian seas as part of the PADI Women’s Dive Day celebrations.
Building on this success, OBLU NATURE Helengeli has officially launched the 2025 International PADI Women’s Dive Month, in partnership with TGI Maldives and ELE|NA Ayur Spa. This initiative presents a specially curated programme for women throughout July, blending scuba diving with wellness experiences designed to foster confidence, connection, and serenity both below and above the surface.
Cooking
Malaa – The Maldivian Café: NH Kuda Rah’s new culinary jewel
NH Maldives Kuda Rah has announced the launch of its newest food and beverage outlet, Malaa – The Maldivian Café. Now open to guests, the café offers a taste of authentic Maldivian cuisine alongside interactive Maldivian cooking classes.
Guests staying at NH Maldives Kuda Rah can delve into the country’s rich culinary traditions with guidance from award-winning Executive Chef Farish Mukhthar. With over 22 years of experience in the hospitality and culinary industries across five-star and ultra-luxury resorts in the Maldives, Chef Farish brings a deep-rooted passion and refined expertise to the resort. Trained under renowned European celebrity chefs, he has earned a strong reputation for his culinary artistry.
The café focuses exclusively on authentic Maldivian dishes, using locally sourced ingredients from nearby islands as well as the chef’s own garden within the resort. Cooking classes offer guests the opportunity to prepare classic Maldivian dishes, such as curry and local salads, under the guidance of Chef Farish—culminating in a delicious homemade lunch.
As fish (both fresh and smoked) is the staple of the Maldivian diet, it is often prepared with coconut and rice or roshi (Maldivian flatbread). Other traditional ingredients include breadfruit and sweet potato—versatile and starchy staples that feature in a wide range of local dishes. The cuisine is often boldly spiced, with the fiery Scotch bonnet chilli, locally known as githeyo mirus, playing a central role. This essential chilli, along with herbs grown organically in the resort’s garden, imparts a distinctive heat and fruity flavour to many Maldivian dishes.
While many resorts in the Maldives offer a wide array of international cuisine—ranging from Italian and Japanese to French and Indian—the opportunity to savour authentic local flavours can be one of the most memorable aspects of travel. Malaa – The Maldivian Café provides a unique and immersive dining experience for those curious about Maldivian culinary heritage and the fascinating stories behind its traditional ingredients.
This initiative is part of NH Hotels & Resorts’ broader effort to connect guests with meaningful local experiences through its Live Local programme, under the Minor DISCOVERY loyalty scheme. The programme is designed to offer curated, immersive activities and authentic cultural encounters, allowing guests to engage more deeply with their destination.
Featured
Madifushi Private Island makes impact at ILTM Asia Pacific 2025
Madifushi Private Island has announced its successful participation in the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Asia Pacific 2025, which took place from 30 June to 3 July at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.
ILTM Asia Pacific is an exclusive, invitation-only luxury travel event, recognised for bringing together the world’s foremost luxury travel advisors, high-end hospitality brands, and experience curators. The event serves as a key platform for forging meaningful connections and crafting bespoke itineraries for high-net-worth individuals across the Asia Pacific region.
As Madifushi Private Island continues to position itself at the pinnacle of luxury, its presence at this esteemed event offered a strategic opportunity to present the resort’s distinctive offerings to a targeted audience of industry professionals and media. Delegates at ILTM engaged in pre-scheduled one-to-one appointments, networking sessions, and educational forums with some of the most influential figures in the luxury travel sector.
Ali Shakir, Group General Manager of MIC Group, commented, “Our participation in ILTM Asia Pacific reflects our commitment to sustained growth and excellence within the luxury travel sphere. This platform enables us to connect with the right partners to attract discerning travellers to Madifushi, ensuring that our brand repositioning truly reflects our luxury potential.”
Ibrahim Inad, Commercial Director of MIC Group, added, “It was an honour to represent Madifushi Private Island at ILTM Asia Pacific this year. Being among prestigious luxury brands and esteemed advisors reaffirmed our dedication to redefining the Maldivian luxury experience, while upholding authentic hospitality and personalised service.”
Throughout the event, Madifushi Private Island showcased its tailored experiences, bespoke services, refined culinary offerings, and unspoilt natural surroundings — all of which resonate with the evolving preferences of the luxury traveller in the Asia Pacific region.
Participation in ILTM Asia Pacific 2025 represents a key milestone in Madifushi Private Island’s journey to broaden its presence within the global luxury travel arena. The resort aims to foster strong partnerships with leading travel advisors and agencies, welcoming a new wave of discerning visitors to the Maldives.
Located in the tranquil Meemu Atoll, Madifushi Private Island is an elegant retreat offering carefully curated luxury experiences rooted in authentic Maldivian hospitality. Set amidst the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the island is a sanctuary for those in search of serenity, bespoke services, and transformative moments.
Action
Jesse Mendes to ride at 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing showdown
Brazilian surf icon Jesse Mendes has been confirmed as one of the competitors for the 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy. A former contender on the Championship Tour and winner of the 2018 Triple Crown of Surfing, Mendes is set to bring his trademark power, fluid style, and love of alternative boards to the prestigious event held at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.
Mendes expressed his excitement at the invitation, recalling a moment with fellow Brazilian surfer Adriano de Souza, who had previously received his own call-up to the event. Mendes recounted how de Souza had eagerly accepted the invitation on the spot, not wanting to give Four Seasons a chance to reconsider—a testament to the event’s reputation among professional surfers. Now, Mendes is preparing for his own turn in the lineup and is eager for what lies ahead.
The Surfing Champions Trophy is renowned for its distinctive format, inviting six elite surfers to compete on single fin, twin fin, and thruster (tri-fin) boards across three rounds, before a grand final in which they choose their preferred board to battle for the title. With heats staggered by age and a handpicked field of legends, the event offers a blend of competitive intensity and playful camaraderie, set against the backdrop of some of the world’s most perfect waves.
At 31, Mendes built his competitive career on his dynamic rail work and comfort in heavy barrels. Since stepping back from the professional circuit, he has turned his attention to the more expressive side of surfing, favouring twin fins and riding boards shaped by Album Surfboards. He shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming twin fin division and revealed that he has been collaborating with shaper Matt Parker—who has crafted boards for past Surfing Champions Trophy competitors Josh Kerr and Coco Ho—to prepare for the contest. Confident in Parker’s expertise, Mendes joked that his only job now is to surf.
Beyond the waves, Mendes is also looking forward to the full experience at Kuda Huraa. Having visited the Maldives before, he is relishing the opportunity to return and surf pristine waves in an intimate and relaxed competition format. He spoke warmly of the luxury offered by Four Seasons, especially the prospect of long surf sessions followed by world-class dining with his wife on a secluded island paradise.
The Surfing Champions Trophy is as celebrated for its setting as for its surfing. From the flawless right-handers of nearby Sultans to the lush tropical charm of Kuda Huraa, the event offers an unforgettable experience for both participants and guests. Those staying at the resort during the tournament can watch the action up close from luxury surf vessels anchored at the lineup.
With Jesse Mendes and Craig Anderson now confirmed, anticipation is mounting for this year’s showdown. Three additional international invitees and one Maldivian wildcard are set to be announced soon.
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is also inviting guests to embrace the spirit of surfing with the Surf’s Up package. Combining expert coaching from Tropicsurf professionals with guided surf excursions to iconic local breaks, the package offers a complete surf lifestyle experience. Guests can enjoy daily yoga sessions, a soothing massage at The Island Spa, breakfast each morning, round-trip speedboat transfers, and premium surf equipment—all from the comfort of the resort’s idyllic island setting.
Trending
