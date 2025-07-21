Baros Maldives hosts special events in honour of PADI Women’s Dive Day

Baros Maldives participated in the global celebration of PADI Women’s Dive Day 2025, commemorating the occasion with a week of thoughtfully curated experiences that honoured the strength, curiosity, and connection shared among women divers. Held from 15th to 19th July, the initiative was designed to inspire confidence and camaraderie beneath the waves.

In the days leading up to the main event, female guests were treated to a 25% discount on their first or single dive. This included refresher and orientation dives along the renowned Baros House Reef, as well as Discover Scuba Diving sessions for those embarking on their first underwater adventure. These exclusive offers created an inviting and supportive environment, encouraging women of all experience levels to engage with Baros’ vibrant marine life.

The week culminated on 19th July with a complimentary dive led by the resort’s female dive instructors. Open to all certified women divers and those who had completed a Discover Scuba Diving experience during the week, the event brought together a spirited group of ocean enthusiasts for a memorable morning beneath the surface. The dive was marked by commemorative underwater photographs taken beside the official PADI Women’s Dive Day banner.

Ambra Dugaria, Dive Base Leader at Divers Baros Maldives, shared her reflections on the occasion: “At Baros, diving is about connection — to nature, to oneself, and to each other. PADI Women’s Dive Day is a powerful reminder that the ocean belongs to everyone. We are proud to provide a space where women feel empowered, celebrated, and free to explore.”

Led by Divers Baros Maldives, the initiative underscores the resort’s continued commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and community within the diving world. As a PADI Five Star Gold Palm Dive Centre, Baros remains dedicated to delivering safe, immersive, and inspiring underwater experiences for divers of all levels.