Season of wonder: festive celebrations unfold at THE OZEN COLLECTION
During the festive season, THE OZEN COLLECTION extends an invitation to guests to experience a world of enchantment and indulgence, as OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI are transformed into ethereal winter wonderlands by the sea. From 22nd December 2025 to 7th January 2026, the two resorts will be imbued with festive charm, seamlessly blending timeless traditions with bespoke luxury, all set against the idyllic backdrop of the Maldivian coastline.
The celebrations begin on 22nd December with an elegant tree lighting ceremony at both resorts, where the soft glow of handcrafted lanterns and the sparkle of artisanal decorations bring a touch of winter magic to the tropics. This enchanting occasion sets the tone for a season of joy, wonder and unforgettable moments.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO will embody the spirit of a classically inspired Christmas, offering a thoughtfully curated programme of festive activities. Younger guests can look forward to whimsical moments in Santa’s grotto and hands-on cookie decorating, while evenings will feature starlit carolling and open-air festive cinema screenings on the beach. Dining takes on a celebratory flair with lavish seasonal feasts featuring roast turkey with traditional trimmings, mulled wine, and a selection of meticulously crafted desserts. As the year draws to a close, the resort will host the ‘Mystical Ocean’ New Year’s Eve Gala—an evening of refined splendour brought to life through luminescent artistry, captivating live performances, and a dazzling fireworks display over the Indian Ocean.
Meanwhile, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will unveil a marine-inspired holiday celebration, where timeless Christmas elements are interwoven with aquatic elegance. From glowing jellyfish chandeliers to intricate coral arrangements, the décor evokes a dreamlike underwater world. The festivities begin with the arrival of Santa Claus, accompanied by a special luncheon designed for family gatherings. Guests will enjoy an array of gastronomic experiences, from sophisticated cocktail evenings to premium culinary journeys, all set amidst an ocean-themed festive ambience. The season’s highlight will be the ‘Glowing Shore’ New Year’s Eve Gala—a luminous event featuring bioluminescent displays along the beach, hypnotic fire dancers, and a midnight countdown set adrift on the water, bidding farewell to the year with a flourish of style and spectacle.
The festive journey will conclude with the observance of Orthodox Christmas on 6th and 7th January, as both resorts pay homage to these cherished traditions. Guests will be welcomed into an atmosphere of quiet reverence and grace, marked by gourmet dinners beneath the stars. This serene finale offers a reflective and elegant close to the season’s earlier exuberance, blending devotion and celebration in a way that lingers long after the festivities draw to a close.
Throughout the season, THE OZEN COLLECTION offers two signature experiences: the RESERVE™ Plan, designed for those seeking ultimate privacy and personalised service, and the INDULGENCE™ Plan, featuring premium inclusions and limitless luxury. Both ensure that festive gala dinners are enjoyed without additional charges. Whether seeking meaningful family moments under the tropical sun or vibrant celebration with kindred spirits, these islands provide the perfect setting for life’s most treasured memories—where every detail is thoughtfully crafted, and every day offers a new chapter in an unforgettable festive tale.
Excursions
Baros Maldives hosts special events in honour of PADI Women’s Dive Day
Baros Maldives participated in the global celebration of PADI Women’s Dive Day 2025, commemorating the occasion with a week of thoughtfully curated experiences that honoured the strength, curiosity, and connection shared among women divers. Held from 15th to 19th July, the initiative was designed to inspire confidence and camaraderie beneath the waves.
In the days leading up to the main event, female guests were treated to a 25% discount on their first or single dive. This included refresher and orientation dives along the renowned Baros House Reef, as well as Discover Scuba Diving sessions for those embarking on their first underwater adventure. These exclusive offers created an inviting and supportive environment, encouraging women of all experience levels to engage with Baros’ vibrant marine life.
The week culminated on 19th July with a complimentary dive led by the resort’s female dive instructors. Open to all certified women divers and those who had completed a Discover Scuba Diving experience during the week, the event brought together a spirited group of ocean enthusiasts for a memorable morning beneath the surface. The dive was marked by commemorative underwater photographs taken beside the official PADI Women’s Dive Day banner.
Ambra Dugaria, Dive Base Leader at Divers Baros Maldives, shared her reflections on the occasion: “At Baros, diving is about connection — to nature, to oneself, and to each other. PADI Women’s Dive Day is a powerful reminder that the ocean belongs to everyone. We are proud to provide a space where women feel empowered, celebrated, and free to explore.”
Led by Divers Baros Maldives, the initiative underscores the resort’s continued commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and community within the diving world. As a PADI Five Star Gold Palm Dive Centre, Baros remains dedicated to delivering safe, immersive, and inspiring underwater experiences for divers of all levels.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO celebrates Women’s Dive Month with captivating underwater exhibition
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, in collaboration with TGI Maldives and Divernet—one of the world’s longest-established diving platforms—has launched an inspiring marine photo exhibition to commemorate Women’s Dive Month in association with PADI.
The exhibition showcases a collection of rare underwater photographs taken by esteemed underwater photographer and writer, Richard Aspinall, during his recent stay at the resort. Based in the Scottish Borders, Aspinall has a longstanding background in wildlife conservation and heritage management, underpinned by academic training in ecology and conservation biology. His captivating images—from striking moray eels and elegant whitetip reef sharks to the vivid displays of blue-line snappers and clown triggerfish—offer a mesmerising glimpse into the flourishing coral ecosystems surrounding Helengeli.
The exhibition was officially inaugurated by seven international female journalists, joined by TGI Maldives Operations Manager Greta Marcelli, General Manager Alain Trefois, and the wider operations team at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO.
“There is something truly magical about Helengeli. The reef is alive with untold stories. The marine life is phenomenal, and the energy of this island is unmatched. This exhibition, thoughtfully curated by our team, captures that essence—blending the wonders of the ocean with a message of empowerment. We are sincerely grateful to Richard Aspinall and Divernet for their remarkable imagery and collaboration in bringing this exhibition to life,” shared General Manager Alain Trefois.
In 2023, the resort became the first recipient of the PADI® Outstanding Contribution to Female Diving award. Continuing its commitment to inclusive diving, the resort hosted ten international female journalists in July 2024, offering them the opportunity to experience scuba diving and the breathtaking beauty of the Maldivian seas as part of the PADI Women’s Dive Day celebrations.
Building on this success, OBLU NATURE Helengeli has officially launched the 2025 International PADI Women’s Dive Month, in partnership with TGI Maldives and ELE|NA Ayur Spa. This initiative presents a specially curated programme for women throughout July, blending scuba diving with wellness experiences designed to foster confidence, connection, and serenity both below and above the surface.
Cooking
Malaa – The Maldivian Café: NH Kuda Rah’s new culinary jewel
NH Maldives Kuda Rah has announced the launch of its newest food and beverage outlet, Malaa – The Maldivian Café. Now open to guests, the café offers a taste of authentic Maldivian cuisine alongside interactive Maldivian cooking classes.
Guests staying at NH Maldives Kuda Rah can delve into the country’s rich culinary traditions with guidance from award-winning Executive Chef Farish Mukhthar. With over 22 years of experience in the hospitality and culinary industries across five-star and ultra-luxury resorts in the Maldives, Chef Farish brings a deep-rooted passion and refined expertise to the resort. Trained under renowned European celebrity chefs, he has earned a strong reputation for his culinary artistry.
The café focuses exclusively on authentic Maldivian dishes, using locally sourced ingredients from nearby islands as well as the chef’s own garden within the resort. Cooking classes offer guests the opportunity to prepare classic Maldivian dishes, such as curry and local salads, under the guidance of Chef Farish—culminating in a delicious homemade lunch.
As fish (both fresh and smoked) is the staple of the Maldivian diet, it is often prepared with coconut and rice or roshi (Maldivian flatbread). Other traditional ingredients include breadfruit and sweet potato—versatile and starchy staples that feature in a wide range of local dishes. The cuisine is often boldly spiced, with the fiery Scotch bonnet chilli, locally known as githeyo mirus, playing a central role. This essential chilli, along with herbs grown organically in the resort’s garden, imparts a distinctive heat and fruity flavour to many Maldivian dishes.
While many resorts in the Maldives offer a wide array of international cuisine—ranging from Italian and Japanese to French and Indian—the opportunity to savour authentic local flavours can be one of the most memorable aspects of travel. Malaa – The Maldivian Café provides a unique and immersive dining experience for those curious about Maldivian culinary heritage and the fascinating stories behind its traditional ingredients.
This initiative is part of NH Hotels & Resorts’ broader effort to connect guests with meaningful local experiences through its Live Local programme, under the Minor DISCOVERY loyalty scheme. The programme is designed to offer curated, immersive activities and authentic cultural encounters, allowing guests to engage more deeply with their destination.
