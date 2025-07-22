Season of wonder: festive celebrations unfold at THE OZEN COLLECTION

During the festive season, THE OZEN COLLECTION extends an invitation to guests to experience a world of enchantment and indulgence, as OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI are transformed into ethereal winter wonderlands by the sea. From 22nd December 2025 to 7th January 2026, the two resorts will be imbued with festive charm, seamlessly blending timeless traditions with bespoke luxury, all set against the idyllic backdrop of the Maldivian coastline.

The celebrations begin on 22nd December with an elegant tree lighting ceremony at both resorts, where the soft glow of handcrafted lanterns and the sparkle of artisanal decorations bring a touch of winter magic to the tropics. This enchanting occasion sets the tone for a season of joy, wonder and unforgettable moments.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO will embody the spirit of a classically inspired Christmas, offering a thoughtfully curated programme of festive activities. Younger guests can look forward to whimsical moments in Santa’s grotto and hands-on cookie decorating, while evenings will feature starlit carolling and open-air festive cinema screenings on the beach. Dining takes on a celebratory flair with lavish seasonal feasts featuring roast turkey with traditional trimmings, mulled wine, and a selection of meticulously crafted desserts. As the year draws to a close, the resort will host the ‘Mystical Ocean’ New Year’s Eve Gala—an evening of refined splendour brought to life through luminescent artistry, captivating live performances, and a dazzling fireworks display over the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will unveil a marine-inspired holiday celebration, where timeless Christmas elements are interwoven with aquatic elegance. From glowing jellyfish chandeliers to intricate coral arrangements, the décor evokes a dreamlike underwater world. The festivities begin with the arrival of Santa Claus, accompanied by a special luncheon designed for family gatherings. Guests will enjoy an array of gastronomic experiences, from sophisticated cocktail evenings to premium culinary journeys, all set amidst an ocean-themed festive ambience. The season’s highlight will be the ‘Glowing Shore’ New Year’s Eve Gala—a luminous event featuring bioluminescent displays along the beach, hypnotic fire dancers, and a midnight countdown set adrift on the water, bidding farewell to the year with a flourish of style and spectacle.

The festive journey will conclude with the observance of Orthodox Christmas on 6th and 7th January, as both resorts pay homage to these cherished traditions. Guests will be welcomed into an atmosphere of quiet reverence and grace, marked by gourmet dinners beneath the stars. This serene finale offers a reflective and elegant close to the season’s earlier exuberance, blending devotion and celebration in a way that lingers long after the festivities draw to a close.

Throughout the season, THE OZEN COLLECTION offers two signature experiences: the RESERVE™ Plan, designed for those seeking ultimate privacy and personalised service, and the INDULGENCE™ Plan, featuring premium inclusions and limitless luxury. Both ensure that festive gala dinners are enjoyed without additional charges. Whether seeking meaningful family moments under the tropical sun or vibrant celebration with kindred spirits, these islands provide the perfect setting for life’s most treasured memories—where every detail is thoughtfully crafted, and every day offers a new chapter in an unforgettable festive tale.