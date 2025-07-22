Action
Tribute to tradition: Milaidhoo Maldives introduces ‘Set Sail with Captain Ibbe’
Milaidhoo Maldives, the exclusive boutique island nestled in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has launched a deeply immersive new offering: Set Sail with Captain Ibbe. More than a typical sunset fishing trip, this thoughtfully curated experience invites guests to reconnect with the rhythm of Maldivian island life, guided by tradition, sustainability, and heartfelt storytelling.
Reflecting Milaidhoo’s philosophy that true luxury lies not merely in what is seen or served, but in what is felt, this new experience captures the essence of the brand’s “reinvented luxury” and “island-inspired” ethos. Guests are invited to discover the soul of the Maldives through its most enduring and elemental force—the sea.
At the helm is Captain Ibbe, a proud Maldivian and long-standing crew member at Milaidhoo. Hailing from the island of Kendhikulhudhoo in Noonu Atoll, the sea has been an intrinsic part of his life from early childhood. For Captain Ibbe, time on the water feels like a return home. With his ever-warm smile and deep-rooted knowledge of the ocean, he guides guests through time-honoured Maldivian fishing techniques, such as trolling and jigging, relying solely on line and instinct passed down through generations.
But the journey does not end with the day’s final catch.
As the sun sets below the horizon, guests are transported to a secluded, untouched sandbank, where an unforgettable scene unfolds. Welcomed by the rhythmic beat of Bodu Beru drums and bathed in the golden light of dusk, guests are treated to a private beachside barbecue. Here, a chef transforms the fresh catch into a traditional Maldivian feast, cooked over an open flame and wrapped in banana leaves, just as the islanders have done for generations.
With cocktail in hand and toes in the sand, guests enjoy a magical evening beneath the stars—far removed from the demands of the world, surrounded only by the gentle lapping of waves and the whisper of the ocean breeze.
The Set Sail with Captain Ibbe experience is more than a simple excursion; it is a celebration of sustainability, authenticity, and connection. From age-old fishing methods to a dinner inspired by local traditions, every detail reflects Milaidhoo’s dedication to preserving and sharing the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives.
At Milaidhoo, the greatest luxury lies in meaningful moments—where nature envelops you and every experience tells a timeless story.
Baros Maldives hosts special events in honour of PADI Women’s Dive Day
Baros Maldives participated in the global celebration of PADI Women’s Dive Day 2025, commemorating the occasion with a week of thoughtfully curated experiences that honoured the strength, curiosity, and connection shared among women divers. Held from 15th to 19th July, the initiative was designed to inspire confidence and camaraderie beneath the waves.
In the days leading up to the main event, female guests were treated to a 25% discount on their first or single dive. This included refresher and orientation dives along the renowned Baros House Reef, as well as Discover Scuba Diving sessions for those embarking on their first underwater adventure. These exclusive offers created an inviting and supportive environment, encouraging women of all experience levels to engage with Baros’ vibrant marine life.
The week culminated on 19th July with a complimentary dive led by the resort’s female dive instructors. Open to all certified women divers and those who had completed a Discover Scuba Diving experience during the week, the event brought together a spirited group of ocean enthusiasts for a memorable morning beneath the surface. The dive was marked by commemorative underwater photographs taken beside the official PADI Women’s Dive Day banner.
Ambra Dugaria, Dive Base Leader at Divers Baros Maldives, shared her reflections on the occasion: “At Baros, diving is about connection — to nature, to oneself, and to each other. PADI Women’s Dive Day is a powerful reminder that the ocean belongs to everyone. We are proud to provide a space where women feel empowered, celebrated, and free to explore.”
Led by Divers Baros Maldives, the initiative underscores the resort’s continued commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and community within the diving world. As a PADI Five Star Gold Palm Dive Centre, Baros remains dedicated to delivering safe, immersive, and inspiring underwater experiences for divers of all levels.
Jesse Mendes to ride at 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing showdown
Brazilian surf icon Jesse Mendes has been confirmed as one of the competitors for the 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy. A former contender on the Championship Tour and winner of the 2018 Triple Crown of Surfing, Mendes is set to bring his trademark power, fluid style, and love of alternative boards to the prestigious event held at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.
Mendes expressed his excitement at the invitation, recalling a moment with fellow Brazilian surfer Adriano de Souza, who had previously received his own call-up to the event. Mendes recounted how de Souza had eagerly accepted the invitation on the spot, not wanting to give Four Seasons a chance to reconsider—a testament to the event’s reputation among professional surfers. Now, Mendes is preparing for his own turn in the lineup and is eager for what lies ahead.
The Surfing Champions Trophy is renowned for its distinctive format, inviting six elite surfers to compete on single fin, twin fin, and thruster (tri-fin) boards across three rounds, before a grand final in which they choose their preferred board to battle for the title. With heats staggered by age and a handpicked field of legends, the event offers a blend of competitive intensity and playful camaraderie, set against the backdrop of some of the world’s most perfect waves.
At 31, Mendes built his competitive career on his dynamic rail work and comfort in heavy barrels. Since stepping back from the professional circuit, he has turned his attention to the more expressive side of surfing, favouring twin fins and riding boards shaped by Album Surfboards. He shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming twin fin division and revealed that he has been collaborating with shaper Matt Parker—who has crafted boards for past Surfing Champions Trophy competitors Josh Kerr and Coco Ho—to prepare for the contest. Confident in Parker’s expertise, Mendes joked that his only job now is to surf.
Beyond the waves, Mendes is also looking forward to the full experience at Kuda Huraa. Having visited the Maldives before, he is relishing the opportunity to return and surf pristine waves in an intimate and relaxed competition format. He spoke warmly of the luxury offered by Four Seasons, especially the prospect of long surf sessions followed by world-class dining with his wife on a secluded island paradise.
The Surfing Champions Trophy is as celebrated for its setting as for its surfing. From the flawless right-handers of nearby Sultans to the lush tropical charm of Kuda Huraa, the event offers an unforgettable experience for both participants and guests. Those staying at the resort during the tournament can watch the action up close from luxury surf vessels anchored at the lineup.
With Jesse Mendes and Craig Anderson now confirmed, anticipation is mounting for this year’s showdown. Three additional international invitees and one Maldivian wildcard are set to be announced soon.
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is also inviting guests to embrace the spirit of surfing with the Surf’s Up package. Combining expert coaching from Tropicsurf professionals with guided surf excursions to iconic local breaks, the package offers a complete surf lifestyle experience. Guests can enjoy daily yoga sessions, a soothing massage at The Island Spa, breakfast each morning, round-trip speedboat transfers, and premium surf equipment—all from the comfort of the resort’s idyllic island setting.
Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 returns to Dhawa Ihuru
On 24th July, Dhawa Ihuru will welcome ocean enthusiasts, divers, and cultural travellers to its annual Rannamaari Dive Fest, commemorating 26 years since the Rannamaari Shipwreck became a part of the island’s renowned house reef.
Located just 25 minutes from Velana International Airport by complimentary speedboat, Dhawa Ihuru offers a bold yet relaxed island escape, encircled by one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs. Recognised as one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Asia Luxury Awards 2025 and certified as a PADI 5-Star Dive Resort, the property blends all-inclusive comfort, contemporary design, and genuine hospitality—making it an ideal destination for divers and reef lovers alike.
Situated on the edge of the house reef, the Rannamaari Shipwreck is a sunken dredger that has evolved into a thriving artificial reef since 1999. Now home to nurse sharks, batfish, coral, and a wealth of marine life, it stands as both a celebrated dive site and a symbol of reef restoration.
As part of this year’s festivities, guests will be invited to dive the Rannamaari wreck on guided explorations led by Dhawa Ihuru’s PADI Dive Instructors. The full-day celebration will also include marine conservation talks, Save the Reef educational snorkelling sessions, cultural and wellness workshops inspired by the island, culinary activities, dedicated children’s corners, and a beachfront sunset cocktail gathering.
According to Elias Pertoft, General Manager of Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, “Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 is more than a celebration. For over two decades, our team has nurtured the reef, welcomed divers and ocean lovers from around the world, and shared the magic of this shipwreck and its transformation. As a PADI 5-Star Dive Resort, we take great pride in creating immersive experiences that are not only exciting but also educational and regenerative. We look forward to welcoming our guests—whether first-time divers or long-time ocean lovers—to be part of this continuing journey.”
Dhawa Ihuru has long held a reputation as an environmentally conscious resort, and was one of the first in the Maldives to implement electric reef methods. Its pioneering Barnacle Project—launched in November 1996—is a structure modelled on a barnacle shell, measuring approximately four metres in height and six metres in width, located at a depth of six metres. It has become an enduring symbol of the resort’s commitment to reef restoration.
Following the Barnacle Project, the resort introduced the Necklace electric reef in 1998, and the Lotus reef at its sister property Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in 2001. Located just five minutes away by speedboat, both resorts have since expanded their coral regeneration efforts to include techniques such as micro-fragmentation, mid-water nurseries, and coral rope nurseries.
During the Rannamaari Dive Fest, guests will have the opportunity to join the Save the Reef snorkelling activity and witness ongoing marine conservation projects. Guided by resident marine biologists from the Banyan Tree Marine Laboratory, snorkellers can expect to encounter a vibrant array of marine species including blacktip reef sharks, stingrays, turtles, parrotfish, and many others.
From 24th to 31st July 2025, visitors can take advantage of exclusive Dive Centre and Water Sports offers, with up to 30% off selected experiences. Beginner divers will be able to participate in Discover Scuba Diving sessions, while certified divers can opt for 5- or 10-dive packages—each beginning with a guided exploration of the Rannamaari Shipwreck.
For those seeking year-round flexibility, the Dive More, Pay Less package offers bundled PADI dive sessions and continuing education courses, providing guests with the opportunity to explore the ocean at their own pace.
Whether embarking on their first dive or returning for another chapter in their underwater journey, Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 offers a meaningful and memorable way to connect with the ocean, Maldivian culture, and a legacy of marine regeneration.
