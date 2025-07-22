Featured
Luminara sets sail to Maldives in luxe collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton Fari Islands
This December, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will welcome Luminara, the newest superyacht in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, marking a remarkable convergence of land and sea. Two distinct itineraries will bring the 226-suite Luminara across the Indian Ocean, offering an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy a two-night stay at this iconic design-led island retreat for those travelling between Mauritius and the Maldives, or the Maldives and Singapore. This seamless journey, transitioning from voyage to villa, invites guests to rediscover the region in the signature style of The Ritz-Carlton.
The experience combines one of the world’s most refined yachts with one of the Indian Ocean’s most sought-after island destinations. Guests will enjoy a pre- or post-cruise stay in an Ocean Pool Villa—elegantly designed elliptical sanctuaries with expansive sundecks and private infinity pools overlooking the ocean. Time on the island unfolds through holistic wellness rituals at The Ritz-Carlton Spa with signature Bamford treatments, immersive snorkelling and diving adventures guided by resident naturalists, and exceptional dining spanning Japanese omakase, Cantonese, Southern Italian, and Lebanese cuisines—all within a celebrated architectural masterpiece.
Just a short boat ride away, Fari Marina Village offers further sensory delights. Visitors can explore James Turrell’s Amarta installation, indulge in Asian street food at Tum Tum, and enjoy Levantine-inspired dishes at Arabesque. Offshore excursions include diving at vibrant coral nurseries, sailing on a traditional dhoni, deep-sea fishing, or scenic seaplane flights revealing panoramic views of shimmering lagoons and untouched sandbanks. These curated land-based experiences perfectly complement life aboard the yacht, both above and below deck.
Aboard Luminara, the third superyacht in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, launched in July 2025, guests are invited to embrace a new pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel at sea. Offering one of the highest crew-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea, Luminara provides an environment that fosters both connection and discovery, set against a backdrop of refined design. While sailing along the brand’s inaugural Asia-Pacific routes, guests can enjoy culinary creations by award-winning chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina, rejuvenating wellness treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa featuring ESPA, 111SKIN, and Pisterzi products, and curated art spaces showcasing works by renowned artists including Paul Klee, David Hockney, and Alexander Calder.
The first itinerary, departing 3 December 2025, sails from Mauritius to the Maldives over nine nights, followed by a two-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives. The voyage includes stops in Mahé for a glimpse of the Seychelles’ coral gardens and orchids, and La Digue for serene swims among granite boulders. Guests then disembark at the resort for a final night on board before transitioning to the island.
The second itinerary, departing 10 December 2025, begins with two nights in an Ocean Pool Villa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives before guests board Luminara directly from the resort. The eleven-night journey features cultural explorations in Colombo and Galle Fort, a rare call to the Andaman Islands, and scenic sailings past the limestone karsts of Phuket and Langkawi, concluding in the vibrant city of Singapore.
Rates begin at USD 12,400 per person, inclusive of a two-night Ocean Pool Villa stay with daily breakfast. Packages are subject to availability and offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with villa upgrades and additional excursions available at an extra cost.
Action
Tribute to tradition: Milaidhoo Maldives introduces ‘Set Sail with Captain Ibbe’
Milaidhoo Maldives, the exclusive boutique island nestled in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has launched a deeply immersive new offering: Set Sail with Captain Ibbe. More than a typical sunset fishing trip, this thoughtfully curated experience invites guests to reconnect with the rhythm of Maldivian island life, guided by tradition, sustainability, and heartfelt storytelling.
Reflecting Milaidhoo’s philosophy that true luxury lies not merely in what is seen or served, but in what is felt, this new experience captures the essence of the brand’s “reinvented luxury” and “island-inspired” ethos. Guests are invited to discover the soul of the Maldives through its most enduring and elemental force—the sea.
At the helm is Captain Ibbe, a proud Maldivian and long-standing crew member at Milaidhoo. Hailing from the island of Kendhikulhudhoo in Noonu Atoll, the sea has been an intrinsic part of his life from early childhood. For Captain Ibbe, time on the water feels like a return home. With his ever-warm smile and deep-rooted knowledge of the ocean, he guides guests through time-honoured Maldivian fishing techniques, such as trolling and jigging, relying solely on line and instinct passed down through generations.
But the journey does not end with the day’s final catch.
As the sun sets below the horizon, guests are transported to a secluded, untouched sandbank, where an unforgettable scene unfolds. Welcomed by the rhythmic beat of Bodu Beru drums and bathed in the golden light of dusk, guests are treated to a private beachside barbecue. Here, a chef transforms the fresh catch into a traditional Maldivian feast, cooked over an open flame and wrapped in banana leaves, just as the islanders have done for generations.
With cocktail in hand and toes in the sand, guests enjoy a magical evening beneath the stars—far removed from the demands of the world, surrounded only by the gentle lapping of waves and the whisper of the ocean breeze.
The Set Sail with Captain Ibbe experience is more than a simple excursion; it is a celebration of sustainability, authenticity, and connection. From age-old fishing methods to a dinner inspired by local traditions, every detail reflects Milaidhoo’s dedication to preserving and sharing the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives.
At Milaidhoo, the greatest luxury lies in meaningful moments—where nature envelops you and every experience tells a timeless story.
Featured
Season of wonder: festive celebrations unfold at THE OZEN COLLECTION
During the festive season, THE OZEN COLLECTION extends an invitation to guests to experience a world of enchantment and indulgence, as OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI are transformed into ethereal winter wonderlands by the sea. From 22nd December 2025 to 7th January 2026, the two resorts will be imbued with festive charm, seamlessly blending timeless traditions with bespoke luxury, all set against the idyllic backdrop of the Maldivian coastline.
The celebrations begin on 22nd December with an elegant tree lighting ceremony at both resorts, where the soft glow of handcrafted lanterns and the sparkle of artisanal decorations bring a touch of winter magic to the tropics. This enchanting occasion sets the tone for a season of joy, wonder and unforgettable moments.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO will embody the spirit of a classically inspired Christmas, offering a thoughtfully curated programme of festive activities. Younger guests can look forward to whimsical moments in Santa’s grotto and hands-on cookie decorating, while evenings will feature starlit carolling and open-air festive cinema screenings on the beach. Dining takes on a celebratory flair with lavish seasonal feasts featuring roast turkey with traditional trimmings, mulled wine, and a selection of meticulously crafted desserts. As the year draws to a close, the resort will host the ‘Mystical Ocean’ New Year’s Eve Gala—an evening of refined splendour brought to life through luminescent artistry, captivating live performances, and a dazzling fireworks display over the Indian Ocean.
Meanwhile, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will unveil a marine-inspired holiday celebration, where timeless Christmas elements are interwoven with aquatic elegance. From glowing jellyfish chandeliers to intricate coral arrangements, the décor evokes a dreamlike underwater world. The festivities begin with the arrival of Santa Claus, accompanied by a special luncheon designed for family gatherings. Guests will enjoy an array of gastronomic experiences, from sophisticated cocktail evenings to premium culinary journeys, all set amidst an ocean-themed festive ambience. The season’s highlight will be the ‘Glowing Shore’ New Year’s Eve Gala—a luminous event featuring bioluminescent displays along the beach, hypnotic fire dancers, and a midnight countdown set adrift on the water, bidding farewell to the year with a flourish of style and spectacle.
The festive journey will conclude with the observance of Orthodox Christmas on 6th and 7th January, as both resorts pay homage to these cherished traditions. Guests will be welcomed into an atmosphere of quiet reverence and grace, marked by gourmet dinners beneath the stars. This serene finale offers a reflective and elegant close to the season’s earlier exuberance, blending devotion and celebration in a way that lingers long after the festivities draw to a close.
Throughout the season, THE OZEN COLLECTION offers two signature experiences: the RESERVE™ Plan, designed for those seeking ultimate privacy and personalised service, and the INDULGENCE™ Plan, featuring premium inclusions and limitless luxury. Both ensure that festive gala dinners are enjoyed without additional charges. Whether seeking meaningful family moments under the tropical sun or vibrant celebration with kindred spirits, these islands provide the perfect setting for life’s most treasured memories—where every detail is thoughtfully crafted, and every day offers a new chapter in an unforgettable festive tale.
Excursions
Baros Maldives hosts special events in honour of PADI Women’s Dive Day
Baros Maldives participated in the global celebration of PADI Women’s Dive Day 2025, commemorating the occasion with a week of thoughtfully curated experiences that honoured the strength, curiosity, and connection shared among women divers. Held from 15th to 19th July, the initiative was designed to inspire confidence and camaraderie beneath the waves.
In the days leading up to the main event, female guests were treated to a 25% discount on their first or single dive. This included refresher and orientation dives along the renowned Baros House Reef, as well as Discover Scuba Diving sessions for those embarking on their first underwater adventure. These exclusive offers created an inviting and supportive environment, encouraging women of all experience levels to engage with Baros’ vibrant marine life.
The week culminated on 19th July with a complimentary dive led by the resort’s female dive instructors. Open to all certified women divers and those who had completed a Discover Scuba Diving experience during the week, the event brought together a spirited group of ocean enthusiasts for a memorable morning beneath the surface. The dive was marked by commemorative underwater photographs taken beside the official PADI Women’s Dive Day banner.
Ambra Dugaria, Dive Base Leader at Divers Baros Maldives, shared her reflections on the occasion: “At Baros, diving is about connection — to nature, to oneself, and to each other. PADI Women’s Dive Day is a powerful reminder that the ocean belongs to everyone. We are proud to provide a space where women feel empowered, celebrated, and free to explore.”
Led by Divers Baros Maldives, the initiative underscores the resort’s continued commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and community within the diving world. As a PADI Five Star Gold Palm Dive Centre, Baros remains dedicated to delivering safe, immersive, and inspiring underwater experiences for divers of all levels.
Trending
