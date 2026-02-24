Sun Siyam Olhuveli hosts Italian Chef Francesca Gambacorta at Milano restaurant

This March, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites global tastemakers and discerning travellers to celebrate Nowruz with an elevated Spring Festival activities set along the pristine shores of Vagaru Island. Marking a season of renewal and new beginnings, the resort unveils a meticulously composed journey of gastronomy, culture, and inspired island living in honour of this timeless tradition.

At the heart of the Nowruz celebration is a trilogy of curated destination dining experiences on March 20, 22 and 24, each designed to highlight the artistry and versatility of the resort’s culinary landscape while embracing the spirit of spring.

On March 20, an intimate wine dinner in the exclusive Wine Room sets the tone for the festivities. Tucked within Aaila, the beachfront restaurant, this elegant enclave is dedicated to private tastings and bespoke culinary encounters. Home to a curated collection of over 1,200 labels from renowned and boutique vineyards alike, the Wine Room offers a serene setting.

Against this backdrop, a distinguished selection of fine wines is paired with a seasonal menu beginning with A Perfect Egg with Sea Urchin Caviar, followed by Sterlet with Chestnut Velouté. The evening unfolds as a welcoming prelude to the Spring Festival, presented as a five-course wine pairing dinner where each selection is harmoniously matched, creating a seamless journey of flavour, balance, and warm celebration.

The celebration continues on March 22 at RIHA, the resort’s distinctive destination dining venue, a hidden beachfront oasis designed for immersive culinary experiences. Set directly on the sand and framed by the Indian Ocean, RIHA features a dramatic sunken Tandoor and Tawa, creating an intimate, theatrical setting. Here, meals are prepared by a personal chef, allowing each course from Cured Duck Tartare with Eel Cream and Fiddlehead Greens to Deer Pie with Civet Sauce to unfold as a bespoke expression of craftsmanship and seasonality.

On March 24, Hashi concludes the Spring Festival series amid a serene overwater setting, transformed for the evening into an intimate fine dining experience. Guests will savor a specially curated menu, with highlights such as Éclair with Cod Rillette and Reindeer Pelmeni with Porcini Broth, celebrating both the purity of ingredients and the precision of technique, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary expression. This culminating evening not only honors the artistry of the chefs but also embodies the spirit of the Spring Festival series.

Together, these three evenings unfold as a harmonious celebration of spring as each venue sharing its own expression of renewal and the joy of gathering.

With 60 spacious villas, each featuring a private pool and panoramic views of the turquoise waters. Guests can choose between beachfront serenity or the tranquillity of overwater living. Attentive service by a personal Thakuru (butler), ensuring every detail is tailored to their needs. Additionally, guests are also invited to explore the natural beauty of the island by bicycle, encouraging unhurried discovery across the island’s lush pathways.