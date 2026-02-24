Grand Park Kodhipparu earns 4 nominations at Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO in the Maldives have been awarded The JOINT GOLD winner of the ‘Best All-Inclusive Hotel for Families’ in the inaugural Junior Travel Awards 2026.

This significant win comes in the primary year of these brand-new awards, hosted by Junior magazine—one of the UK’s most influential family titles. Renowned for expertly curating essential advice for the parenting journey, Junior is a trusted authority that champions premium brands and businesses of all sizes.

In awarding GOLD to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the award recognises that: “The all-inclusive offering at both resorts is refreshingly complete with dining, spa treatments, snorkelling trips, and daily activities all included, letting families focus on spending time together instead of planning”.

The judges continue, “Accommodation can suit families of every size and the thoughtfully planned two-bedroom villas offer privacy for parents and space for children, while playful overwater suites with slides add a sense of adventure without losing sight of comfort or design. Everything feels considered, from layouts to location”.

The Junior Travel Awards judges could see that children are incredibly well catered for at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Both resorts offer spacious and engaging kids’ clubs, guided marine excursions with resident biologists, complimentary bicycles, and an array of water sports to ensure all ages can be entertained. For slightly older children, the teens can explore the lagoon or dive into activities, while the younger children enjoy calm, shallow waters and soft white beaches.

Furthermore, the experience is defined by unparalleled personal service. Each villa is assigned a dedicated butler, known as a Hiyani, who is available 24/7 via WhatsApp. This ensures that every guest request, whether grand or simple, is transformed into a flawlessly seamless and effortless moment.

Bonita Turner, editor of Junior commented “Having experienced both resorts, it’s hard to choose one over the other. However, for families, I’d confidently point you toward Bolifushi, home to the largest kids’ club in the Maldives, no less! Both are set in out-of-this-world surroundings, where every little luxury you could want from a dream getaway is right in front of you – no pressure, no purse, and truly no place like it.”

THE OZEN COLLECTION is also featured by the UK’s premier tour operators, including Best at Travel, Inspiring Travel, Elegant Resorts, Virgin Holidays, Carrier, and Destinology. Together with these esteemed partners, the premium brand is redefining the future of family luxury travel, transforming the all-inclusive experience into a seamless journey of joy, discovery, and unforgettable connection.

Overnight rates at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI start from USD 2,295, two sharing an Earth Pool Villa with the RESERVE™ Plan, including complimentary luxury catamaran transfers to and from Velana International Airport, Malé. Overnight rates at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO start from USD 1,646 two sharing an Earth Villa with the INDULGENCE™ Plan, including complimentary luxury speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport, Malé.