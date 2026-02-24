Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu earns 4 nominations at Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been nominated in four distinguished categories at the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards 2026, underscoring its reputation as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique island resorts.
The resort has been shortlisted for:
- Best Resort
- Best Resort Pools
- Best Spa
- Best House Reef
The recognition spans the overall resort experience, including its celebrated pools, serene overwater spa and vibrant house reef, all the hallmarks that have come to define the guest journey on the private island resort.
Now in its ninth year of welcoming guests, Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to deliver refined, contemporary luxury in an intimate island setting just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. The four nominations reflect the resort’s consistent commitment to elevated guest experiences, thoughtful design, and natural marine surroundings.
A defining feature of the resort is its vibrant house reef, easily accessible directly from the beach and overwater villas. Home to coral gardens, reef fish, turtles and seasonal marine life, the reef offers exceptional snorkelling experiences for non-swimmers, novice and seasoned divers alike.
The resort’s overwater spa provides a serene oceanfront setting for curated wellness treatments, while its collection of private villa pools and the striking infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean offer uninterrupted views of the turquoise lagoon.
“These nominations are a proud moment for our entire team,” says Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.“Tobe recognised across key elements of the guest experience, from our flourishing house reef, to our award winning overwater spa and unique boutique flair delivering honest hospitality, is a wonderful affirmation of the dedication and passion of our colleagues who strive each day to create meaningful and memorable stays.”
The Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards celebrate excellence across the region’s hospitality industry, with winners determined by public vote. Voting is open until 6 April 2026.
Awards
Bandos Maldives earns Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026
Bandos Maldives has been recognised with the Traveller Review Award 2026 by Booking.com, marking another milestone in the resort’s long-standing commitment to exceptional guest experiences.
The Traveller Review Award is an annual recognition given to properties that consistently achieve high ratings through verified guest feedback. For Bandos Maldives, it reflects the resort’s strong service culture, attention to detail, and the team’s continuous efforts to create meaningful and satisfying holiday experiences for travellers from around the world.
Speaking on the achievement, Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives, said: “This award is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the voices of our guests. We sincerely appreciate those who took the time to share their experiences and feedback, as it plays an important role in helping us grow and improve. Their support encourages our team to continue delivering genuine hospitality and memorable stays for every guest who visits Bandos Maldives.”
The Traveller Review Award 2026 further reinforces Bandos Maldives’ position as one of the Maldives’ most well-regarded resorts, known for its welcoming atmosphere, authentic island experience, and heartfelt service
Awards
Double gold win for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO at Junior Travel Awards
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO in the Maldives have been awarded The JOINT GOLD winner of the ‘Best All-Inclusive Hotel for Families’ in the inaugural Junior Travel Awards 2026.
This significant win comes in the primary year of these brand-new awards, hosted by Junior magazine—one of the UK’s most influential family titles. Renowned for expertly curating essential advice for the parenting journey, Junior is a trusted authority that champions premium brands and businesses of all sizes.
In awarding GOLD to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the award recognises that: “The all-inclusive offering at both resorts is refreshingly complete with dining, spa treatments, snorkelling trips, and daily activities all included, letting families focus on spending time together instead of planning”.
The judges continue, “Accommodation can suit families of every size and the thoughtfully planned two-bedroom villas offer privacy for parents and space for children, while playful overwater suites with slides add a sense of adventure without losing sight of comfort or design. Everything feels considered, from layouts to location”.
The Junior Travel Awards judges could see that children are incredibly well catered for at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Both resorts offer spacious and engaging kids’ clubs, guided marine excursions with resident biologists, complimentary bicycles, and an array of water sports to ensure all ages can be entertained. For slightly older children, the teens can explore the lagoon or dive into activities, while the younger children enjoy calm, shallow waters and soft white beaches.
Furthermore, the experience is defined by unparalleled personal service. Each villa is assigned a dedicated butler, known as a Hiyani, who is available 24/7 via WhatsApp. This ensures that every guest request, whether grand or simple, is transformed into a flawlessly seamless and effortless moment.
Bonita Turner, editor of Junior commented “Having experienced both resorts, it’s hard to choose one over the other. However, for families, I’d confidently point you toward Bolifushi, home to the largest kids’ club in the Maldives, no less! Both are set in out-of-this-world surroundings, where every little luxury you could want from a dream getaway is right in front of you – no pressure, no purse, and truly no place like it.”
THE OZEN COLLECTION is also featured by the UK’s premier tour operators, including Best at Travel, Inspiring Travel, Elegant Resorts, Virgin Holidays, Carrier, and Destinology. Together with these esteemed partners, the premium brand is redefining the future of family luxury travel, transforming the all-inclusive experience into a seamless journey of joy, discovery, and unforgettable connection.
Overnight rates at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI start from USD 2,295, two sharing an Earth Pool Villa with the RESERVE™ Plan, including complimentary luxury catamaran transfers to and from Velana International Airport, Malé. Overnight rates at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO start from USD 1,646 two sharing an Earth Villa with the INDULGENCE™ Plan, including complimentary luxury speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport, Malé.
Awards
Ellaidhoo Maldives secures HolidayCheck Gold Award for second consecutive year
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has been honoured with the HolidayCheck Gold Award 2026 for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its continued popularity among global travellers. The Gold Award is presented exclusively to accommodations that have won a HolidayCheck Award at least five times since 2019 and is reserved for only the 10 most popular hotels within each region.
Located in the North Ari Atoll, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a resort widely recognised for its exceptional house reef and vibrant marine ecosystem. The island offers direct access to over 50 dive sites, alongside 24-hour diving opportunities, making it a sought-after destination for enthusiasts and seasoned divers alike. Its thriving reef has also earned international recognition from Lonely Planet as a premier diving destination, celebrated for having one of the best house reefs in the Maldives.
Accessible via a scenic 25-minute seaplane journey or a 90-minute speedboat ride from Malé, the resort combines effortless connectivity with an immersive island experience. Beyond diving, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is equally valued for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, offering guests the opportunity to experience both relaxation and adventure within a compact and naturally rich island setting.
Commenting on the achievement, Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, stated “Receiving the HolidayCheck Gold Award 2026 for the second consecutive year is a significant milestone for Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. This recognition speaks to the consistent dedication of our team and the continued support of our guests. Maintaining strong recommendation rates over several years is built on attentive service, environmental responsibility, and delivering memorable experiences centred around our house reef and diving offerings.”
To discover award-winning diving, vibrant marine life, and an island stay shaped by consistent guest acclaim, make your booking today and take advantage of the resort’s exclusive Book Direct Summer offer, which includes complimentary speedboat transfers for stays until 31st October 2026.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Bestbuy Maldives supports health, wellness as Main Sponsor of MNU Marathon 2026
-
Cooking1 week ago
Maagiri Hotel invites guests to celebrate Ramadan with daily Iftar
-
Love1 week ago
Romance in nature: Valentine’s week at Eri Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Ventive Hospitality aligns Maldives portfolio with Green Fins marine sustainability platform
-
Business1 week ago
Feydhoo Hall opens at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives as new event space
-
News6 days ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches conservation programme for environmental observances
-
Drink7 days ago
Provence comes to Maldives with Château Minuty dinner at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
Business1 week ago
BBM expands retail presence with new Hulhumalé outlet