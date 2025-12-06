Siyam World achieves snorkelling world record with 307 participants

Following the launch of SEA OF STARS, W Maldives has successfully concluded a landmark week of sustainability-driven experiences that brought guests, marine experts, and the resort team together in celebration of ocean conservation and creativity.

The event kicked off on 26 October with an exclusive screening of Peixinho (Little Fish) at FIRE, hosted by award-winning wildlife filmmaker and conservation biologist, Kaushiik Subramaniam. The film, a moving story of ocean stewardship and intergenerational change, was followed by a mix-and-mingle session where guests connected with Kaushiik to discuss the power of storytelling in inspiring environmental action, along with the MARS Sustainable Solutions team on the reef restoration project.

The momentum carried into the following days as the W Maldives team, led by the resort’s Sustainability Manager, Harald Schaller, together with MARS Sustainable Solutions, completed the installation of 400 Reef Stars and 6,000 coral fragments across the resort’s house reef on 28 and 29 October. Guests joined the marine biologists in assembling and deploying the hexagonal reef structures, turning collaboration into tangible impact. The two-day reef star creation and installation marked a key milestone in one of the Maldives’ largest coral restoration projects.

“With all Reef Stars successfully installed, we’re excited to see this restored reef become a thriving ecosystem,” says Kate Janetski, Marine Program Lead for Maldives & Caribbean and Global Training Manager at MARS Sustainable Solutions. “The partnership with W Maldives shows what can happen when science, hospitality, and community come together for a shared purpose. Seeing guests and the resort team work side by side to restore this reef is a powerful reminder that protecting our oceans can be a collective and inspiring experience.”

With the success of SEA OF STARS, W Maldives is setting its sights even higher, Under the vision of Amila Handunwala, the resort’s General Manager and Chair of the Marriott Maldives Business Council, this activation marks just the beginning of a wider movement to make W Maldives, and eventually, Marriott International properties in the Maldives, a driving force in coral restoration across the archipelago.

“Our reef has always been the heart of W Maldives,” says Amila Handunwala. “SEA OF STARS is more than a single event, it’s the spark of a long-term journey. Our goal is to strengthen W Maldives’ stance as a leader in marine restoration and to extend this initiative to other Marriott resorts in the Maldives. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and set a new benchmark for sustainability in hospitality.”

The W Maldives team will continue to collaborate with MARS Sustainable Solutions to monitor coral growth and reef resilience in the coming months and years. Guests are also invited to be part of this journey by joining guided house reef snorkeling sessions with the resort’s marine biologist to learn more about the ongoing coral restoration program.

This initiative is part of W Maldives’ evolving and growing sustainability strategy, which extends beyond its reef restoration work. The resort continues to enhance its biogas plat, waste management system, and solar energy operations, building a more self-sustaining and environmentally conscious island ecosystem. Each initiative reflects the resort’s approach to modern luxury, one that connects guests to nature through innovation, community, and car.