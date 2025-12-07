Awards
Maldives again named World’s Leading Destination
Maldives has won the world’s most popular destination award for the sixth consecutive year.
The country retained the World’s Leading Destination title at the 32nd World Travel Awards held in Bahrain on Saturday.
The World Travel Awards, first presented in 1993, are regarded as one of the key recognition platforms in the global tourism sector.
Maldives also received the World’s Leading Green Destination award at this year’s ceremony.
Several Maldives-based properties and operators received international recognition:
- Hulhule Island Hotel received the World’s Leading Airport Hotel award
- Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi won the World’s Leading Luxury Private Island Resort award
- Vakkaru Maldives was named the World’s Leading Private Island Resort
- Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) received the World’s Leading Seaplane Operator award
Awards
Marriott Maldives resorts secure top rankings in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East 2025
Marriott International has announced that three Luxury Group resorts within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in the Maldives have been recognised in the inaugural Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, and W Maldives were honoured in key categories across this first regional edition.
Voted by discerning and adventure loving readers throughout the region, these accolades celebrate the commitment of hospitality professionals who deliver thoughtful service and memorable moments. In the Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotels category, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands secured the number two ranking, while JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa earned the number four ranking. Both resorts continue to welcome guests with refined design, private villa accommodations, inventive culinary journeys, and signature programming that reflects the rhythm and spirit of the Maldives. Designed by Kerry Hill Architects, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is shaped by the ocean forces, wind, and waves, with contemporary villas that blend intuitive luxury with the essence of island living. JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is distinguished by its spacious overwater and beach pool villas, celebrated dining, and the warm, genuine service that defines the JW Marriott brand.
Ranked number five in the Favourite Destination Spas category, The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is recognized for its distinctive ring-shaped design set above a tranquil lagoon and for wellness experiences inspired by the elemental power of water and the natural harmony of its surroundings. AWAY Spa at W Maldives, ranked tenth in this category, is recognized for its vibrant approach to wellness, panoramic lagoon views, and personalised treatments that encourage guests to relax, recharge, and experience the playful spirit that defines the resort.
The awards also named the Maldives the number one Favourite Overseas Leisure Destination, reaffirming the islands as a preferred choice for travellers seeking natural beauty, peaceful surroundings, and immersive experiences across the Indian Ocean.
Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives comprises of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Each resort is located on its own private island and offering the ultimate dream getaway. For further information, visit the website here.
Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives toasts two years and multiple World Luxury Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives is celebrating its second anniversary on 1 December 2025, marking two vibrant years of breathtaking sunsets, memorable celebrations, and elevated guest experiences, while continuing to redefine premium all-inclusive travel in the Maldives. The milestone reflects the resort’s rapid growth and rising global recognition, further strengthened by major wins at the 2025 World Luxury Awards and the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards.
Located in the tranquil Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island offers a peaceful island escape featuring one kilometre of pristine white sand and some of the Maldives’ most striking sunsets. The resort balances lively communal spaces with serene private areas, creating an environment that seamlessly blends connection with calm. With 147 spacious accommodations—each featuring a private pool and direct beach access—Ifuru Island remains a favoured destination for families, couples, friends, and solo travellers seeking meaningful, memorable experiences.
Culinary excellence is central to the Ifuru Island experience. Guests can enjoy a premium all-inclusive offering across six restaurants and four bars, supported by 24-hour dining options. From authentic Maldivian dishes to inventive international cuisine, each venue reflects the resort’s flair for flavour and dedication to crafting exceptional dining moments.
The past year has brought a diverse range of experiences, from dolphin cruises and diving adventures to cultural encounters and restorative therapies at Xanadu Spa. Younger guests have enjoyed creative activities at the Coconut Kids Club, while families have found opportunities to relax and connect in an atmosphere that balances energy with ease.
In 2025, Ifuru Island Maldives added several prestigious accolades to its growing list of achievements, including:
- Best Luxury All-Inclusive Property in the Maldives
- Best Luxury Family Beach Property in the Indian Ocean Islands
- Best Luxury Wedding Property in the Indian Ocean
— all awarded at the 2025 World Luxury Awards.
The resort was also named Best Luxury Beach Property at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025. These honours underscore Ifuru Island’s dedication to delivering exceptional and personalised experiences for every guest.
Reflecting on the resort’s second anniversary, Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, said: “Reaching this milestone is truly special. At Ifuru Island, we focus on creating experiences that inspire, connect, and linger in memory. Our team’s passion has earned these honours, and we look forward to sharing the magic of Ifuru Island Maldives with our guests for years to come.”
Celebrating two remarkable years, Ifuru Island Maldives remains committed to offering exceptional experiences, meaningful moments, and the sense of magic that makes every stay truly unforgettable.
Awards
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives secures Readers’ Choice honour in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Awards
The inaugural Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 have been announced, and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, has secured a place on the list. The resort has been recognised as a Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotel, marking an important milestone for the newly opened property. Known for its privacy, refined elegance, diverse dining options, and holistic wellness offerings, the resort has quickly emerged as one of the region’s most sought-after five-star retreats in the Maldives.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives has been designed to engage the senses, blending elevated elegance with uninterrupted seclusion. Its collection of beachfront and overwater villas and residences has been created for travellers seeking a peaceful Maldivian escape defined by natural surroundings. The contemporary design is softened by organic textures, muted tones, and Thai-inspired elements, resulting in an atmosphere that feels serene, relaxed, and discreetly luxurious.
Elegance and simplicity shape the experience across the island. Private decks offer quiet spaces for reflection, while an array of water sports and marine activities provide opportunities for exploration. The resort’s wellbeing philosophy is anchored by SPA Cenvaree Retreat, a dedicated sanctuary for holistic healing and restoration. Drawing on Thai wellness traditions, each treatment is designed to renew balance and nurture physical and mental wellbeing. Signature therapies, couples’ rituals, and restorative beauty treatments allow guests to slow down and reconnect with their natural rhythm.
Dining is a defining aspect of the resort’s appeal. Guests can enjoy tandoor and teppan live stations at The Gallery, savour Mediterranean-inspired seafood at Bluefin, or end the day with cocktails and sunset views at Sunset Social. For additional exclusivity, The Club offers gourmet breakfasts, curated grape pairings, and intimate culinary experiences, while Coco Drift provides relaxed poolside refreshments.
The recognition from Condé Nast Traveller Middle East highlights the rapid rise of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives within the region. Securing such a prestigious title within months of opening underscores the resort’s commitment to service quality, guest satisfaction, and exceptional experiences. It also reflects Centara’s growing presence and increasing popularity among travellers to the Maldives.
“We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East community,” said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon. “This award reflects the genuine care and commitment our team puts into creating stays that feel calm and personal—experiences that are both distinctly Maldivian and authentically Thai. Our focus has always been on curated journeys, refined elegance, and a meaningful connection to the island’s natural beauty. It is incredibly rewarding to know that our guests feel this throughout their time with us.”
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives continues to welcome guests from the GCC region and beyond, strengthened by the trust of travellers who value authenticity, elegance, and exceptional island experiences.
Trending
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives announces week-long Music in Paradise experience with Kate Miller-Heidke
-
News1 week ago
JOALI BEING partners with Munich’s LVATE to launch science-led skin longevity facials
-
Cooking1 week ago
Dhigali Maldives announces three-night Battuta takeover with Chef James Walters of Arabica
-
News1 week ago
Brennia Kottefaru kicks off holiday season with joyful cake mixing celebration
-
News1 week ago
W Maldives secures Green Globe status for sustainable operations
-
News6 days ago
Innahura upgraded and relaunched as Nala Maldives by Jawakara
-
Cooking6 days ago
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort reveals two-night culinary collaboration with Chef Stefan Fäth
-
Featured7 days ago
Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils conservation achievements and new green goals