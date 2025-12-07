Trans Maldivian Airways named World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025

Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA), the world’s largest seaplane operator, has once again strengthened its position as a global aviation leader with new accolades at the World Travel Awards 2025. The airline was named the World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025 and the Indian Ocean’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025, acknowledging its continued contribution to air connectivity across the Maldives. The 32nd Annual World Travel Awards ceremony took place at Exhibition World Bahrain and was attended by more than 300 leaders from the international tourism industry.

Established in 1993, TMA has played a central role in shaping the Maldives’ aviation and tourism sectors. Operating the world’s largest seaplane fleet with 65 DHC-6 Twin Otters and serving over 80 resort destinations, the airline provides vital connectivity across the archipelago with a focus on safety, reliability, and operational efficiency. Conducting more than 400 flights daily, TMA remains essential in enabling access to resort islands nationwide.

Commenting on the achievement, A.U.M. Fawzy, CEO of Trans Maldivian Airways, said: “This prestigious recognition from the World Travel Awards, year after year, reflects the trust placed in our team by our partners and guests, and the responsibility we carry as the primary air service provider connecting resort destinations across the Maldives. At TMA, our focus remains on continuous improvement and building on decades of service excellence. As the tourism industry in the Maldives continues to evolve and grow, we will continue strengthening our operations and supporting the long-term development of the Maldives as a world-leading destination.”

TMA continues to enhance its operational capabilities through ongoing investments in fleet upgrades, infrastructure, staff training, and technology-driven improvements, ensuring it meets rising demand while maintaining its hallmark of dependable service.

As the Maldives prepares for further growth in visitor arrivals, Trans Maldivian Airways remains committed to working closely with industry partners, supporting national tourism objectives, and ensuring a seamless and reliable travel experience for guests visiting the country’s island destinations.