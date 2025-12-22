Dr Aradhana Ghyas brings Shamanic rituals, energy work to SO/ Maldives this festive season

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to offer unforgettable encounters as manta season begins in the Raa Atoll, with recent marine sightings delighting guests and setting an exciting tone for the months ahead. This past week, a large playful group of dolphins cruised very close along the resort’s house reef, while a rare ornate eagle ray was spotted for several days gliding gracefully through the lagoon — remarkable moments that highlight the rich biodiversity surrounding the island.

These encounters are made all the more special by the resort’s commitment to preserving the natural serenity of its marine environment. At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, sustainability goes beyond words — it shapes every experience offered through the watersports and dive center. By focusing exclusively on non-motorized watersports, the resort helps protect delicate reefs, safeguard marine life, and reduce noise and pollution, ensuring that guests experience the ocean in its purest, most harmonious form.

Encounter Majestic Mantas in Raa Atoll

While the resort offers a wide range of aquatic experiences to explore the atoll’s vibrant marine world, now is the ideal time to encounter one of its most majestic creatures – the manta ray. Although mantas can be seen all year round, sightings peak in the Raa Atoll during this season, (December to May) as they migrate in numbers, drawn by plankton-rich waters and multiple cleaning stations.

In the waters surrounding the resort, guests can embark on dive excursions at shallow depths of 10–15 meters, offering remarkable opportunities to see groups of mantas gliding gracefully, as well as observe their social interactions and cleaning behavior. Enriched by the dive team’s insightful storytelling, each experience becomes even more meaningful.

Early morning dives often provide the most rewarding encounters, while beginner and non-divers can enjoy guided private snorkel trips — a peaceful way to witness these gentle giants from the surface.

From kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding to sailing, snorkeling, and diving, every ocean adventure at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is thoughtfully designed to inspire a deeper connection with the sea while respecting its fragile beauty. This mindful approach ensures that Raa Atoll’s underwater paradise can continue to thrive for generations to come.

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives Welcomes New Euro-Divers Team

Further enhancing these experiences, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is delighted to welcome new members to its Euro-Divers team, bringing fresh energy, diverse expertise, and a shared passion for marine conservation to the resort’s in-house dive center.

Hailing from Colombia, Lorena Diaz is an experienced instructor known for her warmth, professionalism, and multilingual skills. Passionate about sharing the underwater world, she has a natural ability to put guests at ease both above and below the surface.

Joining her is Fabio Gerosa from Italy, a certified dive instructor and marine biologist from the University of Bicocca Milano. His scientific background adds depth to every dive, offering guests fascinating insights into marine ecosystems while reinforcing the importance of ocean conservation.

Also part of the team is Yuan, originally from China, who has been diving since 2010 and brings extensive international experience from Egypt, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, and the Maldives. Having worked with Euro-Divers Maldives since 2017, Yuan loves both pelagic species and tiny ocean creatures, but for her, the true magic of diving lies in the feeling of complete freedom underwater. On land, she enjoys unwinding with a good movie or an engaging story.

Leading the team as Dive Center & Watersports Manager is Igor Semenov, who brings 15 years of experience managing dive centers and watersports operations around the world. A seasoned leader with a wealth of international expertise, Igor is focused on delivering innovative, memorable guest experiences while maintaining the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility.

With their blend of international experience, scientific knowledge, and passion for marine conservation, the Euro-Divers team is perfectly placed to guide guests through unforgettable ocean adventures.

New and enriched offerings include enhanced eco-diving programs, guided marine biology sessions, tailored non-motorized watersports activities, and more beginner-friendly snorkel excursions with private guides, making the underwater world accessible to everyone.

Reflecting on what makes operating at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives in Raa Atoll so special, Igor shares, “The pristine reefs, rich biodiversity, and unique manta encounters make it a dream location. Every dive feels like a discovery, and sharing that with guests is incredibly rewarding.”

“Year after year, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to deliver the experiences that make it a standout destination for ocean lovers,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager. “From awe-inspiring marine encounters to the guidance of our exceptional dive team, we are committed to inspiring discovery, adventure, and a lasting appreciation for the world beneath the surface.”

With manta season in full swing and spectacular wildlife sightings unfolding around the island, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives and its Euro-Divers team invite guests to discover the beauty and wonder of the Raa Atoll’s mesmerizing marine world.