Hulhumalé’ set for New Year festivities as Visit Maldives and partners launch preparations

Visit Maldives Corporation, together with the Ministry of Tourism & Environment and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), has commenced planning for New Year celebrations in Hulhumalé’, building on the success and positive public response of last year’s festivities.

The celebrations are expected to feature signature elements that resonated strongly with the public in 2024, including a special Drone Show, Fireworks, Food stalls, and cultural experiences designed for both locals and visitors. The initiative, running from 30 December 2025 to 1 January 2026, aims to once again create a vibrant, inclusive, and family-friendly atmosphere to welcome the New Year.

At this stage, planning is ongoing and further details regarding the programme, dates, and activations will be announced in due course.

The New Year celebrations are being developed as a joint initiative by Visit Maldives, the Ministry of Tourism & Environment, and HDC.

Organisers are also in discussions with potential partners and sponsors and welcome expressions of interest from organisations keen to be part of this national celebration.