Entertainment
Hulhumalé’ set for New Year festivities as Visit Maldives and partners launch preparations
Visit Maldives Corporation, together with the Ministry of Tourism & Environment and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), has commenced planning for New Year celebrations in Hulhumalé’, building on the success and positive public response of last year’s festivities.
The celebrations are expected to feature signature elements that resonated strongly with the public in 2024, including a special Drone Show, Fireworks, Food stalls, and cultural experiences designed for both locals and visitors. The initiative, running from 30 December 2025 to 1 January 2026, aims to once again create a vibrant, inclusive, and family-friendly atmosphere to welcome the New Year.
At this stage, planning is ongoing and further details regarding the programme, dates, and activations will be announced in due course.
The New Year celebrations are being developed as a joint initiative by Visit Maldives, the Ministry of Tourism & Environment, and HDC.
Organisers are also in discussions with potential partners and sponsors and welcome expressions of interest from organisations keen to be part of this national celebration.
Entertainment
Award-winning singer Nicole Scherzinger to appear at One&Only Reethi Rah’s New Year’s Eve celebrations
One&Only Reethi Rah, the all-villa resort in the Maldives, has announced the international star and award-winning singer Nicole Scherzinger will make an exclusive live appearance during the resort’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations, welcoming guests into 2026 with a special musical performance as part of the countdown.
Renowned for her magnetic stage presence and powerhouse vocals, Nicole Scherzinger originally rose to fame as a member of one of the best-selling female groups of all time, the Pussycat Dolls, before pursuing her career as a solo musician, a judge on various television shows, and a stage actress in theatrical work such as in Cats and Sunset Boulevard. Throughout her career, Scherzinger has received numerous nominations and awards, including the 2024 Laurence Olivier Award and the 2025 Tony Award, both for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Sunset Boulevard.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s annual New Year’s Eve celebrations take place on 31st December 2025 at the Believe Ball, the Festive program’s main event featuring a refined beachside cocktail reception before unfolding into a joyous evening of epicurean discovery and thrilling entertainment. As the year draws to a close, Scherzinger will take the stage for a highlight live performance as part of the countdown, bringing the New Year’s celebrations to new heights with glamour, energy, and musical prowess.
“We are thrilled and honoured to welcome Nicole Scherzinger to One&Only Reethi Rah for our New Year’s Eve celebrations,” said Jan Tibaldi, General Manager of the resort. “Her global appeal, extraordinary talent, and dynamic energy make her the perfect artist to be part of our most iconic evening of the year, setting the scene for a remarkable welcome to 2026.”
The Festive season at One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to embrace the spirit of the season with this year’s theme of Believe, centered on celebrating the joy, wonder, and magic of the holidays. From Christmas family traditions and world-class culinary experiences to quiet moments of deep wellbeing and exciting sports tournaments, the resort’s Festive program promises an array of unforgettable moments designed to delight guests of all ages and interests. Scherzinger’s special live appearance will be the highlight of the program, culminating with an exciting countdown to welcome the New Year.
The Festive season at One&Only Reethi Rah commences on 20th December 2025 with the traditional Tree Lighting Ceremony & Cocktail and ends on 13th January 2026 with the Orthodox New Year Gala Dinner.
Reservations and pre-bookings are recommended for most of the Festive events. For inquiries and bookings, please contact the VIP Services team at reethirah.festive@oneandonlyreethirah.com. For bookings, please call +960 664 8800 or contact the Reservations team at reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Entertainment
Hulhule Island Hotel names 2ofus as New Year’s Eve 2026 headline act
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced 2ofus as the main entertainment for its New Year’s Eve 2026 festive events. The highly sought-after musical band has partnered with HIH to bring an unforgettable night of performance, energy, and celebration to guests.
Known for their exceptional talent and stage presence, 2ofus has reached remarkable heights in the music scene, participating in and performing at international competitions and concerts. Their collaboration with HIH marks an exciting addition to the hotel’s festive lineup.
Renowned as the most popular festive destination in the Greater Malé Area, HIH continues its tradition of delivering vibrant, world-class celebrations. This year, the hotel once again promises a festive season filled with elegance, entertainment, and the signature warmth HIH is known for.
Commenting on the partnership, Group General Manager, Ali Shakir said: “Signing with 2ofus for New Year’s Eve is truly special for us. They are one of the most in-demand acts during the festive season, and we are delighted to have them onboard. Their energy and talent are unmatched, and we are confident that HIH will once again be the place to be this New Year’s Eve. Our team is committed to creating a celebration that brings our guests joy, excitement, and unforgettable memories.”
For 2026, HIH unveils exclusive celebrations, granting guests access to multi-venue experiences, curated staycation packages, diverse multi-cuisine dining, and a range of thoughtfully designed festive highlights.
With limited slots available, guests are encouraged to secure their bookings early for the best experience.
For more information or reservations, please contact +960 762 2667 or email events@hih.com.mv
Entertainment
New Year’s Eve Gala at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La to feature live performance by Nasooh
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La is preparing to host a vibrant New Year’s Eve Gala Night on 31 December 2025, inviting guests to welcome 2026 with an evening of fine dining, live entertainment, and festive celebration.
The event will be headlined by Mohamed Nasooh, one of the Maldives’ emerging musical talents whose voice has earned national recognition. Nasooh first rose to prominence as a former vocalist of the popular band 2ofus, which represented the Maldives internationally and achieved notable success as the 2nd Runner-Up at the Battle of the Bands International. His growing popularity on TikTok, combined with his expressive vocal performances, has made him a well-loved figure among audiences of all ages.
Guests attending the New Year’s Eve Gala Night can look forward to a memorable live performance from Nasooh, who will bring his distinctive vocal style and stage presence to the celebration as the country ushers in a new year.
Adding to the excitement, the evening will also include a special grand prize, with details set to be announced soon. The announcement has already generated anticipation and is expected to be a highlight of the event.
The Gala Night will offer an elegant dining experience and a festive atmosphere, providing an inviting setting for families, couples, and friends wishing to celebrate the start of 2026 in style. The full programme and menu will be shared in the coming days.
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La welcomes guests to join this exceptional evening—an occasion filled with music, flavour, and celebration marking the arrival of the new year.
Trending
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Hulhule Island Hotel names 2ofus as New Year’s Eve 2026 headline act
-
Cooking1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes Chef Renzi Gianluca for Tastemaker series collaboration
-
News1 week ago
The Standard, Maldives achieves Green Globe Certification after rigorous audit
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Award-winning singer Nicole Scherzinger to appear at One&Only Reethi Rah’s New Year’s Eve celebrations
-
News1 week ago
Bandos Maldives marks 53 years of hospitality with guest celebration
-
News6 days ago
Seaside Collection opens .Here, an ultra-private two-island resort in Maldives
-
Cooking7 days ago
TAPASAKE Maldives marks first anniversary with Luca Cinalli guest mixology night
-
Awards1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Veli awarded ‘Best Resort’ title at 2025 Bund Design Hotels Awards