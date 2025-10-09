Featured
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives unveils ‘Love in the Lagoon’ underwater proposal experience
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives has introduced ‘Love in the Lagoon’, an exclusive underwater proposal experience that redefines romance in the Maldives. Designed to make life’s most significant moments truly unforgettable, the offering invites couples to declare their love beneath the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean.
The experience features an underwater setting elegantly adorned to create the ideal backdrop for a proposal. Certified instructors guide couples through the dive, ensuring a safe and memorable experience suitable for both beginners and seasoned divers.
Adding a creative flourish, the ring presentation is thoughtfully arranged to enhance the occasion, while a professional photo and video team captures each moment, both above and below the surface.
The celebration continues with a private dinner for two — set either by the beach or pool — complemented by a bottle of sparkling wine to mark the beginning of a lifelong journey together.
Through ‘Love in the Lagoon’, Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives seamlessly blends adventure, sophistication, and romance to offer an extraordinary proposal experience unlike any other.
Drink
Liu Bolin and Maison Ruinart bring artistic alchemy to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced a landmark residency that brings together two cultural icons – acclaimed Chinese performance artist and photographer Liu Bolin, known as The Invisible Man, and Maison Ruinart, the world’s first established Champagne house and a long-standing patron of the arts. Taking place from 27 to 30 November, the collaboration will offer guests a rare opportunity to experience live performances, curated art exhibitions, exclusive Ruinart Champagne tastings, and immersive dining experiences, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldivian archipelago.
Renowned for his thought-provoking camouflage installations that explore humanity’s relationship with its surroundings, Liu Bolin will stage a live artistic performance on the shores of the Fari Islands. Continuing his creative partnership with Maison Ruinart, the collaboration reflects a shared dialogue between nature, culture, and craftsmanship, in harmony with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ philosophy of meaningful connection through art and environment.
The residency opens on 27 November at the resort’s architectural showpiece, EAU Bar, with a Ruinart takeover featuring a bespoke bar installation and two large-scale artworks from Bolin’s Ruinart commission. The opening evening will include an intimate live rehearsal by the artist — a prelude to his main performance on 30 November — complemented by a Ruinart Hour Champagne reception with creatively paired canapés.
An immersive exhibition of ten artworks, including Bolin’s Reveal the Invisible series, will be unveiled at The Estate, the resort’s signature private villa. During the residency, guests will have the opportunity to join a salon-style conversation and participate in a creative workshop hosted by Bolin himself.
Across three days, the collaboration will present a series of champagne-led tastings and culinary pairings inspired by the intersection of art and gastronomy.
On 28 November, the Beach Shack restaurant will host an exclusive tasting of Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010 and 2013, followed by a Ruinart Artist Dinner featuring dishes inspired by Bolin’s camouflage aesthetics. Menu highlights will include Fine De Claire oysters with salted cucumber and Oscietra caviar, paired with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Second Skin; Maldivian octopus with roasted cauliflower purée and passion fruit reduction, paired with Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010; and Sea Bass with Japanese sea urchin, accompanied by Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2009.
On 29 November, guests will join Bolin at The Estate for a hands-on workshop painting Ruinart’s eco-designed second skins, followed by a tasting of Ruinart Rosé and Dom Ruinart Rosé 2009. The evening will continue at Summer Pavilion, the resort’s Cantonese restaurant, featuring an exceptional pairing of Ruinart Champagnes with refined regional dishes such as Chaozhou-cured abalone and sea cucumber, Hong Kong-style king crab, and the ‘Big Red Robe’ soft serve with crème brûlée.
On 30 November, the final day of the residency, guests will be invited to a reflective dialogue and book signing with Liu Bolin, followed by a final Ruinart tasting exploring Dom Ruinart 2010 and Dom Rosé 2009. The series will culminate in Bolin’s live painted performance during the resort’s signature Defining Moment ritual at EAU Bar — a performance to be immortalised in a photographic artwork for future exhibitions.
EAU Bar, framed by the forces of wind and sea, provides a fitting setting for Liu Bolin’s concluding performance. As the sun dips below the horizon, the resort’s Defining Moment ritual — a daily celebration featuring traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drums and a fire-lighting ceremony — will form the backdrop for Bolin’s act of disappearance. Painted to merge seamlessly with the surrounding seascape, the artist will dissolve into the colours of the Indian Ocean, embodying his central message about the fragile relationship between humanity and nature. The fleeting spectacle will capture a suspended moment where art, landscape, and identity converge.
“The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has always stood as a destination for transformative experiences,” said Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “Welcoming Liu Bolin and Maison Ruinart to our shores elevates this vision, uniting contemporary art, cultural dialogue, and exceptional gastronomy in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring natural settings.”
Awards
The Nautilus Maldives honoured in 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Awards
In an increasingly fast-paced world, The Nautilus Maldives stands as a sanctuary where time slows and moments linger — a place that continues to capture the attention of discerning travellers. This haven of unhurried living has once again been recognised in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, as voted by readers in both the United Kingdom and the United States.
The accolade reaffirms the island’s quiet ability to enchant. With just 26 exclusive ocean and beach houses, The Nautilus offers complete privacy and a philosophy built entirely around individual freedom. Dining is available whenever a guest desires, and experiences unfold as inspiration strikes. A secluded sandbank transforms into a private dining room, and the Maldivian night sky becomes a stage for endless wonder.
“To be recognised again by Condé Nast Traveler’s readers is deeply meaningful,” said Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives. “Our guests come seeking beauty, but what they discover and cherish is freedom — the freedom to design their own rhythm and to create moments that are theirs alone.”
At The Nautilus, luxury is defined as liberation. Guests may drift through the UNESCO-protected waters of Baa Atoll, indulge in a Solasta Spa ritual without time limits, or share vintage champagne beneath a canopy of stars. Each stay unfolds as a personal narrative — unscripted, unhurried, and unforgettable.
Now in its thirty-eighth year, the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards remain among the most respected distinctions in global travel. The results, drawn exclusively from readers’ experiences and opinions, continue to represent one of the industry’s most prestigious marks of excellence.
Entertainment
Amilla Maldives embarks on ‘Around the World in Wonder’ festive journey
Amilla Maldives will host a festive season celebration titled ‘Around the World in Wonder’ from 20 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, inviting guests to experience a colourful exploration of global culture, curiosity, and joy.
Drawing inspiration from Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, the celebration takes guests on a journey across continents, with each day dedicated to a different country and its unique flavours, music, and traditions. The journey begins and concludes in the United Kingdom, tracing a route through the Maldives, Spain, Italy, France, Argentina, Japan, China, India, Egypt, Brazil, the United States, and Singapore, culminating in a grand finale on New Year’s Eve.
Amilla’s 11th anniversary on 21 December will feature island-wide festivities, including guided tours, tree planting, coconut painting, Maldivian cooking demonstrations, and a cocktail and cake-cutting ceremony. On 23 December, the Tree Lighting Ceremony will adopt an Italian flair with a Venetian-themed celebration, complete with mask-making workshops, Viennese waltz, wine tasting, the Venetian Masquerade Ball, and a special ‘Treasure of the Sea’ dinner.
France will take centre stage on 24 December, featuring the Dance of the Can Can, gingerbread house making, mime face painting, a Christmas Eve buffet, and an aerial hoop performance. The following day, 25 December, will celebrate Argentina with the arrival of Santa Claus, a festive brunch infused with tango rhythms, dance workshops, magic shows, and a lively tango dinner performance.
The festivities will reach their climax on 31 December, with the Around the World in a Cocktail party leading into the spectacular Global Carnival Event. The evening will feature live performances by the Hamilton Band, complemented by bongo drummers, saxophonists, acrobats, and fire dancers. The grand countdown and after party will usher in 2026 with music, energy, and celebration.
