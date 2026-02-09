Action
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort launches ‘Swim with Nurse Sharks’ experience
Nestled in the pristine waters of the Raa Atoll, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort introduces Swim with Nurse Sharks, a new guided marine experience offering guests a rare opportunity to encounter these gentle creatures in their natural lagoon habitat.
Located just minutes from the island, the calm, shallow waters provide ideal conditions for observing nurse sharks at rest and in motion. The one-hour experience operates three times a week by speedboat and is designed for small groups, making it suitable for families and confident swimmers seeking a meaningful connection with the ocean.
Guided with care and respect for the environment, the experience reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to marine awareness and responsible interaction with wildlife. Guests gain insight into the behaviour of nurse sharks while exploring one of the region’s few accessible snorkelling sites dedicated to this species.
Available at USD 95++ per person, with special rates for children under 12, Swim with Nurse Sharks adds a distinctive new chapter to the resort’s immersive ocean experiences.
For more information on “Swim with Nurse Sharks” at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, please visit the resort’s website.
Avani+ Fares Maldives to host Michael Owen’s football camp for second year
Michael Owen’s Football Camp is returning to Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort for a second year, running from 31 March to 3 April 2026 as part of the resort’s Easter holiday programme. Following a strong debut in 2025, the camp will once again see children and teens join the former England striker for hands-on coaching sessions on Fares Island in Baa Atoll.
Designed for kids and teens aged 5 to 13, the four-day camp combines daily training sessions, skills development and team challenges, led by Michael Owen. The programme ends on a high with a celebratory finale, with certificates, medals and jersey signings for every participant. The camp is complimentary for all guests staying at Avani+ Fares Maldives during the event, and each registered participant will receive an official Football Kit, including two sets of customised jerseys, shorts and socks.
Building on the strong response from families last year, the 2026 Football Camp sits within Avani+ Fares Maldives’ broader Easter line-up, pairing structured sports sessions with relaxed island time. Beyond the pitch, younger guests can dip in and out of island adventures at AvaniKids and the Teens Club, with creative arts and crafts and dedicated spaces designed around their age group. Mealtimes are part of the fun too, with Petit Bistro, the resort’s kids-only restaurant, created just for younger guests.
For families keen to get out on the water together, Avani+ Fares Maldives is set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, with snorkelling along the house reef right off the island and a full menu of water sports and dive experiences at this award-winning dive resort.
Commenting on the upcoming camp, Michael Owen said: “Coming back to Avani+ Fares Maldives feels like a natural next step after the energy and enthusiasm we saw at the first camp. It is a special environment for families and the camp is all about helping kids build confidence, develop their skills and most importantly enjoy the game together. I am really looking forward to being back on the island in 2026.”
Avani+ Fares Maldives is designed with families in mind, with a wide mix of accommodation styles to suit different group sizes and travel plans. Options range from interconnecting Pavilion rooms for easy togetherness, to Beach Pool Villas with outdoor space for daytime downtime, alongside over water villas set above the lagoon. For families travelling as a bigger group, the resort also offers spacious two and three bedroom Over Water Pool Residences, with generous living areas and room to spread out between activities.
Package rates start from USD 3,500 for a family of four, including accommodation, seaplane transfers and football camp registration. Based on two adults and two children sharing on a bed and breakfast basis, includes taxes and fees. To book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.
Simply summer at Milaidhoo: Invitation to slow living in the Baa Atoll
In a destination often defined by excess, Milaidhoo Maldives offers a different summer narrative: one of restraint, rhythm and rare stillness. Introducing Simply Summer, a seasonal escape that celebrates the art of slowing down within the UNESCO-protected waters of the Baa Atoll.
An intimate island sanctuary, Milaidhoo is designed for travellers who value time as the ultimate luxury. Days unfold unhurriedly, beginning with relaxed oceanfront breakfasts and shaped entirely by choice, from sunrise yoga and snorkelling in pristine coral gardens to long, private hours spent within the calm of one’s villa. Evenings are defined by elegant à la carte dining, inspired by seasonal flavours and served with effortless grace.
The Simply Summer offer enhances this experience with considered privileges rather than excess. Guests are invited to explore the Maldives’ natural wonders through manta ray encounters in the legendary Hanifaru Bay, indulge in restorative rituals at the overwater Serenity Spa, or discover the atoll through curated island adventures, all with exclusive seasonal savings.
A chilled bottle of Ruinart Champagne awaiting guests in their villa sets the tone on arrival, while flexible early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability) ensures that time is never hurried. Dining remains a central pleasure, with daily breakfast and à la carte dinners at Ocean Restaurant, complemented by generous dining credits across the island’s culinary venues.
Available for stays from 1st May to 31st October 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights, Simply Summer is an understated invitation to experience the Maldives at its most refined, quietly luxurious, deeply personal and guided by the gentle pace of island life.
Simply Summer – Key Inclusions:
- Daily breakfast at Ocean Restaurant
- Daily à la carte dinner at Ocean Restaurant
- USD 65 per person, per night dining credit (food-only) at other restaurants
- 30% savings on manta ray snorkelling in Hanifaru Bay (group excursion)
- 30% savings on selected treatments at Serenity Spa
- 30% savings on curated group excursions and island experiences
- Exclusive benefits when booking direct
Begin your Simply Summer at Milaidhoo.
Manta season experience returns as InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau announces 2026 retreat
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced the dates for its 2026 Manta Retreat, following the programme’s strong reception in recent years. The retreat will take place from 24 to 27 March 2026, coinciding with the Maamunagau manta season, when juvenile manta rays are commonly sighted in the resort’s lagoon just offshore.
The resort will once again partner with The Manta Trust, one of the world’s leading manta ray research organisations, to co-host the retreat and offer guests an immersive, educational experience centred on marine conservation. The programme is designed for travellers seeking purpose-led experiences and a deeper understanding of manta rays within their natural environment.
Located on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and adjacent to a known juvenile manta ray aggregation site, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau provides direct access to key research and observation areas. During the retreat, guests will be able to participate in guided reef snorkelling, manta excursions led by The Manta Trust, coral restoration and planting workshops, and a series of educational sessions. Participants will also have the opportunity to adopt and name a manta ray as part of the conservation initiative.
The partnership between InterContinental Maldives and The Manta Trust has been in place since 2019. The retreat will be led by The Manta Trust’s base leader, Meral Hafeez, who will guide guests through manta ray encounters while sharing insight into the organisation’s ongoing research and conservation efforts in the surrounding waters. The programme offers participants a behind-the-scenes look at the daily work of the research team, including observing and recording manta ray behaviour.
In 2023, Maamunagau Lagoon was recognised as an Important Shark and Ray Area (ISRA), identifying it as a vital habitat for manta rays and a priority conservation site. The lagoon continues to serve as a key research area for The Manta Trust, allowing guests to observe manta rays in their natural environment within close proximity to the resort. Certified divers are also catered for, with access to dedicated dive sites where manta ray cleaning stations can be observed, highlighting the complex marine ecosystems of the Maldives.
Beyond the retreat activities, guests can enjoy the resort’s overwater villas, unwind at AVI Spa, or explore its range of dining experiences.
The participation fee for the Manta Retreat is USD 1,550++ per night, per room, based on double occupancy, with a minimum stay of four nights. The package includes one manta ray research trip, guided house reef snorkelling, manta ray adoption, educational workshops, and accommodation in a luxury villa or residence on a half-board basis.
