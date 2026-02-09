InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort launches ‘Swim with Nurse Sharks’ experience

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced the dates for its 2026 Manta Retreat, following the programme’s strong reception in recent years. The retreat will take place from 24 to 27 March 2026, coinciding with the Maamunagau manta season, when juvenile manta rays are commonly sighted in the resort’s lagoon just offshore.

The resort will once again partner with The Manta Trust, one of the world’s leading manta ray research organisations, to co-host the retreat and offer guests an immersive, educational experience centred on marine conservation. The programme is designed for travellers seeking purpose-led experiences and a deeper understanding of manta rays within their natural environment.

Located on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and adjacent to a known juvenile manta ray aggregation site, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau provides direct access to key research and observation areas. During the retreat, guests will be able to participate in guided reef snorkelling, manta excursions led by The Manta Trust, coral restoration and planting workshops, and a series of educational sessions. Participants will also have the opportunity to adopt and name a manta ray as part of the conservation initiative.

The partnership between InterContinental Maldives and The Manta Trust has been in place since 2019. The retreat will be led by The Manta Trust’s base leader, Meral Hafeez, who will guide guests through manta ray encounters while sharing insight into the organisation’s ongoing research and conservation efforts in the surrounding waters. The programme offers participants a behind-the-scenes look at the daily work of the research team, including observing and recording manta ray behaviour.

In 2023, Maamunagau Lagoon was recognised as an Important Shark and Ray Area (ISRA), identifying it as a vital habitat for manta rays and a priority conservation site. The lagoon continues to serve as a key research area for The Manta Trust, allowing guests to observe manta rays in their natural environment within close proximity to the resort. Certified divers are also catered for, with access to dedicated dive sites where manta ray cleaning stations can be observed, highlighting the complex marine ecosystems of the Maldives.

Beyond the retreat activities, guests can enjoy the resort’s overwater villas, unwind at AVI Spa, or explore its range of dining experiences.

The participation fee for the Manta Retreat is USD 1,550++ per night, per room, based on double occupancy, with a minimum stay of four nights. The package includes one manta ray research trip, guided house reef snorkelling, manta ray adoption, educational workshops, and accommodation in a luxury villa or residence on a half-board basis.