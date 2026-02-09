JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in island luxury

This Eid Al-Fitr, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a luxury multigenerational resort nestled on the serene shores of Vagaru Island in the Shaviyani Atoll, invites guests to celebrate Eid Mubarak through a crafted collection of experiences that honour tradition, connection, and the joy of togetherness.

To elevate the festive celebration, the resort presents its limited-time Eid Escape to Paradise offer, featuring USD 300 resort credit per stay, along with daily breakfast, a three-course lunch, and a three-course dinner for two at select restaurants. A one-time floating breakfast, served in the privacy of the villa, adds an indulgent highlight to the experience. Families travelling with children under 12 enjoy complimentary accommodation and meals, creating the perfect setting for meaningful celebrations amid refined island luxury and warm hospitality.

With 60 spacious villas, each featuring a private pool and panoramic views of the turquoise waters. Guests can choose between beachfront serenity or the tranquillity of overwater living. Attentive service by a personal Thakuru (butler), ensuring every detail is tailored to their needs. Additionally Guests are also invited to explore the natural beauty of the island by bicycle, encouraging unhurried discovery across the island’s lush pathways.

Relax, Recharge, and Reconnect

To mark the festive occasion, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to gather and celebrate through moments of connection and shared experience. Festivities begin with a curated “Around the World” buffet at Aailaa, our beachfront restaurant, bringing global flavors together in a warm, intended for loved ones to come together.

Dining remains at the heart of the guest experience across the resort’s five distinctive venues, each offering a refined expression of global cuisine. From the precision of Japanese artistry at Hashi and classic Western favourites at Fiamma, to the elevated treetop Thai dining experience at Kaashi, creating meaningful moments around the table throughout the Eid celebration.

Families are welcomed at Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, offering more than 100 immersive weekly activities, that encourage creativity and discovery, while teens enjoy their own dedicated space at the Teen Lounge. Parents may retreat to Spa by JW, an overwater sanctuary designed to soothe both body and mind, featuring six couple’s treatment rooms and a private deluxe suite

Guided by the JW philosophy of mindfulness, the resort presents experiences that bring families together, including hands-on cooking classes using fresh produce from the JW Garden, guided snorkelling through vibrant coral gardens, beachside cinema evenings, family yoga, sandcastle activities, and Maldivian cultural dinner.

This Eid, guests are invited to celebrate togetherness, presence, and meaningful moments, set against the tranquil rhythm of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s signature understated luxury.

The Endless Summer package elevates the stay with a USD 300 resort credit per stay, complemented by daily breakfast, a three-course lunch, and a three-course dinner for two at select restaurants. A one-time floating breakfast served in the privacy of the villa adds an indulgent highlight, while a 60% reduction on food at Hashi and Shio invites guests to explore the resort’s culinary offerings. Complimentary non-motorised watersports provide effortless enjoyment on the lagoon, alongside the attentive service of a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler), complimentary bicycles, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with one printed keepsake to preserve moments in paradise.