JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in island luxury
This Eid Al-Fitr, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a luxury multigenerational resort nestled on the serene shores of Vagaru Island in the Shaviyani Atoll, invites guests to celebrate Eid Mubarak through a crafted collection of experiences that honour tradition, connection, and the joy of togetherness.
To elevate the festive celebration, the resort presents its limited-time Eid Escape to Paradise offer, featuring USD 300 resort credit per stay, along with daily breakfast, a three-course lunch, and a three-course dinner for two at select restaurants. A one-time floating breakfast, served in the privacy of the villa, adds an indulgent highlight to the experience. Families travelling with children under 12 enjoy complimentary accommodation and meals, creating the perfect setting for meaningful celebrations amid refined island luxury and warm hospitality.
With 60 spacious villas, each featuring a private pool and panoramic views of the turquoise waters. Guests can choose between beachfront serenity or the tranquillity of overwater living. Attentive service by a personal Thakuru (butler), ensuring every detail is tailored to their needs. Additionally Guests are also invited to explore the natural beauty of the island by bicycle, encouraging unhurried discovery across the island’s lush pathways.
Relax, Recharge, and Reconnect
To mark the festive occasion, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to gather and celebrate through moments of connection and shared experience. Festivities begin with a curated “Around the World” buffet at Aailaa, our beachfront restaurant, bringing global flavors together in a warm, intended for loved ones to come together.
Dining remains at the heart of the guest experience across the resort’s five distinctive venues, each offering a refined expression of global cuisine. From the precision of Japanese artistry at Hashi and classic Western favourites at Fiamma, to the elevated treetop Thai dining experience at Kaashi, creating meaningful moments around the table throughout the Eid celebration.
Families are welcomed at Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, offering more than 100 immersive weekly activities, that encourage creativity and discovery, while teens enjoy their own dedicated space at the Teen Lounge. Parents may retreat to Spa by JW, an overwater sanctuary designed to soothe both body and mind, featuring six couple’s treatment rooms and a private deluxe suite
Guided by the JW philosophy of mindfulness, the resort presents experiences that bring families together, including hands-on cooking classes using fresh produce from the JW Garden, guided snorkelling through vibrant coral gardens, beachside cinema evenings, family yoga, sandcastle activities, and Maldivian cultural dinner.
This Eid, guests are invited to celebrate togetherness, presence, and meaningful moments, set against the tranquil rhythm of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s signature understated luxury.
The Endless Summer package elevates the stay with a USD 300 resort credit per stay, complemented by daily breakfast, a three-course lunch, and a three-course dinner for two at select restaurants. A one-time floating breakfast served in the privacy of the villa adds an indulgent highlight, while a 60% reduction on food at Hashi and Shio invites guests to explore the resort’s culinary offerings. Complimentary non-motorised watersports provide effortless enjoyment on the lagoon, alongside the attentive service of a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler), complimentary bicycles, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with one printed keepsake to preserve moments in paradise.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort launches ‘Swim with Nurse Sharks’ experience
Nestled in the pristine waters of the Raa Atoll, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort introduces Swim with Nurse Sharks, a new guided marine experience offering guests a rare opportunity to encounter these gentle creatures in their natural lagoon habitat.
Located just minutes from the island, the calm, shallow waters provide ideal conditions for observing nurse sharks at rest and in motion. The one-hour experience operates three times a week by speedboat and is designed for small groups, making it suitable for families and confident swimmers seeking a meaningful connection with the ocean.
Guided with care and respect for the environment, the experience reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to marine awareness and responsible interaction with wildlife. Guests gain insight into the behaviour of nurse sharks while exploring one of the region’s few accessible snorkelling sites dedicated to this species.
Available at USD 95++ per person, with special rates for children under 12, Swim with Nurse Sharks adds a distinctive new chapter to the resort’s immersive ocean experiences.
For more information on “Swim with Nurse Sharks” at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, please visit the resort’s website.
Avani+ Fares Maldives to host Michael Owen’s football camp for second year
Michael Owen’s Football Camp is returning to Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort for a second year, running from 31 March to 3 April 2026 as part of the resort’s Easter holiday programme. Following a strong debut in 2025, the camp will once again see children and teens join the former England striker for hands-on coaching sessions on Fares Island in Baa Atoll.
Designed for kids and teens aged 5 to 13, the four-day camp combines daily training sessions, skills development and team challenges, led by Michael Owen. The programme ends on a high with a celebratory finale, with certificates, medals and jersey signings for every participant. The camp is complimentary for all guests staying at Avani+ Fares Maldives during the event, and each registered participant will receive an official Football Kit, including two sets of customised jerseys, shorts and socks.
Building on the strong response from families last year, the 2026 Football Camp sits within Avani+ Fares Maldives’ broader Easter line-up, pairing structured sports sessions with relaxed island time. Beyond the pitch, younger guests can dip in and out of island adventures at AvaniKids and the Teens Club, with creative arts and crafts and dedicated spaces designed around their age group. Mealtimes are part of the fun too, with Petit Bistro, the resort’s kids-only restaurant, created just for younger guests.
For families keen to get out on the water together, Avani+ Fares Maldives is set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, with snorkelling along the house reef right off the island and a full menu of water sports and dive experiences at this award-winning dive resort.
Commenting on the upcoming camp, Michael Owen said: “Coming back to Avani+ Fares Maldives feels like a natural next step after the energy and enthusiasm we saw at the first camp. It is a special environment for families and the camp is all about helping kids build confidence, develop their skills and most importantly enjoy the game together. I am really looking forward to being back on the island in 2026.”
Avani+ Fares Maldives is designed with families in mind, with a wide mix of accommodation styles to suit different group sizes and travel plans. Options range from interconnecting Pavilion rooms for easy togetherness, to Beach Pool Villas with outdoor space for daytime downtime, alongside over water villas set above the lagoon. For families travelling as a bigger group, the resort also offers spacious two and three bedroom Over Water Pool Residences, with generous living areas and room to spread out between activities.
Package rates start from USD 3,500 for a family of four, including accommodation, seaplane transfers and football camp registration. Based on two adults and two children sharing on a bed and breakfast basis, includes taxes and fees. To book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.
Centara Hotels & Resorts marks Valentine’s Day with island-wide celebrations in Maldives
Centara Hotels & Resorts is marking Valentine’s Day across its four Maldivian resorts with a collection of curated experiences designed to reflect different expressions of romance, from wellness and gastronomy to shared adventure and quiet celebration. Set within the Maldives’ natural environment of open horizons, white-sand beaches and private island settings, each property presents a tailored programme for couples seeking time together in a relaxed and intimate atmosphere.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives will mark Valentine’s Day on 14 February with a programme of romance-themed experiences set within its island surroundings at The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts. The day is designed around shared activities and curated moments intended to encourage connection and creativity.
Evening celebrations begin at Coco Drift with the Salaan Galaan Valentine’s Soirée, followed by a four-course beachfront dinner accompanied by selected beverages, personalised cocktails, live entertainment and musical serenades. The celebrations conclude with an intimate sip-and-paint session under the night sky.
Couples may also unwind with the Grand Valentine’s Ritual at Spa Cenvaree, a 105-minute treatment comprising a massage and body wrap designed for shared relaxation. Guests can further personalise the occasion by arranging fresh floral bouquets through the front office.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Valentine’s Day is presented through a full-day programme of shared experiences set in North Malé Atoll. Activities include sunrise yoga, a tree-planting ceremony and henna art, offering couples a blend of relaxation and meaningful engagement.
The evening programme centres on a mixology masterclass, followed by a candlelit dinner at Sailhouse Beach featuring seafood, Asian-inspired dishes, desserts and free-flowing beverages. The night concludes with an outdoor movie screening beneath the stars.
Spa Cenvaree complements the celebrations with a Valentine’s Indulgence ritual, a 120-minute couples’ treatment that includes a body scrub, massage and bath ritual paired with sparkling beverages. Floral arrangements may also be arranged through the front office.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives
From 10 to 14 February, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives will host a series of Valentine’s experiences designed to reflect personal moments and shared celebration. Highlights include vow renewal ceremonies at Reef Beach and private canapé and champagne experiences at Aqua Bar.
On Valentine’s Day, couples may begin with a floating breakfast served in-villa, followed by a choice of dining experiences ranging from international buffet dining to a four-course gourmet dinner at the Love Hut, complete with sparkling beverages and floral arrangements. Additional options include a three-course beachfront dinner at Reef Beach, a relaxed BBQ and movie night at North Beach, and an evening DJ programme at Coral Lounge.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an adults-only resort in North Malé Atoll, will host a refined Valentine’s celebration on the evening of 14 February. The highlight is a seven-course beachfront dinner at Waves Beach, paired with sparkling beverages and accompanied by live music.
The evening continues with an after-dinner beach gathering, extending the celebrations in a relaxed setting. Guests may also opt for a package that includes an in-villa breakfast with sparkling beverages the following morning.
Across its Maldivian portfolio, Centara Hotels & Resorts presents Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for couples to celebrate through shared experiences, thoughtful dining and time spent together in distinctive island settings.
