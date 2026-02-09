Avani+ Fares Maldives to host Michael Owen’s football camp for second year

Michael Owen’s Football Camp is returning to Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort for a second year, running from 31 March to 3 April 2026 as part of the resort’s Easter holiday programme. Following a strong debut in 2025, the camp will once again see children and teens join the former England striker for hands-on coaching sessions on Fares Island in Baa Atoll.

Designed for kids and teens aged 5 to 13, the four-day camp combines daily training sessions, skills development and team challenges, led by Michael Owen. The programme ends on a high with a celebratory finale, with certificates, medals and jersey signings for every participant. The camp is complimentary for all guests staying at Avani+ Fares Maldives during the event, and each registered participant will receive an official Football Kit, including two sets of customised jerseys, shorts and socks.

Building on the strong response from families last year, the 2026 Football Camp sits within Avani+ Fares Maldives’ broader Easter line-up, pairing structured sports sessions with relaxed island time. Beyond the pitch, younger guests can dip in and out of island adventures at AvaniKids and the Teens Club, with creative arts and crafts and dedicated spaces designed around their age group. Mealtimes are part of the fun too, with Petit Bistro, the resort’s kids-only restaurant, created just for younger guests.

For families keen to get out on the water together, Avani+ Fares Maldives is set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, with snorkelling along the house reef right off the island and a full menu of water sports and dive experiences at this award-winning dive resort.

Commenting on the upcoming camp, Michael Owen said: “Coming back to Avani+ Fares Maldives feels like a natural next step after the energy and enthusiasm we saw at the first camp. It is a special environment for families and the camp is all about helping kids build confidence, develop their skills and most importantly enjoy the game together. I am really looking forward to being back on the island in 2026.”

Avani+ Fares Maldives is designed with families in mind, with a wide mix of accommodation styles to suit different group sizes and travel plans. Options range from interconnecting Pavilion rooms for easy togetherness, to Beach Pool Villas with outdoor space for daytime downtime, alongside over water villas set above the lagoon. For families travelling as a bigger group, the resort also offers spacious two and three bedroom Over Water Pool Residences, with generous living areas and room to spread out between activities.

Package rates start from USD 3,500 for a family of four, including accommodation, seaplane transfers and football camp registration. Based on two adults and two children sharing on a bed and breakfast basis, includes taxes and fees. To book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.