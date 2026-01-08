Entertainment
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort sets stage for first music festival in May 2026
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort will host Your Paradise Maldives from 11 to 16 May 2026, as the boutique, destination-led Your Paradise music festival makes its Maldives debut with a curated roster of global electronic tastemakers. Marking the resort’s inaugural music festival, the award-winning Avani+ Fares Maldives sets the stage for a lifestyle-led escape that pairs sun-soaked sets with easy-going island living.
Designed around the island’s natural rhythm, Your Paradise – with past editions in Fiji and a strong international following – will unfold across a series of open-air stages and social spaces, shifting from golden-hour sets by the lagoon to pop-up beach parties and after-dark sessions with seamless transitions from day to night.
The phase one line-up features Ayybo, Arielle Free, Coco & Breezy, Double Touch, Jordan Brando & William Kiss, Low Steppa, Melé, Niiko x Swae, Sarah Story, Sasha Spielberg, Tom & Collins and Tori Levett, with further names to be announced. Delivering everything from feel-good house through to deeper club sounds, the festival is a limited-ticket experience with dedicated travel packages available.
Set on the natural island of Fares on the western edge of Baa Atoll’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is ideal for festival crews, solo travellers and couples, with a mix of Beach Pool Villas and Over Water Villas, plus Two and Four-Bedroom Pavilions for groups of up to eight. For those going all in, the resort also offers two 287 sqm Two-Bedroom Overwater Pool Residences and a 368 sqm Three-Bedroom Overwater Pool Residence, each with an oversized terrace, infinity pool and seamless indoor-outdoor dining made for a private after-party. For sundowners with a local twist, the resort’s Ambaa Adventure sees a traditional dhoni cruise the lagoon, delivering handcrafted cocktails and mocktails direct to guests’ overwater pool decks.
Between sets, guests can lean into island life with watersports, diving and snorkelling on the house reef, then reset with sunrise yoga and meditation at AvaniFit and post-party recovery at AvaniSpa. The resort also offers easy access to the atoll’s marine highlights, including Hanifaru Bay, one of the world’s most celebrated manta ray hotspots.
Avani+ Fares has built strong momentum since opening in 2023, named Best Beach Resort 2025 at the TTM Awards, following its Best Dive Resort win in 2024, with General Manager Judd Rabbidge recognised as Resort Manager of the Year 2025 at the Global Hospitality ON Awards.
Rates for Your Paradise Maldives start from USD 2,599 per person, with solo, couple and group packages available. Each package includes five nights at Avani+ Fares Maldives on a half board basis, main stage performances and exclusive parties, as well as group yoga and meditation sessions. For more information and to book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.
Hulhumalé’ set for New Year festivities as Visit Maldives and partners launch preparations
Visit Maldives Corporation, together with the Ministry of Tourism & Environment and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), has commenced planning for New Year celebrations in Hulhumalé’, building on the success and positive public response of last year’s festivities.
The celebrations are expected to feature signature elements that resonated strongly with the public in 2024, including a special Drone Show, Fireworks, Food stalls, and cultural experiences designed for both locals and visitors. The initiative, running from 30 December 2025 to 1 January 2026, aims to once again create a vibrant, inclusive, and family-friendly atmosphere to welcome the New Year.
At this stage, planning is ongoing and further details regarding the programme, dates, and activations will be announced in due course.
The New Year celebrations are being developed as a joint initiative by Visit Maldives, the Ministry of Tourism & Environment, and HDC.
Organisers are also in discussions with potential partners and sponsors and welcome expressions of interest from organisations keen to be part of this national celebration.
Award-winning singer Nicole Scherzinger to appear at One&Only Reethi Rah’s New Year’s Eve celebrations
One&Only Reethi Rah, the all-villa resort in the Maldives, has announced the international star and award-winning singer Nicole Scherzinger will make an exclusive live appearance during the resort’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations, welcoming guests into 2026 with a special musical performance as part of the countdown.
Renowned for her magnetic stage presence and powerhouse vocals, Nicole Scherzinger originally rose to fame as a member of one of the best-selling female groups of all time, the Pussycat Dolls, before pursuing her career as a solo musician, a judge on various television shows, and a stage actress in theatrical work such as in Cats and Sunset Boulevard. Throughout her career, Scherzinger has received numerous nominations and awards, including the 2024 Laurence Olivier Award and the 2025 Tony Award, both for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Sunset Boulevard.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s annual New Year’s Eve celebrations take place on 31st December 2025 at the Believe Ball, the Festive program’s main event featuring a refined beachside cocktail reception before unfolding into a joyous evening of epicurean discovery and thrilling entertainment. As the year draws to a close, Scherzinger will take the stage for a highlight live performance as part of the countdown, bringing the New Year’s celebrations to new heights with glamour, energy, and musical prowess.
“We are thrilled and honoured to welcome Nicole Scherzinger to One&Only Reethi Rah for our New Year’s Eve celebrations,” said Jan Tibaldi, General Manager of the resort. “Her global appeal, extraordinary talent, and dynamic energy make her the perfect artist to be part of our most iconic evening of the year, setting the scene for a remarkable welcome to 2026.”
The Festive season at One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to embrace the spirit of the season with this year’s theme of Believe, centered on celebrating the joy, wonder, and magic of the holidays. From Christmas family traditions and world-class culinary experiences to quiet moments of deep wellbeing and exciting sports tournaments, the resort’s Festive program promises an array of unforgettable moments designed to delight guests of all ages and interests. Scherzinger’s special live appearance will be the highlight of the program, culminating with an exciting countdown to welcome the New Year.
The Festive season at One&Only Reethi Rah commences on 20th December 2025 with the traditional Tree Lighting Ceremony & Cocktail and ends on 13th January 2026 with the Orthodox New Year Gala Dinner.
Reservations and pre-bookings are recommended for most of the Festive events. For inquiries and bookings, please contact the VIP Services team at reethirah.festive@oneandonlyreethirah.com. For bookings, please call +960 664 8800 or contact the Reservations team at reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Hulhule Island Hotel names 2ofus as New Year’s Eve 2026 headline act
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced 2ofus as the main entertainment for its New Year’s Eve 2026 festive events. The highly sought-after musical band has partnered with HIH to bring an unforgettable night of performance, energy, and celebration to guests.
Known for their exceptional talent and stage presence, 2ofus has reached remarkable heights in the music scene, participating in and performing at international competitions and concerts. Their collaboration with HIH marks an exciting addition to the hotel’s festive lineup.
Renowned as the most popular festive destination in the Greater Malé Area, HIH continues its tradition of delivering vibrant, world-class celebrations. This year, the hotel once again promises a festive season filled with elegance, entertainment, and the signature warmth HIH is known for.
Commenting on the partnership, Group General Manager, Ali Shakir said: “Signing with 2ofus for New Year’s Eve is truly special for us. They are one of the most in-demand acts during the festive season, and we are delighted to have them onboard. Their energy and talent are unmatched, and we are confident that HIH will once again be the place to be this New Year’s Eve. Our team is committed to creating a celebration that brings our guests joy, excitement, and unforgettable memories.”
For 2026, HIH unveils exclusive celebrations, granting guests access to multi-venue experiences, curated staycation packages, diverse multi-cuisine dining, and a range of thoughtfully designed festive highlights.
With limited slots available, guests are encouraged to secure their bookings early for the best experience.
For more information or reservations, please contact +960 762 2667 or email events@hih.com.mv
