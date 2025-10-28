News
Avani+ Fares Maldives invites guests to celebrate ‘Tales of the Maldives’ this festive season
As the festive season approaches, Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort invites guests to immerse themselves in the rhythm and heritage of island life through “Tales of the Maldives”, a celebration of local traditions forming part of Avani Hotels & Resorts’ global “Travelling Traditions” campaign.
The initiative encourages travellers to celebrate the holidays through the customs and rituals unique to each Avani destination. Across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Indian Ocean, guests are invited to exchange familiar festive routines for authentic cultural encounters — and in the Maldives, Avani+ Fares transforms the season into an island story woven with rhythm, flavour and craftsmanship.
At Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, “Tales of the Maldives” highlights the country’s deep-rooted artistic and communal heritage. Guests can join traditional Boduberu drumming circles on the beach, participate in storytelling sessions under starlit skies, and discover the legends that have shaped island life for generations.
Culinary experiences take centre stage, featuring Maldivian dishes cooked over coconut husks — a nod to the traditional island kitchen — while local artisans host hands-on workshops in lacquer work and weaving, offering guests a chance to learn the crafts that define Maldivian creativity.
Avani+ Fares extends the celebration to younger guests through AvaniKids and Teens Club, where children can take part in foam parties and learn how to build miniature dhonis, the traditional Maldivian fishing boat. These activities not only entertain but also help instil an appreciation for local heritage in the next generation of travellers.
Recently recognised as the Best Beach Resort at the TTM Awards, Avani+ Fares Maldives continues to blend relaxation with cultural engagement. Surrounded by a vibrant house reef teeming with parrotfish, rays and turtles, the resort embodies the natural beauty and community spirit that the Maldives is known for.
The “Travelling Traditions” programme reinforces Avani’s philosophy of balance — connecting modern travellers with the timeless customs that bring destinations to life. In the Maldives, that connection is found in the beat of Boduberu, the scent of coconut smoke, and the stories shared beneath a canopy of stars.
Awards
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru celebrated as a top 4 resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler 2025
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has announced its recognition as one of the Top 4 Resorts in the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. The accolade serves as a meaningful tribute to the resort’s 30th anniversary — celebrating three decades of barefoot eco-luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality, values that remain at the core of Banyan Tree’s philosophy of a Sanctuary for the Senses.
Since 1995, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has defined the essence of the Original Maldives — a serene haven where turquoise waters meet soft white sands and architecture breathes in harmony with nature. Each of its 48 all-pool villas is a reflection of the island’s deep connection to local culture and sense of place, thoughtfully crafted with eco-conscious, sustainable design that celebrates the natural beauty of the Maldives. More than a destination, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is a barefoot sanctuary for the senses, rooted in sustainability and local heritage — a place where nature, culture, and a deep sense of belonging come together to craft an unforgettable Maldivian journey.
This recognition follows the resort’s recent success at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, where it was named Leading Eco-Friendly Resort — reaffirming its unwavering commitment to sustainability from design to daily operations. From renewable-energy practices and eco-conscious, sustainable architecture to its pioneering Marine Lab, the first resort-based facility of its kind in the Maldives, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru remains a symbol of environmental stewardship and dedication to marine conservation across the region.
Together with its award-winning Banyan Tree Spa, recognised by Travel + Leisure Asia Awards 2025, the resort continues to champion holistic wellbeing — weaving mindfulness, nature, and Maldivian heritage into every guest experience.
As the resort marks this significant milestone, the honour stands as a celebration of its people, its purpose, and its promise — a living legacy of sanctuary, sustainability, and belonging that has defined Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru for 30 years.
For more information about the resort, explore here.
News
Velaa Private Island introduces newly redesigned Kuredhi Residence by Winch Design
Velaa Private Island has unveiled the highly anticipated redesign of the Kuredhi Residence, a secluded four-bedroom beachfront villa reimagined by the renowned London-based studio, Winch Design. Situated on an untouched stretch of ivory-white sand, the exclusive residence offers a serene retreat that captures the essence of tropical island living with refined sophistication.
Tucked within lush vegetation and overlooking the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the redesigned Kuredhi Residence offers a seamless blend of barefoot luxury and contemporary comfort. Its interiors exude gentle, beach-inspired elegance, brought to life through natural textures, soft oceanic hues, and spacious, light-filled rooms. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and soaring beamed ceilings allow the surrounding landscape to flood the space, effortlessly blurring the line between indoor and outdoor living.
A tactile, organic palette of fine woods, soft linens, and artisan finishes establishes a calming tone throughout the villa. Swirling, shell-inspired textured lacquers, patinated metals echoing the effects of sea air, and seaweed-like woven raffia details create an environment that feels both grounded and ethereal.
The design narrative unfolds through a curated selection of distinguished furnishings and artworks. In the living area, a grand Minotti Hamilton sofa anchors the space, complemented by Soave lounges by Piegatto, whose sculptural silhouettes add artistry and balance. Textured carpets by JAB introduce softness and visual warmth, grounding the composition.
Art further defines the villa’s character. Sculptural works by Linda Bird in the living room provide narrative depth and tactile intrigue, while textile wall sculptures by Anne Kyyrö Quinn in the bedrooms evoke serene, dimensional qualities inspired by nature. Along the staircase, an organic wall installation from the Phillips Collection mirrors the movement of the sea, reinforcing the dialogue between art and environment.
Outdoors, Meridiani Claud Open Air sunbeds extend the crafted elegance beyond the interiors, merging comfort and sophistication effortlessly. At the heart of the residence lies an expansive open-plan living area that opens onto a private terrace. A stunning infinity pool and hot-tub cabana are framed by tropical greenery, while the open-air dining space, featuring artisan-crafted finishes and sculpted wood chairs, sets the stage for intimate barefoot gatherings.
The redesign represents a true collaboration between Velaa Private Island and Winch Design, delivering an immersive island experience that combines modern luxury with natural charm.
Wayne Milgate, General Manager of Velaa Private Island, commented that the collaboration with Winch Design embodies the spirit of Velaa—elevated, intimate, and deeply connected to the natural world. He noted that the redesigned Kuredhi Residence sets a new benchmark for private villa luxury in the Maldives.
Winch Design is a globally leading multi-disciplinary design studio, specialising in bespoke residential homes, commercial properties, superyachts, and private jets. For nearly four decades, Winch Design has brought clients’ unique visions to life, crafting exceptional homes on land, in the air, and at sea.
Cooking
Atmosphere Core, BBM to host Michelin-starred events with Chef Pasquale Palamaro
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, a brand by the international hospitality company Atmosphere Core, presents “Mediterranean Soul, Maldivian Heart”, a culinary series in November 2025 that brings international expertise to the Maldives. Italian One-Michelin-Star Chef Pasquale Palamaro will host events at RAAYA by Atmosphere, VARU by Atmosphere, and in Malé City, where Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) will run a special masterclass session for the country’s culinary professionals. The series gives travellers and hospitality professionals a chance to connect, collaborate, and share their love of food.
Chef Pasquale Palamaro, celebrated for his artistry at Indaco Restaurant in Amalfi, Italy, shares, “Cooking, to me, is a dialogue with nature — an art of transforming simplicity into beauty. Bringing Indaco’s spirit to the Maldives is an opportunity to merge two coasts and two cultures through taste, technique, and emotion.”
At RAAYA by Atmosphere, on 18th and 19th November, guests will savour specially curated harvest-to-table-to-soul experiences. On the first day, hands-on farm activities, introduce guests to the cultivation of local produce, followed by a five-course dinner at Seb’s Farm showcasing freshest seasonal ingredients. The following day, guests can participate in a masterclass led by Chef Pasquale, learning firsthand the techniques and philosophy behind his creations, before enjoying an exquisite five-course dinner at The Village restaurant.
Following the RAAYA experience, Chef Pasquale will host an exclusive Culinary Masterclass organized by Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) on 24th November at Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH). The event will bring together 100 chefs from leading resorts and restaurants across the Maldives for an immersive, learning experience. Participation will be on a registered, first-come, first-served basis, ensuring dedicated interaction and focused learning from the Michelin-starred chef himself.
As the authorised distributor of world-class hospitality brands, BBM continues to drive culinary innovation and professional development in the Maldives through its signature Masterclass Series, empowering local talent and strengthening industry standards.
Over at VARU by Atmosphere, it’s all about a feast for the senses that honours sustainability, storytelling of the rich Maldivian fishing tradition, and culinary artistry. Guests can indulge in a 4-Hands Dinner at speciality restaurant Kaagé on 27th November, recently recognised as winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, followed by a masterclass and five-course dinner at the overwater restaurant NÜ on 28th November.
Known for transforming fresh coastal ingredients and garden produce into refined, soulful dishes, Chef Pasquale brings a culinary philosophy shaped by innovation, sustainability, and respect for nature. His approach mirrors Atmosphere Core’s commitment to ethical gastronomy. “All our island resorts have long been recognised for their culinary offerings,” says Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage, Atmosphere Core. “Through Chef Pasquale’s artistry and our island-inspired ethos, we are crafting an evocative dialogue between Mediterranean and Maldivian gastronomies that not only captivates the palate but also champions environmental stewardship and celebrates the cultural richness of both regions”.
