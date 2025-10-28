Avani+ Fares Maldives invites guests to celebrate ‘Tales of the Maldives’ this festive season

As the festive season approaches, Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort invites guests to immerse themselves in the rhythm and heritage of island life through “Tales of the Maldives”, a celebration of local traditions forming part of Avani Hotels & Resorts’ global “Travelling Traditions” campaign.

The initiative encourages travellers to celebrate the holidays through the customs and rituals unique to each Avani destination. Across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Indian Ocean, guests are invited to exchange familiar festive routines for authentic cultural encounters — and in the Maldives, Avani+ Fares transforms the season into an island story woven with rhythm, flavour and craftsmanship.

At Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, “Tales of the Maldives” highlights the country’s deep-rooted artistic and communal heritage. Guests can join traditional Boduberu drumming circles on the beach, participate in storytelling sessions under starlit skies, and discover the legends that have shaped island life for generations.

Culinary experiences take centre stage, featuring Maldivian dishes cooked over coconut husks — a nod to the traditional island kitchen — while local artisans host hands-on workshops in lacquer work and weaving, offering guests a chance to learn the crafts that define Maldivian creativity.

Avani+ Fares extends the celebration to younger guests through AvaniKids and Teens Club, where children can take part in foam parties and learn how to build miniature dhonis, the traditional Maldivian fishing boat. These activities not only entertain but also help instil an appreciation for local heritage in the next generation of travellers.

Recently recognised as the Best Beach Resort at the TTM Awards, Avani+ Fares Maldives continues to blend relaxation with cultural engagement. Surrounded by a vibrant house reef teeming with parrotfish, rays and turtles, the resort embodies the natural beauty and community spirit that the Maldives is known for.

The “Travelling Traditions” programme reinforces Avani’s philosophy of balance — connecting modern travellers with the timeless customs that bring destinations to life. In the Maldives, that connection is found in the beat of Boduberu, the scent of coconut smoke, and the stories shared beneath a canopy of stars.