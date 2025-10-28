Velaa Private Island introduces newly redesigned Kuredhi Residence by Winch Design

Velaa Private Island has unveiled the highly anticipated redesign of the Kuredhi Residence, a secluded four-bedroom beachfront villa reimagined by the renowned London-based studio, Winch Design. Situated on an untouched stretch of ivory-white sand, the exclusive residence offers a serene retreat that captures the essence of tropical island living with refined sophistication.

Tucked within lush vegetation and overlooking the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the redesigned Kuredhi Residence offers a seamless blend of barefoot luxury and contemporary comfort. Its interiors exude gentle, beach-inspired elegance, brought to life through natural textures, soft oceanic hues, and spacious, light-filled rooms. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and soaring beamed ceilings allow the surrounding landscape to flood the space, effortlessly blurring the line between indoor and outdoor living.

A tactile, organic palette of fine woods, soft linens, and artisan finishes establishes a calming tone throughout the villa. Swirling, shell-inspired textured lacquers, patinated metals echoing the effects of sea air, and seaweed-like woven raffia details create an environment that feels both grounded and ethereal.

The design narrative unfolds through a curated selection of distinguished furnishings and artworks. In the living area, a grand Minotti Hamilton sofa anchors the space, complemented by Soave lounges by Piegatto, whose sculptural silhouettes add artistry and balance. Textured carpets by JAB introduce softness and visual warmth, grounding the composition.

Art further defines the villa’s character. Sculptural works by Linda Bird in the living room provide narrative depth and tactile intrigue, while textile wall sculptures by Anne Kyyrö Quinn in the bedrooms evoke serene, dimensional qualities inspired by nature. Along the staircase, an organic wall installation from the Phillips Collection mirrors the movement of the sea, reinforcing the dialogue between art and environment.

Outdoors, Meridiani Claud Open Air sunbeds extend the crafted elegance beyond the interiors, merging comfort and sophistication effortlessly. At the heart of the residence lies an expansive open-plan living area that opens onto a private terrace. A stunning infinity pool and hot-tub cabana are framed by tropical greenery, while the open-air dining space, featuring artisan-crafted finishes and sculpted wood chairs, sets the stage for intimate barefoot gatherings.

The redesign represents a true collaboration between Velaa Private Island and Winch Design, delivering an immersive island experience that combines modern luxury with natural charm.

Wayne Milgate, General Manager of Velaa Private Island, commented that the collaboration with Winch Design embodies the spirit of Velaa—elevated, intimate, and deeply connected to the natural world. He noted that the redesigned Kuredhi Residence sets a new benchmark for private villa luxury in the Maldives.

Winch Design is a globally leading multi-disciplinary design studio, specialising in bespoke residential homes, commercial properties, superyachts, and private jets. For nearly four decades, Winch Design has brought clients’ unique visions to life, crafting exceptional homes on land, in the air, and at sea.