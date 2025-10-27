Atmosphere Core, BBM to host Michelin-starred events with Chef Pasquale Palamaro

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, a brand by the international hospitality company Atmosphere Core, presents “Mediterranean Soul, Maldivian Heart”, a culinary series in November 2025 that brings international expertise to the Maldives. Italian One-Michelin-Star Chef Pasquale Palamaro will host events at RAAYA by Atmosphere, VARU by Atmosphere, and in Malé City, where Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) will run a special masterclass session for the country’s culinary professionals. The series gives travellers and hospitality professionals a chance to connect, collaborate, and share their love of food.

Chef Pasquale Palamaro, celebrated for his artistry at Indaco Restaurant in Amalfi, Italy, shares, “Cooking, to me, is a dialogue with nature — an art of transforming simplicity into beauty. Bringing Indaco’s spirit to the Maldives is an opportunity to merge two coasts and two cultures through taste, technique, and emotion.”

At RAAYA by Atmosphere, on 18th and 19th November, guests will savour specially curated harvest-to-table-to-soul experiences. On the first day, hands-on farm activities, introduce guests to the cultivation of local produce, followed by a five-course dinner at Seb’s Farm showcasing freshest seasonal ingredients. The following day, guests can participate in a masterclass led by Chef Pasquale, learning firsthand the techniques and philosophy behind his creations, before enjoying an exquisite five-course dinner at The Village restaurant.

Following the RAAYA experience, Chef Pasquale will host an exclusive Culinary Masterclass organized by Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) on 24th November at Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH). The event will bring together 100 chefs from leading resorts and restaurants across the Maldives for an immersive, learning experience. Participation will be on a registered, first-come, first-served basis, ensuring dedicated interaction and focused learning from the Michelin-starred chef himself.

As the authorised distributor of world-class hospitality brands, BBM continues to drive culinary innovation and professional development in the Maldives through its signature Masterclass Series, empowering local talent and strengthening industry standards.

Over at VARU by Atmosphere, it’s all about a feast for the senses that honours sustainability, storytelling of the rich Maldivian fishing tradition, and culinary artistry. Guests can indulge in a 4-Hands Dinner at speciality restaurant Kaagé on 27th November, recently recognised as winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, followed by a masterclass and five-course dinner at the overwater restaurant NÜ on 28th November.

Known for transforming fresh coastal ingredients and garden produce into refined, soulful dishes, Chef Pasquale brings a culinary philosophy shaped by innovation, sustainability, and respect for nature. His approach mirrors Atmosphere Core’s commitment to ethical gastronomy. “All our island resorts have long been recognised for their culinary offerings,” says Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage, Atmosphere Core. “Through Chef Pasquale’s artistry and our island-inspired ethos, we are crafting an evocative dialogue between Mediterranean and Maldivian gastronomies that not only captivates the palate but also champions environmental stewardship and celebrates the cultural richness of both regions”.