Cooking
Atmosphere Core, BBM to host Michelin-starred events with Chef Pasquale Palamaro
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, a brand by the international hospitality company Atmosphere Core, presents “Mediterranean Soul, Maldivian Heart”, a culinary series in November 2025 that brings international expertise to the Maldives. Italian One-Michelin-Star Chef Pasquale Palamaro will host events at RAAYA by Atmosphere, VARU by Atmosphere, and in Malé City, where Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) will run a special masterclass session for the country’s culinary professionals. The series gives travellers and hospitality professionals a chance to connect, collaborate, and share their love of food.
Chef Pasquale Palamaro, celebrated for his artistry at Indaco Restaurant in Amalfi, Italy, shares, “Cooking, to me, is a dialogue with nature — an art of transforming simplicity into beauty. Bringing Indaco’s spirit to the Maldives is an opportunity to merge two coasts and two cultures through taste, technique, and emotion.”
At RAAYA by Atmosphere, on 18th and 19th November, guests will savour specially curated harvest-to-table-to-soul experiences. On the first day, hands-on farm activities, introduce guests to the cultivation of local produce, followed by a five-course dinner at Seb’s Farm showcasing freshest seasonal ingredients. The following day, guests can participate in a masterclass led by Chef Pasquale, learning firsthand the techniques and philosophy behind his creations, before enjoying an exquisite five-course dinner at The Village restaurant.
Following the RAAYA experience, Chef Pasquale will host an exclusive Culinary Masterclass organized by Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) on 24th November at Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH). The event will bring together 100 chefs from leading resorts and restaurants across the Maldives for an immersive, learning experience. Participation will be on a registered, first-come, first-served basis, ensuring dedicated interaction and focused learning from the Michelin-starred chef himself.
As the authorised distributor of world-class hospitality brands, BBM continues to drive culinary innovation and professional development in the Maldives through its signature Masterclass Series, empowering local talent and strengthening industry standards.
Over at VARU by Atmosphere, it’s all about a feast for the senses that honours sustainability, storytelling of the rich Maldivian fishing tradition, and culinary artistry. Guests can indulge in a 4-Hands Dinner at speciality restaurant Kaagé on 27th November, recently recognised as winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, followed by a masterclass and five-course dinner at the overwater restaurant NÜ on 28th November.
Known for transforming fresh coastal ingredients and garden produce into refined, soulful dishes, Chef Pasquale brings a culinary philosophy shaped by innovation, sustainability, and respect for nature. His approach mirrors Atmosphere Core’s commitment to ethical gastronomy. “All our island resorts have long been recognised for their culinary offerings,” says Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage, Atmosphere Core. “Through Chef Pasquale’s artistry and our island-inspired ethos, we are crafting an evocative dialogue between Mediterranean and Maldivian gastronomies that not only captivates the palate but also champions environmental stewardship and celebrates the cultural richness of both regions”.
Awards
Maldives secures spot in Condé Nast Traveller’s top 10 countries for food
The Maldives has been ranked among the Top 10 Countries for Food in the World in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, securing the 10th position with a score of 94.55.
The prestigious annual list, curated from thousands of reader votes worldwide, celebrates destinations that have delighted travellers with their culinary offerings and dining experiences. This year’s results highlight the Maldives’ growing global reputation not only as a luxury holiday destination, but also as a rising culinary powerhouse.
Condé Nast Traveller writes: “The Maldives is abundant with dreamy island resorts, all of which have their own even dreamier restaurants. It’s not every day that you glide straight onto the supper table, but at Soneva Fushi, your journey to its treetop private dining space involves a breathtaking, 200-metre zipline. Plus, with most of the gorgeous Maldives hotels offering extensive all-inclusive packages, there’s never a moment spare to go hungry. Scattered across almost 1,200 beautiful coral islands, the Maldives is a master of all things seafood, so expect the catch of the day to make an appearance in breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. Don’t worry if a tuna flatbread doesn’t excite your morning taste buds either, as the myriad of coconut, mango, and papaya trees here make a wonderful fruit salad too.”
The recognition places the Maldives alongside globally celebrated culinary destinations such as Italy, Japan, and France, reaffirming its unique appeal where world-class dining meets unparalleled natural beauty. From underwater restaurants and treetop tables to island-inspired tasting menus, Maldivian resorts continue to innovate in gastronomy — blending international techniques with local ingredients such as reef fish, coconut, and tropical fruits.
Resorts such as The Nautilus Maldives, Soneva Fushi, JOALI Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, and Velaa Private Island have become synonymous with exceptional dining experiences that redefine island cuisine. Many of these properties feature Michelin-starred collaborations, sustainable sourcing practices, and culinary concepts that celebrate both global diversity and Maldivian heritage.
The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards remain one of the most respected benchmarks of excellence in the travel industry, reflecting the opinions of discerning travellers around the world.
The full list of Best Countries for Food in the World 2025 can be found on Condé Nast Traveller’s official website.
Cooking
Atmosphere Kanifushi concludes Just Veg Festival with media showcase, culinary celebrations
Atmosphere Kanifushi recently wrapped up the fifth edition of its much-anticipated Just Veg Festival, a bold celebration of plant-based gastronomy led by acclaimed Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino. Held from 3rd to 9th October, the week-long festival attracted international media from Spain, India, the GCC, and Italy, who experienced the resort’s unique blend of culinary creativity, wellness, and adventure.
“Plant-based cuisine is not just a trend. It’s a way to create vibrant, memorable experiences that nourish both body and soul. At Atmosphere Kanifushi, we have the perfect canvas to innovate and inspire guests with bold flavours and thoughtful dishes,” said Chef Fabrizio Marino.
The visiting journalists enjoyed a curated experience featuring a plant-based cooking session with Chef Fabrizio, specialty dinners, rejuvenating treatments at ESSENS Wellness and Spa, and exciting island activities, all culminating in a gala dinner at the ‘JUST VEG’ restaurant, the first vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives hosted by Chef Fabrizio. The festival also introduced new plant-based dishes to the menu, which were met with enthusiasm and are poised to become guest favourites.
“At Atmosphere Kanifushi, we believe that true hospitality goes beyond beautiful surroundings. It’s about creating moments of genuine warmth and connection. Events like the Just Veg Festival allow us to showcase not just our culinary creativity, but the heartfelt service that defines every guest experience. Our dedicated team takes pride in delivering world-class hospitality with care and authenticity, ensuring each guest feels truly at home. It’s this spirit that continues to set us apart and keeps our guests returning year after year,” said Sanjay Rajiv, Resort Manager at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
Celebrating its fifth year, the Just Veg Festival has become a standout event on the global culinary calendar, reinforcing Atmosphere Kanifushi’s position as a pioneer of experiential luxury and sustainable dining in the Maldives.
Cooking
Flavours of Japan light up Maldives: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s International Chefs Day experience
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will mark International Chefs Day with a week-long celebration of Japanese artistry and flavour from 20th to 25th October 2025. The resort will host acclaimed Japanese Chef Junichi “JT” Tanaka, owner of Binchō Tanaka, and Sake Sommelier Yasuyuki “Sakeyasu” Suzuki for an exclusive series of culinary experiences.
Originating from Japan’s Izu Peninsula, Binchō Tanaka reflects the quiet philosophy of Sumibi Kappo—a charcoal-inspired cuisine that embodies harmony with nature. At Iru Fushi, Chef JT and Sommelier Sakeyasu will present an immersive omakase experience where Japanese sake and tea converge with fire and fermentation beneath the Maldivian sky.
Chef JT, whose career spans Japan, Jamaica, New York, and Australia, is recognised for his soulful omakase creations that blend tradition, wellness, and artistry. Joining him, Sommelier Sakeyasu—America’s first certified sake sommelier and a prominent figure in New York’s dining scene—will curate refined pairings showcasing precision, balance, and craftsmanship.
Guests will enjoy two signature events: an Artisanal Sake and Craft Brew Tea Pairing Dinner at Islander’s Grill, and an intimate beachside dinner under the stars. Each will celebrate the essence of Japanese culinary mastery in a Maldivian island setting.
The collaboration will feature Binchō Tanaka’s refined dishes paired with the renowned sake of Tanaka Shuzo—who recently revived the traditional kimoto fermentation method after 67 years—and the innovative craft brew teas of Marushichi Seicha. Together, they will capture the spirit of Izu in the Maldives through a fusion of fire, fermentation, and leaf.
To commemorate International Chefs Day, Chef JT will also conduct an exclusive workshop for Iru Fushi’s culinary team, offering hands-on training and sharing his culinary philosophy to inspire creativity and elevate the resort’s gastronomic craft.
“At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we are proud to celebrate International Chefs Day not only by delighting our guests but also by investing in the growth and creativity of our culinary team,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “Welcoming Chef JT and Yasuyuki Suzuki to share their expertise is a true honour. Their passion for Japanese gastronomy perfectly complements our vision of delivering experiences that are authentic, inspiring, and crafted with heart.”
Part of Sun Siyam Resorts’ (r)evolution, Iru Fushi stands as the only resort within The Luxury Collection—a portfolio inspired by the elements and dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences.
