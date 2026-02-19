Cooking
Women at heart of kitchen: Milaidhoo Maldives marks International Women’s Day through gastronomy
At Milaidhoo Maldives, International Women’s Day is observed as more than a calendar occasion; it is recognised as a meaningful celebration of the women whose talent and dedication shape the character of the resort’s intimate island experience.
This year, Milaidhoo highlights not only the women across its wider team, but also the five female chefs who play an integral role within its kitchen brigade. Culinary artistry remains central to the Milaidhoo experience, reflecting both heritage and creativity. Across the resort’s collection of dining venues, from island-inspired fine dining to relaxed beachfront cuisine, food is presented as a narrative of place and people. Menus are conceived as inspiration rather than prescription, with chefs tailoring each dish and dining moment to the individual tastes and curiosities of guests.
On 8 March from 19.00, the resort’s female culinary team will take over the open kitchen at Shoreline Grill, hosting a specially curated International Women’s Day dinner. Designed and executed by five chefs, the evening brings together flavours drawn from their individual traditions and culinary perspectives. More than a dining event, the experience is intended as a moment of connection and shared celebration, reflecting the intimate gastronomic gatherings for which Milaidhoo is known.
International Women’s Day Menu (Available at Shoreline Grill – Sunday 8 March from 19.00):
- Sate Lilit: Balinese seafood satay, gently spiced and grilled over charcoal, served with warm peanut sauce – Chef Bintang, Indonesia
- Pumpkin & Coconut Velouté: Roasted pumpkin soup with toasted pumpkin seeds, curry leaf oil and crisp garlic croutons – Chef Saaha, Maldives
- Curry-Poached Maldivian Coral Lobster: Locally sourced lobster with drumstick mashuni and coconut–passionfruit dressing – Chef Michelle, Maldives
- Thai A5 Wagyu Striploin: A5 Wagyu with confit lotus root, green papaya salad and Thai coconut red curry reduction – Chef Prew, Thailand
- Baobab & Chocolate Harmony: Baobab mousse, dark chocolate crémeux, peanut crumble, caramelised pineapple and mango gel – Chef Yemuria, Zimbabwe
Each dish reflects a personal culinary story, drawing inspiration from the charcoal grills of Indonesia and the spice markets of Thailand to the flavours of Zimbabwe and the rich culinary heritage of the Maldives. Together, the menu celebrates diversity and the shared pleasure of dining.
At Milaidhoo, meaningful luxury is defined through connection to place, tradition and people. This International Women’s Day, guests are invited to mark the occasion through an evening of exceptional gastronomy that honours the women at the heart of the Milaidhoo experience.
For reservations or further details on Milaidhoo’s culinary offerings, guests may visit the resort’s Culinary Experiences page or contact the reservations team at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
From shoreline to hotpot: New dining experiences at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli has unveiled two new dining experiences this February: the beachfront Sunk in Sand Dining Experience and the interactive Hotpot Lunch and Dinner. Designed to enhance the island’s Privé collection offering, the new concepts centre on intimacy, shared moments, and flavour-led exploration, launching alongside the resort’s Valentine’s and Lunar New Year celebrations.
The newly introduced Sunk in Sand Dining Experience was officially unveiled during the Valentine’s celebrations, beginning with a beachfront breakfast concept. Guests can begin their day with a curated breakfast served directly on the shoreline, seated within the sand itself with uninterrupted views of the horizon. Complemented by a bottle of sparkling wine, the experience offers an intimate setting surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldivian coastline. Priced at USD 250 per couple for breakfast, the concept extends beyond morning dining, allowing guests to reserve the experience at any time of day, including specially curated sunset and evening moments.
The new Hotpot Lunch and Dinner further expands the resort’s culinary offerings, with a selection of premium ingredients, aromatic broths, fresh seafood, meats, and vegetables. This dining experience centres on shared dining and interactive enjoyment. Guests may choose between a Vegetarian Hotpot at USD 99 or a Meat & Seafood Hotpot at USD 155. Launched alongside the island’s Lunar New Year celebrations, the offering provides visitors with an opportunity to experience flavours traditionally associated with the festive season, aligning the dining concept with the cultural highlights observed at the resort.
Together, these new dining experiences reflect Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s continued focus on diversifying guest experiences through thoughtful culinary innovation. By pairing immersive settings with flavour-led concepts, the resort continues to evolve its dining landscape while creating moments that complement both seasonal celebrations and everyday island stays.
Maagiri Hotel invites guests to celebrate Ramadan with daily Iftar
Maagiri Hotel has announced the availability of a daily Iftar experience throughout the holy month of Ramadan, inviting families, friends and corporate groups to gather and break their fast in a welcoming setting.
The Iftar buffet will be available every day during Ramadan and will feature a selection of traditional Ramadan dishes alongside international cuisine. Prepared by the hotel’s culinary team, the buffet will include local specialities, Middle Eastern favourites and a range of global offerings designed to cater to diverse preferences.
In addition to its daily Iftar service, Maagiri Hotel has introduced early booking benefits for corporate groups. Groups of 1 to 49 guests will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount, while groups of 50 guests and above will receive a 15 per cent discount. These corporate rates are available for bookings confirmed on or before 18 February.
The Ramadan Iftar programme reflects Maagiri Hotel’s focus on providing shared dining experiences centred on tradition, hospitality and togetherness during the holy month.
Guests and corporate organisers may make reservations or seek further information by calling 331 8484 or 722 8484, contacting the hotel via Viber on 722 8484, or emailing events@maagirihotel.com.
Baros Maldives’ The Lighthouse to present Duval-Leroy champagne pairing experience
Baros Maldives invites guests and discerning epicureans to an exclusive Champagne pairing dinner at The Lighthouse, the island’s iconic fine-dining restaurant, on 4 March 2026. Hosted for one evening only by Louis Duval-Leroy, family representative and Brand Ambassador of Maison Duval-Leroy, the intimate five-course experience celebrates the harmony between refined gastronomy and Champagne craftsmanship.
Perched above the Indian Ocean with panoramic ocean views, The Lighthouse is synonymous with Baros’ culinary philosophy. Long regarded as a benchmark for fine dining in the Maldives, the restaurant is known for its elegant setting, considered menus, and a focus on precision and technique. This one-night collaboration brings together Baros’ culinary team and the heritage of one of Champagne’s notable family-owned houses.
Founded in 1859, Maison Duval-Leroy is recognised for its Chardonnay-driven style, contemporary approach, and commitment to terroir and sustainability. Independent and family-owned for six generations, the House has been a pioneer in responsible viticulture, becoming the first Champagne house to achieve ISO 9002 certification in 1994, followed by Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne certification in 2015.
Representing the sixth generation, Louis Duval-Leroy brings both heritage and a modern perspective to the estate. With a background in business and extensive commercial experience, he has developed close relationships with chefs and sommeliers across the international fine-dining community. During the evening, he will personally guide guests through each cuvée, sharing insights into the philosophy, craftsmanship, and stories behind every Champagne.
The five-course menu has been carefully curated to complement the character of each pairing. Highlights include Smoked Goat Cheese Parfait with golden beets, paired with Duval-Leroy Brut Réserve; a Black Cod Mosaic matched with Brut Rosé Prestige Premier Cru; and a Lemon Meringue Tart served alongside Prestige Premier Cru Blanc de Blancs.
The Duval-Leroy Champagne Pairing Dinner offers an opportunity to experience Baros Maldives through destination dining, heritage Champagne, and an oceanfront setting.
With limited seating available, advance reservations are recommended. For bookings and enquiries, please contact +960 664 2672 or email reservations@baros.com.
