Sirru Fen Fushi announces Michelin series collaboration with Chef Karim Khouani for Easter 2026

This Easter holiday, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is set to welcome acclaimed two-Michelin-starred chef Karim Khouani, Culinary Director of Textures Copenhagen, for an exclusive gastronomic collaboration as part of the resort’s celebrated Michelin Series.

Rooted in French culinary heritage and refined through a distinctly Nordic lens, Chef Karim’s cuisine is a study in seasonality, restraint, and quiet mastery, blending classical foundations and contemporary expression. Against the turquoise backdrop of the Shaviyani Atoll, guests are invited to experience his artistry through two exceptional dining events on 29 March and 1 April.

29 March 2026: Two Chefs, One Table — Four-Hands Dinner

Chef Karim Khouani joins Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an intimate four-hands collaboration at Azure. In this singular evening, Mediterranean warmth meets island vibrancy as two culinary philosophies converge. Expect refined technique, expressive flavours, and a menu that celebrates craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural dialogue — set within the chic bohemian ambience overlooking the Indian Ocean.

1 April 2026: Chef Karim’s Signature Experience — Four-Course Dinner

For one exclusive evening, Chef Karim presents a four-course menu showcasing his signature dishes from Textures Copenhagen. Guided by the seasons and elevated with Nordic precision, each course reflects his belief that “great cooking begins when you stop trying to impress and start trying to understand.” The experience promises understated elegance, layered storytelling, and deeply expressive flavour combinations.

Born and raised in the sun-soaked city of Marseille, Chef Karim’s earliest culinary memories were formed in his grandmother’s kitchen, a place where generosity, simplicity, and respect for ingredients shaped his lifelong philosophy.

His career spans over three decades across some of Europe’s most distinguished kitchens, including time working under the renowned British chef Marco Pierre White. Love later brought him to Sweden, where he opened Restaurant Ambience in Malmö, earning a Michelin star in 2015, followed by Restaurant Sture, which received its Michelin star just three months after opening.

Today, Chef Karim leads the team at Textures Copenhagen, a contemporary fine-dining restaurant known for its refined French cuisine interpreted through Scandinavian seasonality and minimalism. At Textures, classical technique meets Nordic ingredients, creating a dining experience defined by purity, balance, and thoughtful creativity. Beyond the plate, Chef Karim is celebrated for cultivating a collaborative kitchen culture built on mentorship, respect, and quiet excellence.

The Michelin Series at Sirru Fen Fushi continues to unite globally celebrated culinary visionaries with the island’s own creative spirit — delivering immersive dining journeys in one of the world’s most extraordinary settings.

For further information and reservations, please visit sirrufenfushi.com or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.