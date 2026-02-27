Cooking
Sirru Fen Fushi announces Michelin series collaboration with Chef Karim Khouani for Easter 2026
This Easter holiday, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is set to welcome acclaimed two-Michelin-starred chef Karim Khouani, Culinary Director of Textures Copenhagen, for an exclusive gastronomic collaboration as part of the resort’s celebrated Michelin Series.
Rooted in French culinary heritage and refined through a distinctly Nordic lens, Chef Karim’s cuisine is a study in seasonality, restraint, and quiet mastery, blending classical foundations and contemporary expression. Against the turquoise backdrop of the Shaviyani Atoll, guests are invited to experience his artistry through two exceptional dining events on 29 March and 1 April.
29 March 2026: Two Chefs, One Table — Four-Hands Dinner
Chef Karim Khouani joins Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an intimate four-hands collaboration at Azure. In this singular evening, Mediterranean warmth meets island vibrancy as two culinary philosophies converge. Expect refined technique, expressive flavours, and a menu that celebrates craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural dialogue — set within the chic bohemian ambience overlooking the Indian Ocean.
1 April 2026: Chef Karim’s Signature Experience — Four-Course Dinner
For one exclusive evening, Chef Karim presents a four-course menu showcasing his signature dishes from Textures Copenhagen. Guided by the seasons and elevated with Nordic precision, each course reflects his belief that “great cooking begins when you stop trying to impress and start trying to understand.” The experience promises understated elegance, layered storytelling, and deeply expressive flavour combinations.
Born and raised in the sun-soaked city of Marseille, Chef Karim’s earliest culinary memories were formed in his grandmother’s kitchen, a place where generosity, simplicity, and respect for ingredients shaped his lifelong philosophy.
His career spans over three decades across some of Europe’s most distinguished kitchens, including time working under the renowned British chef Marco Pierre White. Love later brought him to Sweden, where he opened Restaurant Ambience in Malmö, earning a Michelin star in 2015, followed by Restaurant Sture, which received its Michelin star just three months after opening.
Today, Chef Karim leads the team at Textures Copenhagen, a contemporary fine-dining restaurant known for its refined French cuisine interpreted through Scandinavian seasonality and minimalism. At Textures, classical technique meets Nordic ingredients, creating a dining experience defined by purity, balance, and thoughtful creativity. Beyond the plate, Chef Karim is celebrated for cultivating a collaborative kitchen culture built on mentorship, respect, and quiet excellence.
The Michelin Series at Sirru Fen Fushi continues to unite globally celebrated culinary visionaries with the island’s own creative spirit — delivering immersive dining journeys in one of the world’s most extraordinary settings.
For further information and reservations, please visit sirrufenfushi.com or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Cooking
Ifuru Island Maldives positions itself as leading culinary destination
Ifuru Island Maldives is positioning itself as one of the Maldives’ emerging culinary destinations, with dining experiences spread across six restaurants and four bars, all included under its Premium All Inclusive offering. The resort presents dining as a central part of the guest experience, encouraging exploration of flavours, textures, aromas and settings, complemented by ocean views and an open-air island atmosphere.
At the centre of the island’s dining offering is Social House, the all-day dining restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in a lively and welcoming environment. Designed in line with the resort’s lifestyle concept, Social House encourages guests to interact, share tables and connect with one another while enjoying 12 rotating theme nights, globally inspired menus and interactive live cooking stations, making it a focal point of island life.
Palm Grill continues the culinary journey as a rustic steakhouse specialising in flame-grilled meats and fresh, locally sourced seafood. The open-grill concept allows guests to experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the kitchen, combining bold flavours with an intimate setting. Meanwhile, The Waterfront offers an overwater dining experience, where chefs prepare personalised dishes in front of guests, turning the cooking process itself into part of the dining experience.
The island’s relaxed and social atmosphere extends to Hubba Hubba and The Beach Club. During the day, Hubba Hubba serves as a poolside venue for cocktails and relaxation, while evenings feature DJs, music and social gatherings. The Beach Club is set along a prime stretch of shoreline, offering handcrafted cocktails and beachside music in a casual setting where guests can unwind with their feet in the sand.
More informal dining options are available at Poolside Pizza, the Ice Cream Tower and Ifuru Eats. Poolside Pizza serves freshly baked pizzas from a beachside oven, while the Ice Cream Tower by the main pool offers a range of ice cream selections throughout the day. For guests seeking late-night dining, Ifuru Eats provides in-villa delivery from 10:30 pm to 7:30 am, offering comfort food without leaving the privacy of their accommodation.
“Dining at Ifuru is meant to be easy, fun, and full of surprises,” says General Manager Marcel Sawyer. “With six restaurants and four bars under Premium All Inclusive, guests can explore different flavours, enjoy relaxed or elevated moments, and make every meal a memory. That’s the freedom we love to offer.”
For guests looking for a more elevated dining experience, Kai offers teppanyaki dining, where chefs prepare seafood, meats and vegetables in a live cooking performance. Through its range of dining venues and concepts, Ifuru Island Maldives aims to position itself not only as a resort destination, but as a location recognised for its evolving and experience-driven food culture.
Cooking
Patina Maldives hosts Chef Shannon Bennett for exclusive April residency
From 1 to 5 April 2026, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will host Shannon Bennett, one of Australia’s most recognised culinary figures and the creative force behind Belongil. The residency brings together a chef known for shaping dining as an emotional and reflective experience with a destination defined by perspective, creativity and purpose.
Bennett’s career extends beyond traditional notions of cooking. Through projects such as Vue de Monde and Belongil, he has explored dining as a medium for memory, connection and emotion, placing emphasis on experience rather than consumption. His approach centres on creating moments that remain with guests long after the meal has ended.
At Patina Maldives, the residency represents a convergence of shared values. Over five nights, guests are invited to take part in a limited series of dining experiences shaped by intention, curiosity and a sense of place. Rather than recreating Belongil in another setting, the programme evolves its philosophy, drawing inspiration from the natural rhythm and clarity of the Maldivian environment.
Commenting on the collaboration, Bennett said Belongil was conceived as more than a place to eat, but as a space for ideas, connection and lasting moments. He noted that Patina Maldives reflects a similar sense of purpose, adding that bringing his work into the island setting offered an opportunity to create experiences that feel grounded, honest and meaningful.
Patina Maldives continues to develop its identity by providing a platform for global creative voices to shape new conversations and perspectives. The residency with Bennett aligns with this approach, positioning cuisine as one element within a broader cultural and experiential narrative.
Tom Bray, Director of Lifestyle at Patina Maldives, said the resort exists to bring people closer to ideas, creativity and self-discovery. He added that welcoming Bennett reflects this philosophy, describing the residency as an experience designed to shift perspective rather than focus solely on gastronomy.
The residency is presented as an experience defined by intention rather than spectacle. Taking place over five nights on a single island, it brings together Patina Maldives and one of the culinary world’s most reflective minds for a programme shaped by presence, purpose and a sense of moment that cannot be replicated in the same way again.
Cooking
Sun Siyam Olhuveli hosts Italian Chef Francesca Gambacorta at Milano restaurant
At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, as part of its ongoing Chef Residency series, Sun Siyam Olhuveli has invited celebrated Italian chef Francesca Gambacorta to shape a new chapter at Milano, the resort’s signature Italian restaurant. The residency brings an immersive, kitchen-led experience that blends authentic Italian technique with island ease, placing mentorship and craftsmanship at the heart of the dining journey.
Known for her emotionally driven approach to contemporary Italian cooking, Chef Francesca believes food should tell a story—of place, memory, and feeling. With a global following of more than 700,000 on Instagram, recognition as one of Italy’s Top 20 Food Influencers by Forbes Italia in 2021, and authorship of Semplicità Complessa — Il gourmet per tutti, she champions thoughtful simplicity. It’s a philosophy that fits effortlessly into life at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
During her residency, the Milano kitchen became a creative playground. Chef Francesca worked side by side with the culinary team through hands-on training, live cooking sessions, and real- time service mentoring. From fresh pasta made with patience to sauces shaped by regional identity, the focus was clear: strip things back, respect ingredients, and let flavour speak for itself.
But the lessons went beyond technique. The team was encouraged to cook with intention—to see every dish as a small narrative, where balance, timing, and emotion matter just as much as skill. That mindset now runs through Milano’s menu, shaping how dishes are prepared, plated, and served.
On Valentine’s Day, 14 February, guests experienced this evolution first-hand when Chef Francesca took the lead as featured chef for the evening. Part celebration, part live classroom, the night brought her approach to life in the most delicious way—right in the flow of service.
Today, Milano feels more confident, more expressive, and unmistakably Italian. Hand-crafted pastas, beautifully balanced sauces, and familiar classics arrive with a relaxed authenticity—rooted in tradition, shaped by mentorship, and finished with an island twist.
Guests are invited to discover Milano as part of Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s wider culinary journey, where dining is never rushed and every meal feels like part of the holiday story.
To book a stay and explore the resort’s dining experiences, please visit sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-olhuveli.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches conservation programme for environmental observances
-
Cooking1 week ago
Women at heart of kitchen: Milaidhoo Maldives marks International Women’s Day through gastronomy
-
Action1 week ago
Atmosphere Foundation launches annual dive training scholarship for Maldivians
-
Entertainment1 week ago
‘One festival, every sense’: Fari Islands Festival announces August 2026 return
-
Family1 week ago
Easter goes playful at The Standard, Maldives with week-long Angry Birds celebration
-
Drink1 week ago
SO/ Maldives hosts tequila tasting and Lazuli Bar takeover for National Margarita Day
-
Awards6 days ago
Bandos Maldives earns Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026
-
Featured1 week ago
Ancient banyan tree anchors spiritual experiences at Machchafushi Island Resort