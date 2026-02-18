The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches conservation programme for environmental observances

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced a thoughtfully curated series of experiences in honour of World Wildlife Day (March 3), Earth Hour (March 28), and Earth Day (April 22). Designed by the resort’s Naturalists and Ladies and Gentlemen, the programme reflects a deep commitment to conservation, environmental education, and mindful well-being—inviting guests of all ages, including younger explorers, to engage meaningfully with the island’s extraordinary nature.

Surrounded by endless ocean, expansive horizons, and graceful coconut palms, these global environmental observances hold profound significance. At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, sustainability is seamlessly part of each guest’s journey, through conscious culinary practices, sustainable energy practices, organic Bamford amenities, and a commitment to zero single-use plastic. These dedicated days further illuminate the resort’s enduring responsibility to protect what frames each sunrise and sunset.

World Wildlife Day–A Celebration of Biodiversity

On March 3, guests are invited to discover the remarkable ecosystems thriving both above and below the surface. Guided by in-house Naturalists, guests may explore the diversity of fish species drawn to the resort’s coral gardens and participate in hands-on coral regeneration experiences that support reef restoration. As the day unfolds, a traditional Maldivian Dhoni sailing at sunset offers the opportunity to observe dolphins along the horizon—an elegant reminder of the delicate balance between nature and luxury that defines the island experience.

Earth Hour–From Sky to Sea

Earth Hour on March 28 honors the serenity of island life and the shared responsibility to protect it. The day begins at The Ritz-Carlton Spa with Echoes of the Earth, a grounding sound bath experience inspired by the rhythms of nature and aligned with the resort’s signature wellness philosophy, Deep Blue Prescription—aholistic approach rooted in balance, flexibility, and emotional wellbeing. Inspired by the transformative power of the Blue Mind state, this exclusive philosophy encourages deep connection with the ocean and the natural environment.

Guests may further explore the island from the sky through participation in the resort’s drone conservation project, which utilises aerial technology to detect and collect marine debris. Beneath the surface, guided snorkelling sessions provide insight into sea turtles and vibrant marine habitats that support coral regeneration. As dusk falls and lights are dimmed at 8:30 pm, guests gather beneath the Maldivian sky for a candlelit Earth Hour dinner at EAU Bar. A serene stargazing session led by Naturalists prior to that will offer a peaceful moment of reflection beneath a sky made even clearer by darkness; celebrating the planet while conserving energy to protect this extraordinary home.

Earth Day–Regeneration and Renewal

On April 22, Earth Day unfolds with sunrise ground yoga, embraced by the ocean’s endless blue and the soothing sound of waves, honouring the island’s natural rhythms and inviting guests to experience again the healing power of blue. The afternoon is dedicated to coral and tree planting initiatives, reinforcing the resort’s active role in ecological restoration and long-term sustainability.

Inspiring the Next Generation–Ritz Kids Environmental Programming

Through the Ritz Kids programme, younger guests are invited to explore the Maldives in a playful, creative, and age-appropriate way. Designed for children aged four to twelve and complemented by dedicated activities for teenagers, the programme is built upon four pillars: Nature, Exploration, Responsibility and Culture.

World Wildlife Day, Earth Hour, and Earth Day place environmental protection and species conservation at the forefront of children’s experiences. In Coral Crafters workshops, children create coral-inspired artworks while learning about reef ecosystems. Eco Craft–Save Our Ocean transforms recycled materials into ocean-themed art, encouraging awareness of waste reduction. Activities such as Butterfly Symmetry, Little Explorers Art Lab, and Starstorm Sketch Wall Paint blend artistic expression with environmental education. Teenagers may engage in the Fish Identification Quest, learn about marine megafauna; including manta rays, sharks, and sea turtles; or participate in Coral Regeneration Experiences. On land, the Bat Scavenger Hunt introduces ecological awareness through exploration and storytelling, while creative workshops and dolphin cruises foster a deeper understanding of the connection between art, wildlife, and the ocean.

Sustainable Luxury with Purpose

Through this comprehensive programme, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands demonstrates how refined hospitality and environmental stewardship coexist harmoniously. By integrating conservation initiatives, immersive education, and restorative wellness, the resort continues to inspire guests; especially its youngest explorers—to respect, protect, and celebrate the natural world that defines the Maldives.