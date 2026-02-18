News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches conservation programme for environmental observances
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced a thoughtfully curated series of experiences in honour of World Wildlife Day (March 3), Earth Hour (March 28), and Earth Day (April 22). Designed by the resort’s Naturalists and Ladies and Gentlemen, the programme reflects a deep commitment to conservation, environmental education, and mindful well-being—inviting guests of all ages, including younger explorers, to engage meaningfully with the island’s extraordinary nature.
Surrounded by endless ocean, expansive horizons, and graceful coconut palms, these global environmental observances hold profound significance. At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, sustainability is seamlessly part of each guest’s journey, through conscious culinary practices, sustainable energy practices, organic Bamford amenities, and a commitment to zero single-use plastic. These dedicated days further illuminate the resort’s enduring responsibility to protect what frames each sunrise and sunset.
World Wildlife Day–A Celebration of Biodiversity
On March 3, guests are invited to discover the remarkable ecosystems thriving both above and below the surface. Guided by in-house Naturalists, guests may explore the diversity of fish species drawn to the resort’s coral gardens and participate in hands-on coral regeneration experiences that support reef restoration. As the day unfolds, a traditional Maldivian Dhoni sailing at sunset offers the opportunity to observe dolphins along the horizon—an elegant reminder of the delicate balance between nature and luxury that defines the island experience.
Earth Hour–From Sky to Sea
Earth Hour on March 28 honors the serenity of island life and the shared responsibility to protect it. The day begins at The Ritz-Carlton Spa with Echoes of the Earth, a grounding sound bath experience inspired by the rhythms of nature and aligned with the resort’s signature wellness philosophy, Deep Blue Prescription—aholistic approach rooted in balance, flexibility, and emotional wellbeing. Inspired by the transformative power of the Blue Mind state, this exclusive philosophy encourages deep connection with the ocean and the natural environment.
Guests may further explore the island from the sky through participation in the resort’s drone conservation project, which utilises aerial technology to detect and collect marine debris. Beneath the surface, guided snorkelling sessions provide insight into sea turtles and vibrant marine habitats that support coral regeneration. As dusk falls and lights are dimmed at 8:30 pm, guests gather beneath the Maldivian sky for a candlelit Earth Hour dinner at EAU Bar. A serene stargazing session led by Naturalists prior to that will offer a peaceful moment of reflection beneath a sky made even clearer by darkness; celebrating the planet while conserving energy to protect this extraordinary home.
Earth Day–Regeneration and Renewal
On April 22, Earth Day unfolds with sunrise ground yoga, embraced by the ocean’s endless blue and the soothing sound of waves, honouring the island’s natural rhythms and inviting guests to experience again the healing power of blue. The afternoon is dedicated to coral and tree planting initiatives, reinforcing the resort’s active role in ecological restoration and long-term sustainability.
Inspiring the Next Generation–Ritz Kids Environmental Programming
Through the Ritz Kids programme, younger guests are invited to explore the Maldives in a playful, creative, and age-appropriate way. Designed for children aged four to twelve and complemented by dedicated activities for teenagers, the programme is built upon four pillars: Nature, Exploration, Responsibility and Culture.
World Wildlife Day, Earth Hour, and Earth Day place environmental protection and species conservation at the forefront of children’s experiences. In Coral Crafters workshops, children create coral-inspired artworks while learning about reef ecosystems. Eco Craft–Save Our Ocean transforms recycled materials into ocean-themed art, encouraging awareness of waste reduction. Activities such as Butterfly Symmetry, Little Explorers Art Lab, and Starstorm Sketch Wall Paint blend artistic expression with environmental education. Teenagers may engage in the Fish Identification Quest, learn about marine megafauna; including manta rays, sharks, and sea turtles; or participate in Coral Regeneration Experiences. On land, the Bat Scavenger Hunt introduces ecological awareness through exploration and storytelling, while creative workshops and dolphin cruises foster a deeper understanding of the connection between art, wildlife, and the ocean.
Sustainable Luxury with Purpose
Through this comprehensive programme, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands demonstrates how refined hospitality and environmental stewardship coexist harmoniously. By integrating conservation initiatives, immersive education, and restorative wellness, the resort continues to inspire guests; especially its youngest explorers—to respect, protect, and celebrate the natural world that defines the Maldives.
SO/ Maldives hosts tequila tasting and Lazuli Bar takeover for National Margarita Day
On 22nd February, in celebration of National Margarita Day, SO/ Maldives turns up the island energy with an exclusive Tequila Tasting, Margarita Experience and beachfront Bar Takeover reaffirming its position as the Maldives’ most modern lifestyle luxury brand. Vibrant, design-led and socially vibrant, SO/ Maldives transforms the occasion into more than a cocktail celebration it becomes a full-sensory journey set against turquoise waters and powder-soft white sands.
A Curated Tequila Journey with Adonai Reyna
Leading the experience is Adonai Reyna, MMI Spirits Ambassador and one of the region’s most decorated mixology talents. With 16 years of experience across Dubai’s most renowned venues and accolades including Winner Havana Club México, Top 25 World Class UAE, Silver Trophy CME UAE and Winner Crystal Head Vodka Mexico, Reyna brings world-class craftsmanship to the shores of the Maldives.
Guests will join him for an immersive tequila tasting experience that delves into the heritage of Mexico’s iconic agave spirit. From understanding the terroir and production secrets to discovering the nuanced flavour profiles of blanco, reposado and aged expressions, the tasting goes beyond the glass. It is a refined exploration of culture, craft and complexity a sensorial journey designed for modern luxury travellers.
The Lazuli Bar Takeover: Where Sunset Meets Spirit
As golden hour approaches, the celebration shifts to the iconic coloured pool bar at Lazuli Beach Club the social heart of the island. Framed by white sand beaches and endless ocean views, Lazuli delivers effortless barefoot sunset vibes with a Riviera-inspired twist.
Under glowing Maldivian skies, Adonai Reyna takes over the bar with a bespoke Margarita menu crafted using premium tequilas, fresh tropical ingredients and innovative mixology techniques. Each cocktail is a statement balancing authenticity with contemporary flair, perfectly aligned with SO/ Maldives’ fashion-forward aesthetic.
The coloured pool bar becomes the centre of attention, drawing guests together in a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere where music flows, cocktails sparkle and the shoreline becomes the ultimate dancefloor.
At SO/ Maldives, experiences are designed to blend global culture with island glamour. The National Margarita Day takeover is a natural extension of the brand’s identity vibrant, creative and unapologetically stylish.
Whether guests are tequila connoisseurs, sunset seekers or social explorers, 22nd February promises an unforgettable celebration where Mexican heritage meets Maldivian rhythm.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.
City Iftar experience curated at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La
JEN Maldives by Shangri-La is welcoming the holy month of Ramadan with a series of Iftar evenings at Lime Restaurant, inviting guests to gather in the spirit of reflection, gratitude and togetherness.
Recognising Ramadan as a time that brings families, friends and communities closer, the hotel has curated an Iftar experience designed to go beyond dining. The focus is on creating a welcoming environment where traditions are observed, conversations unfold naturally and shared moments are celebrated around the table.
Located in the heart of Malé, Lime Restaurant provides a warm and contemporary setting suited to a range of gatherings, from colleagues reconnecting after work to families and friends breaking fast together. Each evening reflects the generosity associated with Ramadan, featuring carefully prepared dishes, live cooking stations and a selection of sweet treats that balance traditional flavours with creative touches.
Iftar at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La is shaped by attentive service and thoughtful hospitality. Guests are welcomed into an atmosphere that blends comfort with understated elegance, allowing space for reflection while enjoying a relaxed dining experience. The hotel’s culinary and service teams work closely to ensure consistency, quality and authenticity throughout the season.
Whether for intimate gatherings or larger group celebrations, the venue offers flexibility supported by a culinary programme rooted in care and attention to detail. The Ramadan offering is designed to ensure guests feel at ease while enjoying a distinctive Iftar experience in the capital.
Throughout the holy month, JEN Maldives by Shangri-La invites guests to come together at Lime Restaurant to experience evenings defined by flavour, generosity and meaningful connection, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan.
Provence comes to Maldives with Château Minuty dinner at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives is hosting a wine pairing dinner celebrating Provençal elegance and gastronomy on 4 March 2026 at the resort’s Shoreline Grill. The evening will feature wines from Château Minuty and will be hosted by Sébastien Nore, Global Strategy and Export Director of Château Minuty, offering guests insight into the winery’s heritage and approach to fine winemaking.
Originally from Limousin, France, Nore brings extensive experience in the international beverage industry. His career includes roles with Kronenbourg Wineries and PepsiCo France, followed by senior leadership positions at Diageo and Baron Philippe de Rothschild. He has played a key role in expanding Château Minuty’s global presence and currently oversees the winery’s strategy, sales, communication and marketing, with a focus on innovation and the refined character of Provençal rosé.
During the dinner, guests will enjoy a curated selection of Château Minuty wines, paired with a bespoke menu created by the Shoreline Grill culinary team. The featured wines include:
- Château Minuty M de Minuty Rosé Magnum 1.5L – Artist Edition 2024
- Château Minuty Prestige Rosé 2024
- Château Minuty Rosé et Or 2024
- Château Minuty 281 2024
Beyond this event, the dinner reflects Milaidhoo Maldives’ wider commitment to gastronomy. The resort’s Gourmet Plan is designed for guests with a strong interest in food and wine, offering personalised, multi-course dining experiences throughout their stay. Each menu is crafted to highlight the relationship between carefully selected ingredients and complementary wines, with an emphasis on authenticity and balance.
The Château Minuty dinner marks the fourth wine-focused event hosted by Milaidhoo Maldives this year, underscoring the resort’s ongoing focus on curated culinary experiences. The evening is positioned as a sensory journey, combining refined flavours, thoughtful pairings and a convivial island setting.
