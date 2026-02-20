Ancient banyan tree anchors spiritual experiences at Machchafushi Island Resort

JEN Maldives by Shangri-La is welcoming the holy month of Ramadan with a series of Iftar evenings at Lime Restaurant, inviting guests to gather in the spirit of reflection, gratitude and togetherness.

Recognising Ramadan as a time that brings families, friends and communities closer, the hotel has curated an Iftar experience designed to go beyond dining. The focus is on creating a welcoming environment where traditions are observed, conversations unfold naturally and shared moments are celebrated around the table.

Located in the heart of Malé, Lime Restaurant provides a warm and contemporary setting suited to a range of gatherings, from colleagues reconnecting after work to families and friends breaking fast together. Each evening reflects the generosity associated with Ramadan, featuring carefully prepared dishes, live cooking stations and a selection of sweet treats that balance traditional flavours with creative touches.

Iftar at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La is shaped by attentive service and thoughtful hospitality. Guests are welcomed into an atmosphere that blends comfort with understated elegance, allowing space for reflection while enjoying a relaxed dining experience. The hotel’s culinary and service teams work closely to ensure consistency, quality and authenticity throughout the season.

Whether for intimate gatherings or larger group celebrations, the venue offers flexibility supported by a culinary programme rooted in care and attention to detail. The Ramadan offering is designed to ensure guests feel at ease while enjoying a distinctive Iftar experience in the capital.

Throughout the holy month, JEN Maldives by Shangri-La invites guests to come together at Lime Restaurant to experience evenings defined by flavour, generosity and meaningful connection, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan.