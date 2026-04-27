Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives unveils Eid al-Adha getaway packages

As Eid Al Adha fast approaches, with it comes one of the longest breaks of the year. To make the most of this extended holiday, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection is ready to welcome guests to experience a different kind of escape shaped by nature, discovery, and meaningful moments. Just a short flight from the GCC, the island oasis offers the perfect setting for those looking to fully switch off and make the most of their time away.

At Machchafushi, every stay is an opportunity to step into what the resort describes as the ‘Machchafushi Universe’, a living ecosystem where life unfolds both above and below the water. The destination is home to a range of intricate coral formations, thriving marine habitats, plenty of tropical birdlife, and ever-changing ocean horizons, giving the island a sense of immersion that transforms a simple getaway into a true journey of discovery.

Just steps from the shoreline lies a vibrant underwater world. The award-winning house reef shelters a diverse community of marine life, from delicate hard and soft corals to schools of reef fish moving like living currents through the lagoon. Blue-tip Acropora and Maze Coral form captivating underwater landscapes, while sea fans sway gently in the current, creating habitats for seahorses, crustaceans, and a kaleidoscope of marine species.

For those seeking unforgettable experiences this Eid, the island’s marine encounters take centre stage. Guests can swim alongside whale sharks and manta rays, glide past reef sharks and stingrays, or explore the iconic Kudhi Maa shipwreck, now home to lionfish, batfish, and glassfish. Each moment offers a deeper connection to the ocean, making longer stays all the more rewarding.

Above the water, another world unfolds. Towering palms and lush vegetation create a natural sanctuary for a variety of birdlife, including Grey Herons, White-breasted Waterhens, and Black-naped Terns that glide effortlessly across the lagoon. Kayaking across crystal-clear waters, paddleboarding at sunrise, or discovering the magic of night snorkelling reveals a new rhythm of island life with each passing day.

For moments of reflection, the island’s 200-year-old Banyan Tree offers a meaningful and immersive ritual. Guests can take part in a sacred thread ceremony, setting personal intentions and connecting with the island’s heritage in a quiet moment that resonates deeply with the spirit of renewal.

Back on shore, the resort’s 112 beachfront and overwater villas provide a private sanctuary, blending island charm with contemporary comfort. Days unfold between immersive dining experiences across six restaurants and bars, and moments of relaxation at SPA Cenvaree, where Thai-inspired therapies offer a restorative pause.

To complement the experience, guests can take advantage of a selection of curated offers, ideal for those planning a longer stay.

Extended Stays with Added Value

With one of the longest breaks of the year on the horizon, guests can also make the most of their time on the island through a range of flexible stay offers, featuring added-value inclusions and exclusive benefits across longer stays.

To explore the full range of current stay offers, please visit the website here.

Your Seamless Journey to an Island Escape

Begin your getaway in style with the resort’s ‘A Machchafushi Summer’ offer, designed to elevate your arrival while rewarding longer stays. Guests booking a stay of four nights or more can enjoy 25% off seaplane transfers, while those looking to extend their sojourn can take advantage of 50% off seaplane transfers for stays of nine nights or longer.

Booking Period: From now until August 31st

Stay Period: From now until September 30th

Offer: Enjoy 25% savings on seaplane transfers with a minimum stay of four nights, or 50% savings on seaplane transfers when staying for nine nights or longer

Terms & Conditions:

Applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability

Guests must remain the same throughout the stay; offer is non-transferable

Cannot be combined with other promotions or partnership discounts

All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card

The resort reserves the right to amend terms and conditions without prior notice

In case of dispute, the resort’s decision is final

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Moments of Relaxation with Spa Credit

Elevate your next break from the ordinary and unwind with rejuvenating treatments at SPA Cenvaree, where Thai-inspired therapies are designed to restore balance and relaxation. As part of selected plans, guests can enjoy spa credit to enhance their stay, allowing for heightened levels of serenity that promise to transport you to a realm of complete relaxation.

Booking Period: From now until June 30th

Stay Period: From now until December 31st

Offer:

Half Board Plus: USD 30 spa credit per person per stay

Full Board Plus: USD 40 spa credit per person per stay

Terms & Conditions:

Applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability

Guests must remain the same throughout the stay; offer is non-transferable

Cannot be combined with other promotions or partnership discounts

All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card

The resort reserves the right to amend terms and conditions without prior notice

In case of dispute, the resort’s decision is final

For bookings and more information, please click here.