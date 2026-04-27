News
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives unveils Eid al-Adha getaway packages
As Eid Al Adha fast approaches, with it comes one of the longest breaks of the year. To make the most of this extended holiday, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection is ready to welcome guests to experience a different kind of escape shaped by nature, discovery, and meaningful moments. Just a short flight from the GCC, the island oasis offers the perfect setting for those looking to fully switch off and make the most of their time away.
At Machchafushi, every stay is an opportunity to step into what the resort describes as the ‘Machchafushi Universe’, a living ecosystem where life unfolds both above and below the water. The destination is home to a range of intricate coral formations, thriving marine habitats, plenty of tropical birdlife, and ever-changing ocean horizons, giving the island a sense of immersion that transforms a simple getaway into a true journey of discovery.
Just steps from the shoreline lies a vibrant underwater world. The award-winning house reef shelters a diverse community of marine life, from delicate hard and soft corals to schools of reef fish moving like living currents through the lagoon. Blue-tip Acropora and Maze Coral form captivating underwater landscapes, while sea fans sway gently in the current, creating habitats for seahorses, crustaceans, and a kaleidoscope of marine species.
For those seeking unforgettable experiences this Eid, the island’s marine encounters take centre stage. Guests can swim alongside whale sharks and manta rays, glide past reef sharks and stingrays, or explore the iconic Kudhi Maa shipwreck, now home to lionfish, batfish, and glassfish. Each moment offers a deeper connection to the ocean, making longer stays all the more rewarding.
Above the water, another world unfolds. Towering palms and lush vegetation create a natural sanctuary for a variety of birdlife, including Grey Herons, White-breasted Waterhens, and Black-naped Terns that glide effortlessly across the lagoon. Kayaking across crystal-clear waters, paddleboarding at sunrise, or discovering the magic of night snorkelling reveals a new rhythm of island life with each passing day.
For moments of reflection, the island’s 200-year-old Banyan Tree offers a meaningful and immersive ritual. Guests can take part in a sacred thread ceremony, setting personal intentions and connecting with the island’s heritage in a quiet moment that resonates deeply with the spirit of renewal.
Back on shore, the resort’s 112 beachfront and overwater villas provide a private sanctuary, blending island charm with contemporary comfort. Days unfold between immersive dining experiences across six restaurants and bars, and moments of relaxation at SPA Cenvaree, where Thai-inspired therapies offer a restorative pause.
To complement the experience, guests can take advantage of a selection of curated offers, ideal for those planning a longer stay.
Extended Stays with Added Value
With one of the longest breaks of the year on the horizon, guests can also make the most of their time on the island through a range of flexible stay offers, featuring added-value inclusions and exclusive benefits across longer stays.
To explore the full range of current stay offers, please visit the website here.
Your Seamless Journey to an Island Escape
Begin your getaway in style with the resort’s ‘A Machchafushi Summer’ offer, designed to elevate your arrival while rewarding longer stays. Guests booking a stay of four nights or more can enjoy 25% off seaplane transfers, while those looking to extend their sojourn can take advantage of 50% off seaplane transfers for stays of nine nights or longer.
Booking Period: From now until August 31st
Stay Period: From now until September 30th
Offer: Enjoy 25% savings on seaplane transfers with a minimum stay of four nights, or 50% savings on seaplane transfers when staying for nine nights or longer
Terms & Conditions:
- Applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability
- Guests must remain the same throughout the stay; offer is non-transferable
- Cannot be combined with other promotions or partnership discounts
- All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card
- The resort reserves the right to amend terms and conditions without prior notice
- In case of dispute, the resort’s decision is final
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Moments of Relaxation with Spa Credit
Elevate your next break from the ordinary and unwind with rejuvenating treatments at SPA Cenvaree, where Thai-inspired therapies are designed to restore balance and relaxation. As part of selected plans, guests can enjoy spa credit to enhance their stay, allowing for heightened levels of serenity that promise to transport you to a realm of complete relaxation.
Booking Period: From now until June 30th
Stay Period: From now until December 31st
Offer:
- Half Board Plus: USD 30 spa credit per person per stay
- Full Board Plus: USD 40 spa credit per person per stay
Terms & Conditions:
- Applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability
- Guests must remain the same throughout the stay; offer is non-transferable
- Cannot be combined with other promotions or partnership discounts
- All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card
- The resort reserves the right to amend terms and conditions without prior notice
- In case of dispute, the resort’s decision is final
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Love
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives unveils romantic getaway offers
Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels and Resorts, just a short speedboat journey from Malé, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives unfolds as the perfect island destination for honeymooners and couples seeking seclusion, privacy, and truly immersive experiences. Surrounded by tranquil lagoon vistas, the resort offers an intimate escape where every moment is designed to be shared, savoured, and remembered.
To elevate the experience, couples can enjoy a range of curated offers including seamless speedboat transfers, spa credit inclusions, and flexible stay packages, allowing them to tailor their escape to suit their ideal pace of travel.
Thoughtfully designed for togetherness, the resort’s collection of elegant beachfront and overwater villas offers a sense of space and exclusivity, allowing couples to retreat into their own private sanctuary. Expansive decks, private pools or Jacuzzis, and uninterrupted views of turquoise waters create a setting where time slows, inviting quiet mornings, unhurried afternoons, and evenings beneath starlit skies.
For honeymooners, each day at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is an invitation to connect more deeply. Private dining experiences by the ocean’s edge, sunset cruises across endless horizons, and thoughtfully curated moments of intimacy set the stage for memories that linger long after your stay. Culinary journeys are equally enchanting, with five distinct outlets offering everything from international flavours to teppanyaki and tandoor grills, Asian cuisine, and modern Mediterranean fare. A range of meal plans is available to suit every preference, and depending on the selected plan, couples can also enjoy access to the culinary offerings at the neighbouring underwater-themed Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, adding even more immersive and memorable dining experiences.
Wellness and discovery are at the heart of the resort. Couples can unwind with holistic wellness journeys at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, inspired by Thai healing traditions, or explore the vibrant marine world together through immersive water sports and marine adventures. Each experience is designed to be shared, remembered, and to linger long after your stay.
Beyond honeymoon escapes, the resort offers a timeless setting for couples at every stage of life. Intimate celebrations and vow renewals unfold against turquoise waters and golden light, creating deeply personal moments that are meaningful and memorable.
Rooted in Thai-led hospitality, every detail is delivered with warmth, care, and intuitive attention, allowing guests to immerse themselves fully in the rhythm of the island and experience the Maldives at its most serene and captivating.
Your Seamless Journey to a Romantic Island Escape
Elevate your arrival with a seamless start to your island escape. Designed to enhance longer stays, enjoy a complimentary speedboat transfer for two adults on all stays of four nights or more. This exclusive offer allows guests to experience the Maldives with added ease, where every detail, from arrival to departure, is taken care of.
Booking Dates: From now until June 30th
Stay Dates: From now until October 15th
Offer: Complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers for two adults on stays of four nights or more
Terms & Conditions:
- Applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability
- Guests must remain the same throughout the stay
- This offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with other promotions or partnership discounts
- All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card
- Centara Hotels & Resorts reserves the right to amend terms without prior notice, with final decision in case of dispute
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Holistic Moments with Spa Credit
Sink into another realm of serenity and immerse yourself in a journey of relaxation and renewal, where lagoon living meets holistic wellbeing. With added spa credit on a range of room types, this experience brings together curated dining and restorative spa rituals, creating a stay that is as rejuvenating as it is indulgent.
Booking Dates: From now until June 30th
Stay Dates: From now until December 31st
Offer: Guests on Half Board Plus, Full Board Plus, All-Inclusive, and Atollia Destination meal plans, or those who book direct, enjoy a spa credit of USD 60 per person per stay
Terms & Conditions:
- Applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability
- Guests must remain the same throughout the stay
- This offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with other promotions or partnership discounts
- All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card
- Centara Hotels & Resorts reserves the right to amend terms without prior notice, with final decision in case of dispute
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Flexible Stay Offers for Every Romantic Escape
Alongside these experiences, guests can choose from a variety of tailored stay offers designed to suit different travel preferences, with added-value inclusions and exclusive benefits.
To explore the full range of current stay offers, please visit the website here.
Featured
Westin Maldives Miriandhoo introduces Family Fun Summer package
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has introduced its Family Fun Summer offer, aimed at families seeking longer island stays built around shared activities and rest. The offer is available for booking from 15 April to 15 June 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights for travel through to 20 December 2026.
Located within Baa Atoll, the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is positioning the offer around family wellness, marine experiences and time spent together in a natural island setting. Seasonal snorkelling with manta rays in Hanifaru Bay remains one of the area’s key attractions, while the resort’s collection of beach and overwater villas is designed to accommodate families looking for space and flexibility during their stay.
For larger families and groups, the resort also offers the two-bedroom Heavenly Beach Residence, which includes a living room, kitchen and dining area intended to support longer and more relaxed island stays.
The resort says the guest experience can be shaped around both activity and downtime, supported by Westin’s Sleep Well concept and Heavenly Bed. Children have access to the Westin Family Kids Club, which includes a children’s pool and pirate ship, while parents can make use of Heavenly Spa by Westin.
Away from the villa, the resort is also promoting shared family experiences through Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy activities focused on the culture and environment of Baa Atoll. These include traditional lacquer craft workshops, visits to local islands and guided marine activities in surrounding waters.
The Family Fun Summer package includes three meals per day, with children under 12 dining free of charge. It also includes a one-time dolphin cruise for two adults and two children, a 30-minute photography session with one printed photo, and a USD 150 resort credit.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort recognised in four categories at 2026 Haute Grandeur Awards
Reethi Faru Resort has been recognised at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, receiving honours in four categories: Best Beach Villa in Indian Ocean, Best Pool Villa in Indian Ocean, Best Eco-Friendly Resort in Maldives, and Best Sustainable Hotel in Maldives.
The awards recognise performance across villa accommodation and environmentally focused hospitality, reflecting the resort’s emphasis on guest experience alongside sustainability and environmental stewardship.
According to the resort, the recognition supports its positioning within the Maldives market as a property that combines natural surroundings, accommodation standards and responsible hospitality practices.
Located on Filaidhoo in Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru Resort features 145 villas, including beachfront and overwater accommodation designed in a style that combines Maldivian elements with contemporary comfort.
The resort’s food and beverage offering includes six restaurants and six bars, while its leisure facilities cover watersports, diving, yoga, spa treatments and fitness activities. Surrounded by coral reefs, the resort also offers guests access to marine-based experiences in the Indian Ocean.
Sustainability remains a central part of the resort’s operations, with initiatives that include coral reef restoration and guest experiences linked to environmental awareness.
Through its recognition at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, Reethi Faru Resort has added to its profile as a Maldives resort with a focus on both accommodation standards and sustainability.
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