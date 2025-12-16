Madifushi Private Island launches ‘Tales of Rays’ festive season celebrations

Designed to reimagine luxury travel within the Maldives, the new, ultra-bespoke private islands of .Here is now open and welcoming guests. The luxurious private island retreat will set new, unmatched standards in the world of travel and redefine hospitality for the contemporary luxury traveler with intuitive service, transformative experiences, and total seclusion. Set across two natural islands, Somewhere and Nowhere, .Here will attract the world’s most incisive travellers, offering understated luxury, with a touch of fun – where each guest is at the very heart of everything.

Located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, known for its exceptional snorkel and dive offerings and home to a plethora of diverse sea life, the two islands will comprise nine residences with a dedicated bar and restaurant providing inventive fusion flavours from around the world.

The amenities of neighbouring property, Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort will also be available to guests staying at .Here – perfect for those seeking freedom of movement and a chance to balance tranquil seclusion with vibrant adventure.

“.Here embodies a refined vision of exclusivity in the Maldives,” says Gregor Gerlach, Co-owner of Seaside Collection. “By seamlessly integrating bespoke hospitality with thoughtful sustainable design, we have created a sanctuary that invites discerning travelers to engage deeply with the natural beauty and tranquility that define this extraordinary destination.”

Designed by Kulör Group, .Here’s innovative architecture gracefully follows the island’s natural contours, offering breathtaking sunrise and sunset views from every residence. From the outset, eco-conscious luxury has been a guiding principle, with passive cooling systems, minimal site disturbance, responsibly sourced materials, and reef-safe construction practices woven into the design. The seamless fusion of beachfront and overwater living creates expansive decks, panoramic ocean vistas, and an immersive connection with nature. Signature elements include natural materials, dynamic circulation flows, and sightlines carefully curated to trace the sun’s path, resulting in spaces that are as intuitive to inhabit as they are visually stunning.

“.Here started as a very personal idea—we wanted to create something that felt both imaginative and deeply intimate,” says Anouchka Gerlach, Co-owner of Seaside Collection. “From the way the islands are laid out to the shape and flow of the residences, everything was designed to stir emotion and spark a sense of discovery. It’s less about simply getting away, and more about finding a real connection – with the surroundings, with yourself, and with the moment.”

Steven Phillips, General Manager of .Here and sister luxury Resort, Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, shares “.Here is not about scale or spectacle; it is about intimacy, intention, and genuine emotional connection. With just nine extraordinary residences spread across two pristine islands, we have created a sanctuary where every detail is personal, every experience thoughtfully curated, and every guest feels truly understood. Our team takes immense pride in delivering bespoke service that allows guests to simply arrive, breathe deeply, and feel completely at home in one of the world’s most remarkable natural settings.”

Somewhere

Stretching across the entire width of the island, the vast residences will straddle both land and sea and deliver the very best of Indian Ocean living with an overwater and beach residence concept all in one, designed to cater to those who do not want to choose. Hugging the two-storey residences and taking center stage are the expansive 45 to 47 metres suspended sky infinity pools complete with waterfalls. Five of the residences feature three splendid en-suite bedrooms, sleeping up to eight adults, indoor and outdoor living area, a bar, a fully equipped kitchen, an outdoor Big Green Egg, and more than 1,200 square metres of living space. The remaining two residences are larger, offering an additional bedroom (four) for up to 11 adults. Alongside the 1,400 square metres of space, guests can enjoy a dedicated Roohu (butler), the island’s water sports centre offering motorised and non-motorised activities, a Dyson hairdryer and airwrap, and 24-hour in-residence dining.

Nowhere

Comprising two main residences, is intended to be booked as a whole private experience – fortifying a new era of exclusivity and privacy. The first is an exceptional over-water villa spanning more than 1,000 square metres, three bedrooms and a 15 metres private swimming pool. Undoubtedly, it will be the five-bedroom Presidential Residence boasting more than 2,400 square metres of space, a 28 metres swimming pool, and its own private beach that will be the most impressive and distinguishing property at .Here. With ample space for up to 24 adults, Nowhere is also home to Fehi Wellness, the resort’s fitness centre, and a water sports centre.

Wellness

Located on Nowhere, Fehi Wellness, which takes its name from the local Dhivehi word for “green”, features multiple treatment rooms and a yoga chamber and is accessible only to those staying on Nowhere. For those staying on Somewhere, all treatments can be carried out from the comfort of their residence.

At Fehi, utterly bespoke treatments and wellness programs are personalised for every guest. The concept of duality is also reflected within the spa offering, where ancient traditional therapies are combined with cutting-edge technologies and world-class experts. Example treatments include heated salt stone and cold jade nephrite stone massage, and aquatic plantar reflexology.

Roohu

The island’s unparalleled and intimate hospitality is brought to life with their dedicated Roohu – meaning soul in Dhivehi – butler service for every residence, there to curate personalised, one-of-a-kind, and rare experiences. At the heart of Roohu’s ethos lies the power of discretion and customisation, acknowledging the uniqueness of every guest’s wishes.

Epicurean Experiences

At the island’s restaurant and bar, Safar, meaning “journey” in Dhivehi, extensive dining options have been thoughtfully curated to ensure every palate is satisfied at any given moment of the day. Resident chefs are on hand 24 hours a day to curate bespoke menus which can be enjoyed in the privacy of their residence or at the overwater restaurant. From fine dining to casual fare such as picnics on the beach and barbecues on the residence deck, each culinary experience is a sensory exploration.

Design

The island’s design and interiors have been meticulously chosen by the award-winning British design studio, Muza Lab. Duo Inge Moore and Nathan Hutchins are responsible for creating some of the world’s most incredible spaces, and this project will be no exception. Taking inspiration from the textures, shapes, and colors of the natural world, interiors such as natural carved timbers, stone, and marble, all nod to Maldivian local treasures like the Dhoni boats and the Feyli sarongs.

.Here can be reached via a scenic 30-minute seaplane flight direct from Velana International Airport in Malé. To find out more, please visit: here-maldives.com.