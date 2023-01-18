Experience the best of big game fishing in Addu Atoll

Addu Atoll, located in the southernmost region of the Maldives, is an increasingly popular destination for big game fishing. The atoll is known for its clear blue waters and diverse marine life, making it a prime location for a variety of species.

One of the main attractions for big game fishing in Addu Atoll is the abundance of tuna. The atoll is home to a large population of yellowfin tuna, as well as other species such as skipjack tuna and bigeye tuna. Trolling and live baiting are the most common techniques used to target tuna in Addu Atoll.

In addition to tuna, Addu Atoll is also home to a variety of other species popular with big game fishermen. Marlin, sailfish, and wahoo can all be found in the waters around the atoll. The best time to visit Addu Atoll for big game fishing is from November to April, when the waters are at their warmest and the fishing is at its best.

Fishing in Addu Atoll is not just limited to big game species. The atoll is also home to a variety of other fish, including barracuda, dolphin fish, and trevally. There are also numerous reef species to target, such as snapper, grouper, and amberjack.

Overall, Addu Atoll is a top destination for big game fishing in the Maldives. With its clear blue waters and diverse marine life, it offers something for every type of fisherman. Whether you are looking to target tuna, marlin, or a variety of other species, Addu Atoll has it all. So, it is a perfect place for big game fishing enthusiasts.

In addition to the excellent fishing opportunities, Addu Atoll also offers a variety of sport fishing charters for visitors to choose from. These charters typically include experienced guides, top-of-the-line equipment, and comfortable boats, making it easy for visitors to have an enjoyable and successful fishing trip.

Addu Atoll’s premier fishing charter company, Addu Sport Fishing, is led by Ahmed Anif and his team of experienced and passionate fishermen who practice sustainable fishing methods. With their extensive knowledge of both fishing and Addu Atoll, you can trust that you’ll have a successful and enjoyable fishing trip with them.

For more information email: info@asfmaldives.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/addusportfishing/