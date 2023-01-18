Chinese tourists visit Maldives after 3-year hiatus

Tourists from China began arriving in Maldives on Wednesday after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Beijing Capital Airlines became the first Chinese airline to operate flights to the Maldives since March 2020 when its flight landed at the Maldives’ Velana International Airport (VIA) around 12:45pm.

Tourism minister Abdulla Mausoom, Chinese ambassador in Maldives and Managing Director of Maldives Maldives Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) Thoyyib Mohamed welcomed the 198 Chinese tourists who arrived in the Maldives.

Mausoom has said that tourism will get a big boost once Chinese tourists start coming to the Maldives.

Beijing Capital will operate four charters to the Maldives, with three this month and the last on February 1.

China Eastern will begin scheduled flights on January 28, with flights every Saturday.

China will account for at least 10% of the total tourist arrivals to the Maldives in the coming months, Maldives Travel Agents and Tour Operators Association (MATATO) said last week.

Infections in China have spiked after the country dropped its strict zero-cases policy on December 7, allowing the virus to spread.