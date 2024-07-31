News
Xiamen Airlines launches Maldives operations with three weekly services
Xiamen Airlines on Tuesday officially commenced scheduled flights to Maldives.
The inaugural Boeing 787 successfully landed Tuesday afternoon, marking the beginning of their new operations. With three weekly flights now available, travellers from China can easily access the Maldives.
China, being the largest source market for Maldives tourism before the pandemic, saw a resumption of tourist arrivals from January 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. In 2023, the Maldives welcomed 187,118 Chinese tourists, marking a significant recovery in numbers. This year, China has remained as the number one source market with over 150,000 tourists from the country.
Action
Five-time world champion Emma Igelström to host wellness retreat at LUX* South Ari Atoll
LUX* South Ari Atoll, the award-winning Maldivian resort under The Lux Collective luxury global hospitality group, has announced an exciting collaboration with acclaimed athlete and wellness expert Emma Igelström. Scheduled from 20 to 22 September 2024, this exclusive wellness weekend promises guests a transformative experience in holistic well-being.
Emma Igelström has had an illustrious career as an Olympian, securing five World Championships and 12 European Championships, and setting seven breaststroke world records. Beyond her athletic achievements, she is a dedicated advocate for health and wellness, having founded swimming academies across Europe and the Middle East. She is also a published author and a sought-after speaker.
During the wellness weekend, guests will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities curated by Igelström herself. The itinerary caters to all levels and interests, featuring beginner-friendly swim classes, mobility sessions, informative wellness talks and integrative relaxation practices. Families can also participate in a fun beach aquathlon together.
“I believe in the profound connection between physical and mental health, especially the benefits when immersed in water – it’s an unparalleled experience. I am thrilled to share insights and inspire wellness through swimming and water activities at the renowned LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives,” said Igelström.
Famed for its prestigious Forbes Five-Star rating and the acclaimed LUX* ME Spa, LUX* South Ari Atoll envelops guests in a tranquil tropical setting with state-of-the-art amenities, promising a revitalising escape. Discover the resort’s comprehensive wellness programme tailored for those seeking transformative experiences.
For booking enquiries, visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Family
Adaaran Select Meedhupparu welcomes young explorers
Nestled in the serene waters of the Maldives, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu is a tranquil island retreat that offers an unforgettable escape for families. The resort, renowned for its lush landscapes and pristine beaches, is an ideal destination for parents seeking relaxation and little explorers craving adventure. A highlight for families visiting this idyllic resort is the array of activities tailored specifically for children, ensuring an immersive stay.
At Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, the Kokaa Kids Club is the heart of fun and adventure for children aged four to twelve. The club offers a diverse range of exciting activities designed to expand their horizons and reveal unseen wonders. The weekly activity plan is packed with creative and engaging options. Kids can dive into arts and crafts with jewelry making, face painting, and origami. They can unleash their culinary creativity by decorating doughnuts and cupcakes or making their own mocktails.
Each day at Kokaa Kids Club brings a new adventure. From building sandcastles on the beach to participating in treasure hunts around the resort, there is always something exciting happening. Musical chairs, leaf painting, and making wizard wands are just a few of the fun games and crafts that keep young minds and hands busy. Outdoor activities such as kite flying showcase the island’s beauty, adding to the joy of discovery. For children who enjoy friendly competition, board games and interactive activities such as giant Jenga, tic-tac-toe, and water gun fun offer endless entertainment.
The well-trained staff at Kokaa Kids Club ensures that all activities are conducted in a safe and nurturing environment. They are dedicated to making sure every child feels included and has a wonderful time, whether they are painting, crafting, or exploring the island.
Adaaran Select Meedhupparu ensures that kids have plenty of memorable moments with special events throughout the week. The Kids Disco Party is a highlight, where young travelers can dance to their favorite tunes. Movie nights with popcorn offer a cozy end to a fun-filled day, allowing kids to unwind with their new friends. Parents will appreciate the thoughtful balance of activities that allow them to enjoy some much-needed relaxation, knowing their children are entertained and well cared for.
The resort is not just about keeping kids busy; it is about creating experiences that the whole family can enjoy together. The resort’s beautiful natural surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for family adventures, from exploring the vibrant house-reef to enjoying a peaceful evening under the stars.
Adaaran Select Meedhupparu’s dedication to creating a family-friendly atmosphere means that young explorers are always welcome. The variety of activities and experiences offered ensures that every child’s stay is filled with fun, adventure, and learning. Plan your family escape to this serene island paradise and watch as your children discover the magic of Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, where every day is an adventure waiting to unfold.
News
Amilla Maldives announces Autumn wellbeing retreats
Sustainable luxury resort Amilla Maldives is embracing the autumn season with residencies by love-based TCM therapist, yogi and textile artist Consuelo Saroyan, and experienced naturopathic doctor Tridendra Shakya, offering guests an inspiring journey of reflection, restoration, enhanced mindfulness and profound tranquillity.
Consuelo and Dr. Shakya will be in residence at the resort’s Javvu Spa throughout August and October/November respectively, providing personalised wellbeing experiences encompassing acupuncture, breathwork classes, energy healing workshops, personalised consultations, and retreats rooted in their respective specialisms.
Conscious Body Therapy to Chakradarshan Yoga with Consuelo Saroyan (1 – 31 August 2024)
With 18 years of study and experience leading immersive retreats worldwide, holistic healer and yoga trailblazer Consuelo Saroyan blends ancient wisdom with modern techniques in her signature Conscious Body Therapy and Chakradarshan Yoga method. Drawing on centuries-old practices, Consuelo has curated a treatment menu for mind, spirit and body that ranges from Namikoshi Shiatsu and Shamanic drum journeys to group Mandala art rituals and different forms of yoga practice.
A transformative blend of ancient Tui Na techniques and contemporary methods, Consuelo’s signature Conscious Body Therapy invites Amilla guests to embark on a journey where Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) meets innovation, releasing tension and revitalising energy flow through cupping, meridian stimulation, and the use of Gua Sha tools. In her Namikoshi Shiatsu Therapy sessions, Consuelo provides a short consultation before applying pressure with thumbs, fingers, palms, elbows, and feet to stimulate the body’s meridians and promote relaxation (both 75 minutes; USD250++ / approx. GBP195++ per person).
Chakradarshan Yoga, which balances the body’s energy centres and revitalises the chakras through carefully curated poses and movements; Yin Yoga, targeting connective tissue and fascia through prolonged intentional holds; and Pranayama and Meditation are all available as private or group sessions (60mins; starting from USD45++ / approx. GBP35++ per person). Guests seeking emotional release and spiritual connection can join Consuelo on a private Shamanic drum journey (60mins; USD180++ / approx. GBP140++), where rhythmic beats elicit a trance-like state to unlock the deeper consciousness.
On 4 August and 19 August respectively, Consuelo will also invite guests to gather for a serene group meditation circle under the new or full moon (60mins; USD45++ / approx. GBP35++ per person).
Holistic Medicine with Dr Tridendra Shakya (1 October – 30 November 2024)
Experienced Medical Doctor and naturopath Dr Tridendra Shakya brings over 17 years of expertise in holistic medicine, specialising in a diverse range of therapies including acupuncture, cupping, manipulative massage, reflexology, stress management through breathing techniques and therapeutic yoga.
With a holistic approach to healing, Dr Shakya offers comprehensive care aimed at promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Treatments and therapies available to Amilla guests during his two-month residency include acupuncture for pain management, weight loss or facial rejuvenation (60mins; USD289++ / approx. GBP224++); and Acu-massage, a deeply remedial TCM-based treatment combining acupuncture and Marma Point Massage to release pain and tension from the back and neck (90mins; USD389++ / approx. GBP301++).
Guests can also experience ancient yogic practices including Yoga Nidra, a guided meditation also known as ‘psychic sleep’ (45mins; USD169++ / approx. GBP131++); Yogic Cleansing (120mins; USD389++ / approx. GBP301++); and Vedic Sinus Cleansing, comprising three detoxifying yogic kriyas followed by acupuncture and deep relaxation techniques to purify and boost the immune system (120mins; USD389++ / approx. GBP301++).
Ideal for those suffering from insomnia, snoring or sleep apnoea, Dr Shakya’s three-step Sleep Well package (120mins; USD389++ / approx. GBP301++) comprises acupuncture, conscious breath restraint and effervescent foot bathing to widen airways, and improve lung function and blood circulation. The Head to Toe Reviver (90mins; USD289++ / approx. GBP224++) meanwhile uses reflexology techniques to energise and invigorate mind and body.
Guests can also opt to enhance any of Dr Shakya’s therapies with cupping, auricular seed acupuncture, lymphatic Marma facial massage or electrical stimulation (from USD45++ / approx. GBP35++).
For further information regarding upcoming wellbeing residencies at Amilla Maldives, please click here.
Trending
-
Drink1 week ago
Muraka Restaurant at Mirihi Island Resort receives 2024 Wine Spectator Award
-
News1 week ago
Air Arabia introduces Maldives flights with daily non-stop link
-
Food1 week ago
JOALI Maldives welcomes award-winning Chef Eunji Lee from Lyseé
-
Culture1 week ago
JA Manafaru celebrates Maldives Independence Day with cultural week
-
Drink1 week ago
Lily Beach Resort & Spa receives Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence
-
News1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru reaffirms commitment to sustainability, cultural heritage, local economy
-
Awards1 week ago
Villa Haven awarded ‘Emerging Luxury Resort of the Year’ at Fashion Summer Awards
-
International1 week ago
Nika Zorjan’s ‘V Postelji’ music video showcases timeless beauty of Maldives