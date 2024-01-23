To prosperity and abundance: Year of the Dragon at Oaga Art Resort

Experience the limitless horizon of teal skies melting into turquoise waters and a gentle breeze cocooning you at seven luxurious resorts from the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives. This Valentine’s Day and beyond, embark on a dream getaway with curated romance packages to create unforgettable and lasting memories.

The resorts bring all the ingredients together to create a vista for a perfect romantic rendezvous and gatherings of your loved ones. Guests can choose and delight in an array of exclusively curated experiences to celebrate the season of love at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.

Enchanting Valentine’s Celebration at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Experience the epitome of romance at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where ancient Maldivian traditions seamlessly blends with legendary Ritz-Carlton service by an Aris Meeha, an island butler, inspired by the olden royal courts. With seven restaurants and bars across the dedicated Culinary Island, Grand Sunset Beach, and Fari Marina Village, the resort offers curated experiences for every taste. From the enchanting Sangu conch shell blown upon arrival to the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru drums celebrating sunsets, this luxury island retreat offers an immersive experience that invites you to embrace island life.

This Valentine’s Day, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has curated an extraordinary celebration of love. Experience luxury yacht cruises with Champagne and petit fours, indulge in intimate Dining by Design at various enchanting locations like the IWAU Sunset Chef’s Table and Mystique Garden, and enjoy the ‘Be Together’ spa experience at the award-winning The Ritz-Carlton Spa, featuring the Yin & Yang Couple Massage. For families, a set of interactive creative experiences awaits through Ritz Kids, ensuring a memorable celebration for everyone.

Finest Romantic Getaway to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Nestled between lush rainforest and pristine white-sand beaches on a private island in Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort transports guests to an eco-conscious haven. With 33 on-land and 44 over-water villas, each boasting breathtaking ocean and garden views, this resort is surrounded by tropical beauty and teeming marine life.

Legendary St. Regis Butlers provide bespoke service day or night, ensuring a seamless and indulgent experience. Culinary delights await at seven distinct dining venues, offering everything from Asian haute cuisine to modern Japanese Kaiseki-style gourmet dishes, all crafted from locally sourced ingredients. Couples can savor dramatic sunsets and indulge in Champagne sabrage at the signature overwater bar. For a touch of romance, delight in the flavours of Middle Eastern cuisine as you dine amidst the tropical gardens. Maximum relaxation awaits at the Iridium Spa, offering six overwater treatment rooms, including two dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments.

Celebrate Symphony of Love at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Nestled on the crescent-shaped Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa stands as a luxurious multigenerational resort—a sliver of paradise adorned with amethyst sunsets against azure blue waters. Envision petal-covered pathways leading to gentle lapping waves, rhythmic beats from local drummers, and dreamy beach dinner setups as the sun transforms into a kaleidoscope of colors on the horizon.

This February, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to immerse themselves in a symphony of unforgettable moments amidst the mesmerizing turquoise waters. Culinary delights await at the resort’s five dining venues, three full-service bars, a wine room housing a remarkable collection of 1,200 wines, and unique destination dining experiences. Couples may indulge in romance with a unique Malafaaiy dinner on the beach, showcasing the heart of Maldivian culture with Bodu Beru performances. Embrace shared moments of relaxation and bliss with a signature couple’s spa treatment at Spa by JW.

Unscripted Romance at W Maldives

Cocooned in the heart-shaped island in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is a utopia for couples. This luxury playground boasts a pristine white sandy beach, turquoise waters, and one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, offering an unscripted diversity of marine life for a stellar getaway.

W Maldives invites couples to escape in a dreamy getaway for two with exceptional romantic dinners and pampering massages at the award-winning overwater AWAY® Spa. Wake up to the rhythmic drumming of waves against the infinity pool in playful overwater guest rooms with private pools, offering an exciting start to your day. W Maldives provides a cutting-edge lifestyle, including innovative cocktails, creative dining across six vibrant restaurants, and unique bar concepts dispersed across the island. Every dining experience, from fresh bursts of Maldivian flavours to breathtaking panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, is an exploration of the pulsating beauty of the Maldives. Guests can embark on thrilling water adventures, from windsurfing and guided jet-ski tours to soaring above Maldivian islands with parasailing, and even enjoy a private snorkelling tour off the ESCAPE 24-meter private yacht. Just a quick speedboat ride away, W Maldives’ Gaathafushi castaway Island offers couples the ultimate intimate getaway—a secluded, heart-shaped tropical playground all to themselves.

Romantic Escape at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Located in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the magical underworld stunning coral reefs and exotic fauna. An idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the resort provides guests with a holistic sense of wellbeing around the clock even when on holiday. The five-star wellness resort invites couples to indulge in a feast of love and indulgence with an array of Valentine’s Day spa and dining packages.

Rekindle romance with a curated 7-course Japanese menu, including a complimentary bottle of rosé Champagne per couple. An experience filled with love and exquisite flavors awaits at The Pearl from 7pm to 10:30pm at USD 398++ per couple.

Experience an enchanting evening with a private 5-course lobster dinner, accompanied by a bottle of rosé Champagne, a romantic setup, and a beautiful rose for the lady. Enjoy one round of post-dinner digestif cocktails at Sunset Bar, followed by a splendidly adorned bed and a relaxing 60-minute couples’ treatment on the beach at the overwater Heavenly Spa by WestinTM from 7pm – 10:30pm at USD 888++ per person.

Indulge in a two-hour Chocolate Indulgence Package at the Heavenly Spa by WestinTM available from 10am – 8pm at USD 599++ per couple. Start the indulging journey with a 30-minute Chocolate Body Scrub, followed by a luxurious 60-minute relaxing massage. Complete the experience with a 30-minute Chocolate Bath, featuring Hot Chocolate delights and a fruit platter. Take home the sweetest souvenir of a chocolate bar.

Celebrate the Season of Love (Avec Amour) at Le Méridien Resort & Spa

Set on the picturesque Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa unfolds like a panoramic canvas, reflecting the beauty of atolls, fringing reefs, and vibrant marine ecosystems. Infused with the essence of the Maldives and a passion for culture, cuisine, and design, the resort is a playful sanctuary for curious and creative-minded travelers to discover the European spirit of savoring the good life. Spanning nine hectares, the eco-conscious resort is easily accessible by a breathtaking 35-minute direct scenic seaplane flight from the capital Malé. The resort invites guests to embark on a romantic journey from February 14 to 24, 2024.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate the season of love (Avec Amour) with a sweet beginning featuring destination-inspired chocolate treats, followed by a complimentary Sparkling Kir Royale to toast to love. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and aromas of the Lhaviyani Atoll through exceptional dining experiences at the resort’s six restaurants and bars. Couples may elevate their stay with pampering sessions at Explore Spa by Le Méridien while enjoying daily complimentary water sports, including kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkelling.

Valentine is for Everyone at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Situated in the heart of the North Malé Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa invites guests to embark on an enchanting Valentine’s journey surrounded by pristine white-sand beaches, swaying palms, and the shimmering blue lagoon. Accessible by a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the five-star resort is the great fit for those who prefer brief travel.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa redefines Valentine’s as a celebration for all by curating an inclusive experience with Gatherings by Sheraton. Transcending romantic boundaries to embrace everyone, Gatherings by Sheraton offers a plethora of options for a memorable celebration. From island excursions and thrilling water activities like diving, snorkelling, and jet skiing to savouring delectable fare at seven distinctive restaurants and bars, featuring international cuisine and signature cocktails with sweeping views of the North Malé Atoll. Couples may indulge themselves with signature spa treatments at the award-winning Shine Spa for SheratonTM located on a private island. Other facilities include two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym, and diverse on-island activities.

