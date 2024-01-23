News
Spotlight on Maldives with 2024 Surfing Legends Series at Kandooma
Together with partners, The Perfect Wave, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is delighted to announce the return of the Surfing Legends Series to the private island paradise. Attracting former World Champions Barton Lynch and Pam Burridge, and ex-pro Ace Buchan, who will share their stories, secrets and coaching tips in their exclusive surfing programmes.
Take advantage of the knowledge on offer and polish up your surfing skills with a series of special Surf schools to choose from during the surfing season in the Maldives.
“Many of the surfers who join us for the Surfing Legends Series have non-surfing friends and family, so we can ensure they are well looked after too. The island Kandooma has so much to offer in terms of great food, activities, relaxation, watersports and even a Spa,” said Ben Horvath, Business Development & Marketing Manager, The Perfect Wave.
“Surf, hang out and learn from some of the greatest surfers of all time. There’s no better place to do it than the home of Kandooma Right in the Maldives.”
Take your pick of your favourite Surfing Legend from a choice of three greats this season.
Aussie Barton Lynch whose exemplary career included 17 World Championship victories to become one of the most successful professional surfers of all time. He is now one of the most sought after coaches, an expert commentator and loves to surf more than anything. Barton will host a seven night camp 27 April to 4 May, 2024 starting from US$4,250 per person (based on twin share 1 surfer/1 non-surfer occupancy) staying in a Beach Villa. Barton will be hosting exclusive dhoni (Maldivian boat) trips to nearby waves including lefts such as Tucky Joes and fun rights like Quarters and Riptides. At Kandooma-fushi, your private island home for the week, your villa is positioned just steps away from the beach and a private world-class right hand point break wave called Kandooma Right.
The Barton Lynch Surf Week package includes:
- Accommodation in a Beach Villa (twin share basis one surfer/one non-surfer)
- Shared speedboat transfers airport-Resort-airport
- Daily Buffet Breakfast at Kandooma Cafe
- Surfer Pass
- Dhoni transfers to nearby waves
- Food & Beverage package, from US$65 per person per night (Optional extra)
1990 World Surfing Champion Pam Burridge and her husband the legendary surfboard shaper Mark Rabbidge will host a week of coaching at Kandooma. Offering tips in and out of the water over seven fun-filled days 9 – 16 June 2024, Pam and Mark’s programme is designed to help you improve your surfing in the user-friendly breaks on the doorstep to Kandooma Maldives, but do note that this one is not for absolute beginners or those learning to surf!
The Pam Burridge Surf Week packages start from US$2,962 per person (based on two surfers sharing a room) and includes:
- Accommodation in a Beach Villa (twin share basis) (note other room types are available)
- 6 days coaching from Pam and Mark
- 7 day Surfer Pass
- Shared speedboat transfers airport-Resort-airport
- Daily Buffet Breakfast at Kandooma Cafe
Ace Buchan hails from the Australian Central Coast where he grew up surfing. Ace invites you to join him and his family for a week at Kandooma, surfing the perfect waves 31 May – 10 June, 2024. This week of surfing fun is tailored to surfing families but everyone is welcome, whether you are a passionate everyday surfer looking to experience the rippable walls of Kandooma Right, a pre-teen grom or gromette perhaps going for your first overseas surf trip with your family, or a Mum or Dad looking to improve your skills and share some waves with your kids. Ace Buchan Surf Week packages are yet to be released with options for Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the 2-bedroom Family Beach House and will include access to nearby breaks via a dedicated Dhoni (boat). Add to that surf lessons, photo and video packages, movie nights with all the family and opportunities to learn more about Maldivian culture.
Surfers can expect some great action in the water. Kandooma Right breaks just a stone’s throw away from the Resort. It’s a fast breaking right with two take-off spots and a great barrel. This wave is exclusively for Kandooma Resort Maldives guests with Surfer Passes. Nearby waves include: Tucky Joes / Boatyards which is a fickle, but freight-train of a left hander that provides a long, perfect but intense ride. Riptides is a right hander breaking for 150 metres on a reef in the middle of a channel. Sometimes there are very strong currents, evident in the naming of this beauty so watch the conditions! It’s a great wave for long- and short-boarders as well as low intermediate surfers. Quarters is a short boat trip away, this wave has two sections. The outside is fat, slow and meandering, ideal for long-boarders and even beginners, while the inside is a really terrific, fast little right hander. On a good day it delivers perfect barrels.
Receive world class coaching tips and when you’re not riding a wave, eat and drink like a king. Chill out, take it easy and bask in the sun or experience one of the many activities at Kandooma Maldives. And when those tired muscles beg for respite, it’s good to know the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala has a massage treatment designed especially for surfers.
For surfers the 2024 Surf Legend Series at Kandooma is one not to be missed. Book early to avoid disappointment, as numbers are strictly limited to ensure the best possible experience for participants.
For information about the Surfing Legends Series, visit https://www.perfectwavetravel.com/surf-trips/legends/
News
To prosperity and abundance: Year of the Dragon at Oaga Art Resort
Oaga Art Resort invites you to ring in the Year of the Dragon with an unforgettable Chinese New Year experience, held from 9th to 12th February. Delve into a vibrant tapestry of artful delights, from culinary journeys to rejuvenating spa rituals, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
Taste the Abundance
- Specialty Cocktails & Mocktails: Toast to good fortune with a selection of festive drinks, infused with the flavours of prosperity and luck.
- Kaa Kada’s Prosperity Feast: Embark on a culinary journey with a specially curated hot pot, and dishes featuring flavours such as steamed fish for abundance, dumplings for wealth, and noodles for longevity.
Rejuvenate for the Year Ahead
- Abundance & Prosperity Package: Pamper yourself at Hoba Spa with a 70-minute ritual. Awaken your chakras with hot stones, indulge in soothing massages, and radiate with an aloe vera facial mask. Leave worries behind and embrace a renewed sense of well-being.
Beyond the Highlights
- The Free-flow art sessions in the four-day festive period promises some fun-filled activities, including making year of the dragon greeting cards, lantern making, Chinese traditional watercolour painting and dragon origami sessions.
- Performances by renowned musicians and artists take center stage, painting the air with the sounds and sights of celebration.
Escape the ordinary and step into a world of vibrant traditions, culinary delights, and holistic rejuvenation. Celebrate at Oaga Art Resort and welcome the Year of the Dragon with open arms.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
News
Experience 7 idyllic Valentine’s escape in Maldives
Experience the limitless horizon of teal skies melting into turquoise waters and a gentle breeze cocooning you at seven luxurious resorts from the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives. This Valentine’s Day and beyond, embark on a dream getaway with curated romance packages to create unforgettable and lasting memories.
The resorts bring all the ingredients together to create a vista for a perfect romantic rendezvous and gatherings of your loved ones. Guests can choose and delight in an array of exclusively curated experiences to celebrate the season of love at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.
Enchanting Valentine’s Celebration at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Experience the epitome of romance at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where ancient Maldivian traditions seamlessly blends with legendary Ritz-Carlton service by an Aris Meeha, an island butler, inspired by the olden royal courts. With seven restaurants and bars across the dedicated Culinary Island, Grand Sunset Beach, and Fari Marina Village, the resort offers curated experiences for every taste. From the enchanting Sangu conch shell blown upon arrival to the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru drums celebrating sunsets, this luxury island retreat offers an immersive experience that invites you to embrace island life.
This Valentine’s Day, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has curated an extraordinary celebration of love. Experience luxury yacht cruises with Champagne and petit fours, indulge in intimate Dining by Design at various enchanting locations like the IWAU Sunset Chef’s Table and Mystique Garden, and enjoy the ‘Be Together’ spa experience at the award-winning The Ritz-Carlton Spa, featuring the Yin & Yang Couple Massage. For families, a set of interactive creative experiences awaits through Ritz Kids, ensuring a memorable celebration for everyone.
Click here to reserve now.
Finest Romantic Getaway to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Nestled between lush rainforest and pristine white-sand beaches on a private island in Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort transports guests to an eco-conscious haven. With 33 on-land and 44 over-water villas, each boasting breathtaking ocean and garden views, this resort is surrounded by tropical beauty and teeming marine life.
Legendary St. Regis Butlers provide bespoke service day or night, ensuring a seamless and indulgent experience. Culinary delights await at seven distinct dining venues, offering everything from Asian haute cuisine to modern Japanese Kaiseki-style gourmet dishes, all crafted from locally sourced ingredients. Couples can savor dramatic sunsets and indulge in Champagne sabrage at the signature overwater bar. For a touch of romance, delight in the flavours of Middle Eastern cuisine as you dine amidst the tropical gardens. Maximum relaxation awaits at the Iridium Spa, offering six overwater treatment rooms, including two dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments.
Click here to reserve now.
Celebrate Symphony of Love at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
Nestled on the crescent-shaped Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa stands as a luxurious multigenerational resort—a sliver of paradise adorned with amethyst sunsets against azure blue waters. Envision petal-covered pathways leading to gentle lapping waves, rhythmic beats from local drummers, and dreamy beach dinner setups as the sun transforms into a kaleidoscope of colors on the horizon.
This February, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to immerse themselves in a symphony of unforgettable moments amidst the mesmerizing turquoise waters. Culinary delights await at the resort’s five dining venues, three full-service bars, a wine room housing a remarkable collection of 1,200 wines, and unique destination dining experiences. Couples may indulge in romance with a unique Malafaaiy dinner on the beach, showcasing the heart of Maldivian culture with Bodu Beru performances. Embrace shared moments of relaxation and bliss with a signature couple’s spa treatment at Spa by JW.
Click here to reserve now.
Unscripted Romance at W Maldives
Cocooned in the heart-shaped island in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is a utopia for couples. This luxury playground boasts a pristine white sandy beach, turquoise waters, and one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, offering an unscripted diversity of marine life for a stellar getaway.
W Maldives invites couples to escape in a dreamy getaway for two with exceptional romantic dinners and pampering massages at the award-winning overwater AWAY® Spa. Wake up to the rhythmic drumming of waves against the infinity pool in playful overwater guest rooms with private pools, offering an exciting start to your day. W Maldives provides a cutting-edge lifestyle, including innovative cocktails, creative dining across six vibrant restaurants, and unique bar concepts dispersed across the island. Every dining experience, from fresh bursts of Maldivian flavours to breathtaking panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, is an exploration of the pulsating beauty of the Maldives. Guests can embark on thrilling water adventures, from windsurfing and guided jet-ski tours to soaring above Maldivian islands with parasailing, and even enjoy a private snorkelling tour off the ESCAPE 24-meter private yacht. Just a quick speedboat ride away, W Maldives’ Gaathafushi castaway Island offers couples the ultimate intimate getaway—a secluded, heart-shaped tropical playground all to themselves.
Click here to reserve now.
Romantic Escape at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Located in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the magical underworld stunning coral reefs and exotic fauna. An idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the resort provides guests with a holistic sense of wellbeing around the clock even when on holiday. The five-star wellness resort invites couples to indulge in a feast of love and indulgence with an array of Valentine’s Day spa and dining packages.
Rekindle romance with a curated 7-course Japanese menu, including a complimentary bottle of rosé Champagne per couple. An experience filled with love and exquisite flavors awaits at The Pearl from 7pm to 10:30pm at USD 398++ per couple.
Experience an enchanting evening with a private 5-course lobster dinner, accompanied by a bottle of rosé Champagne, a romantic setup, and a beautiful rose for the lady. Enjoy one round of post-dinner digestif cocktails at Sunset Bar, followed by a splendidly adorned bed and a relaxing 60-minute couples’ treatment on the beach at the overwater Heavenly Spa by WestinTM from 7pm – 10:30pm at USD 888++ per person.
Indulge in a two-hour Chocolate Indulgence Package at the Heavenly Spa by WestinTM available from 10am – 8pm at USD 599++ per couple. Start the indulging journey with a 30-minute Chocolate Body Scrub, followed by a luxurious 60-minute relaxing massage. Complete the experience with a 30-minute Chocolate Bath, featuring Hot Chocolate delights and a fruit platter. Take home the sweetest souvenir of a chocolate bar.
Click here to reserve now.
Celebrate the Season of Love (Avec Amour) at Le Méridien Resort & Spa
Set on the picturesque Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa unfolds like a panoramic canvas, reflecting the beauty of atolls, fringing reefs, and vibrant marine ecosystems. Infused with the essence of the Maldives and a passion for culture, cuisine, and design, the resort is a playful sanctuary for curious and creative-minded travelers to discover the European spirit of savoring the good life. Spanning nine hectares, the eco-conscious resort is easily accessible by a breathtaking 35-minute direct scenic seaplane flight from the capital Malé. The resort invites guests to embark on a romantic journey from February 14 to 24, 2024.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate the season of love (Avec Amour) with a sweet beginning featuring destination-inspired chocolate treats, followed by a complimentary Sparkling Kir Royale to toast to love. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and aromas of the Lhaviyani Atoll through exceptional dining experiences at the resort’s six restaurants and bars. Couples may elevate their stay with pampering sessions at Explore Spa by Le Méridien while enjoying daily complimentary water sports, including kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkelling.
Click here to reserve now.
Valentine is for Everyone at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Situated in the heart of the North Malé Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa invites guests to embark on an enchanting Valentine’s journey surrounded by pristine white-sand beaches, swaying palms, and the shimmering blue lagoon. Accessible by a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the five-star resort is the great fit for those who prefer brief travel.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa redefines Valentine’s as a celebration for all by curating an inclusive experience with Gatherings by Sheraton. Transcending romantic boundaries to embrace everyone, Gatherings by Sheraton offers a plethora of options for a memorable celebration. From island excursions and thrilling water activities like diving, snorkelling, and jet skiing to savouring delectable fare at seven distinctive restaurants and bars, featuring international cuisine and signature cocktails with sweeping views of the North Malé Atoll. Couples may indulge themselves with signature spa treatments at the award-winning Shine Spa for SheratonTM located on a private island. Other facilities include two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym, and diverse on-island activities.
Click here to reserve now.
Love
Intercontinental Maldives celebrates ‘Month of Love’ this February
Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort creates unforgettable moments for couples seeking a romantic haven. Tucked away in Raa Atoll, this beautiful tropical island is the perfect hideaway for romantics and couples planning to dedicate February, the month of love, to themselves and their love for each other. Surrounded only by the infinity of the Indian Ocean, a myriad of marine life, and the natural beauty of a tropical island.
To offer couples the opportunity to celebrate their love for each other and enjoy intimate moments together, the resort has created a unique “You and Me Spa Experience” available throughout February. On any day during the “Month of Love”, couples can immerse themselves in a specially curated couple spa journey featuring a tantalising massage, a pampering facial, and a blissful milky bath for two. To commemorate their special day, a sommelier will perform a champagne sabrage in their villa’s privacy and serve delicious Champagne cocktails.
On Valentine’s Day, couples don’t need to worry about finding their personal space to celebrate their special day together. Valentine’s Day celebrants can be sure the setting is one of a kind and the best spot to forget time and let romance take over. Small surprises, unique arrangements and sumptuous dinner scenes allow couples to curate their perfect evening. This includes a romantic dinner set up at the beach, a floating dinner under the stars on a private platform in the resort’s lagoon, or an exclusive yacht experience.
Guests staying at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort can book their Valentine’s Eve Experience during their stay, subject to availability. The “You and Me Spa Experience” prices start from USD 1680 ++ per night in a Water Pool Villa, including daily breakfast and dinner, a 50% discount on seaplane transfers and Club InterContinental benefits.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an exclusive destination getaway offering a unique opportunity for those looking to unwind and reconnect in an enviable island setting, where exclusive privileges go hand in hand with the personal touch of our signature service at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort. Located in the Raa Atoll, 35 minutes by seaplane from the Velana International Airport, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an award-winning island escape offering beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences with up to three bedrooms. Curated dining and wellness experiences, an extensive kids club as well as the Retreat, an adult-only enclave, along with a myriad of recreational adventures for families and couples alike are also available.
Trending
