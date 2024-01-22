News
Experience 7 idyllic Valentine’s escape in Maldives
Experience the limitless horizon of teal skies melting into turquoise waters and a gentle breeze cocooning you at seven luxurious resorts from the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives. This Valentine’s Day and beyond, embark on a dream getaway with curated romance packages to create unforgettable and lasting memories.
The resorts bring all the ingredients together to create a vista for a perfect romantic rendezvous and gatherings of your loved ones. Guests can choose and delight in an array of exclusively curated experiences to celebrate the season of love at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.
Enchanting Valentine’s Celebration at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Experience the epitome of romance at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where ancient Maldivian traditions seamlessly blends with legendary Ritz-Carlton service by an Aris Meeha, an island butler, inspired by the olden royal courts. With seven restaurants and bars across the dedicated Culinary Island, Grand Sunset Beach, and Fari Marina Village, the resort offers curated experiences for every taste. From the enchanting Sangu conch shell blown upon arrival to the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru drums celebrating sunsets, this luxury island retreat offers an immersive experience that invites you to embrace island life.
This Valentine’s Day, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has curated an extraordinary celebration of love. Experience luxury yacht cruises with Champagne and petit fours, indulge in intimate Dining by Design at various enchanting locations like the IWAU Sunset Chef’s Table and Mystique Garden, and enjoy the ‘Be Together’ spa experience at the award-winning The Ritz-Carlton Spa, featuring the Yin & Yang Couple Massage. For families, a set of interactive creative experiences awaits through Ritz Kids, ensuring a memorable celebration for everyone.
Finest Romantic Getaway to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Nestled between lush rainforest and pristine white-sand beaches on a private island in Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort transports guests to an eco-conscious haven. With 33 on-land and 44 over-water villas, each boasting breathtaking ocean and garden views, this resort is surrounded by tropical beauty and teeming marine life.
Legendary St. Regis Butlers provide bespoke service day or night, ensuring a seamless and indulgent experience. Culinary delights await at seven distinct dining venues, offering everything from Asian haute cuisine to modern Japanese Kaiseki-style gourmet dishes, all crafted from locally sourced ingredients. Couples can savor dramatic sunsets and indulge in Champagne sabrage at the signature overwater bar. For a touch of romance, delight in the flavours of Middle Eastern cuisine as you dine amidst the tropical gardens. Maximum relaxation awaits at the Iridium Spa, offering six overwater treatment rooms, including two dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments.
Celebrate Symphony of Love at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
Nestled on the crescent-shaped Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa stands as a luxurious multigenerational resort—a sliver of paradise adorned with amethyst sunsets against azure blue waters. Envision petal-covered pathways leading to gentle lapping waves, rhythmic beats from local drummers, and dreamy beach dinner setups as the sun transforms into a kaleidoscope of colors on the horizon.
This February, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to immerse themselves in a symphony of unforgettable moments amidst the mesmerizing turquoise waters. Culinary delights await at the resort’s five dining venues, three full-service bars, a wine room housing a remarkable collection of 1,200 wines, and unique destination dining experiences. Couples may indulge in romance with a unique Malafaaiy dinner on the beach, showcasing the heart of Maldivian culture with Bodu Beru performances. Embrace shared moments of relaxation and bliss with a signature couple’s spa treatment at Spa by JW.
Unscripted Romance at W Maldives
Cocooned in the heart-shaped island in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is a utopia for couples. This luxury playground boasts a pristine white sandy beach, turquoise waters, and one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, offering an unscripted diversity of marine life for a stellar getaway.
W Maldives invites couples to escape in a dreamy getaway for two with exceptional romantic dinners and pampering massages at the award-winning overwater AWAY® Spa. Wake up to the rhythmic drumming of waves against the infinity pool in playful overwater guest rooms with private pools, offering an exciting start to your day. W Maldives provides a cutting-edge lifestyle, including innovative cocktails, creative dining across six vibrant restaurants, and unique bar concepts dispersed across the island. Every dining experience, from fresh bursts of Maldivian flavours to breathtaking panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, is an exploration of the pulsating beauty of the Maldives. Guests can embark on thrilling water adventures, from windsurfing and guided jet-ski tours to soaring above Maldivian islands with parasailing, and even enjoy a private snorkelling tour off the ESCAPE 24-meter private yacht. Just a quick speedboat ride away, W Maldives’ Gaathafushi castaway Island offers couples the ultimate intimate getaway—a secluded, heart-shaped tropical playground all to themselves.
Romantic Escape at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Located in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the magical underworld stunning coral reefs and exotic fauna. An idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the resort provides guests with a holistic sense of wellbeing around the clock even when on holiday. The five-star wellness resort invites couples to indulge in a feast of love and indulgence with an array of Valentine’s Day spa and dining packages.
Rekindle romance with a curated 7-course Japanese menu, including a complimentary bottle of rosé Champagne per couple. An experience filled with love and exquisite flavors awaits at The Pearl from 7pm to 10:30pm at USD 398++ per couple.
Experience an enchanting evening with a private 5-course lobster dinner, accompanied by a bottle of rosé Champagne, a romantic setup, and a beautiful rose for the lady. Enjoy one round of post-dinner digestif cocktails at Sunset Bar, followed by a splendidly adorned bed and a relaxing 60-minute couples’ treatment on the beach at the overwater Heavenly Spa by WestinTM from 7pm – 10:30pm at USD 888++ per person.
Indulge in a two-hour Chocolate Indulgence Package at the Heavenly Spa by WestinTM available from 10am – 8pm at USD 599++ per couple. Start the indulging journey with a 30-minute Chocolate Body Scrub, followed by a luxurious 60-minute relaxing massage. Complete the experience with a 30-minute Chocolate Bath, featuring Hot Chocolate delights and a fruit platter. Take home the sweetest souvenir of a chocolate bar.
Celebrate the Season of Love (Avec Amour) at Le Méridien Resort & Spa
Set on the picturesque Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa unfolds like a panoramic canvas, reflecting the beauty of atolls, fringing reefs, and vibrant marine ecosystems. Infused with the essence of the Maldives and a passion for culture, cuisine, and design, the resort is a playful sanctuary for curious and creative-minded travelers to discover the European spirit of savoring the good life. Spanning nine hectares, the eco-conscious resort is easily accessible by a breathtaking 35-minute direct scenic seaplane flight from the capital Malé. The resort invites guests to embark on a romantic journey from February 14 to 24, 2024.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate the season of love (Avec Amour) with a sweet beginning featuring destination-inspired chocolate treats, followed by a complimentary Sparkling Kir Royale to toast to love. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and aromas of the Lhaviyani Atoll through exceptional dining experiences at the resort’s six restaurants and bars. Couples may elevate their stay with pampering sessions at Explore Spa by Le Méridien while enjoying daily complimentary water sports, including kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkelling.
Valentine is for Everyone at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Situated in the heart of the North Malé Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa invites guests to embark on an enchanting Valentine’s journey surrounded by pristine white-sand beaches, swaying palms, and the shimmering blue lagoon. Accessible by a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the five-star resort is the great fit for those who prefer brief travel.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa redefines Valentine’s as a celebration for all by curating an inclusive experience with Gatherings by Sheraton. Transcending romantic boundaries to embrace everyone, Gatherings by Sheraton offers a plethora of options for a memorable celebration. From island excursions and thrilling water activities like diving, snorkelling, and jet skiing to savouring delectable fare at seven distinctive restaurants and bars, featuring international cuisine and signature cocktails with sweeping views of the North Malé Atoll. Couples may indulge themselves with signature spa treatments at the award-winning Shine Spa for SheratonTM located on a private island. Other facilities include two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym, and diverse on-island activities.
Intercontinental Maldives celebrates ‘Month of Love’ this February
Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort creates unforgettable moments for couples seeking a romantic haven. Tucked away in Raa Atoll, this beautiful tropical island is the perfect hideaway for romantics and couples planning to dedicate February, the month of love, to themselves and their love for each other. Surrounded only by the infinity of the Indian Ocean, a myriad of marine life, and the natural beauty of a tropical island.
To offer couples the opportunity to celebrate their love for each other and enjoy intimate moments together, the resort has created a unique “You and Me Spa Experience” available throughout February. On any day during the “Month of Love”, couples can immerse themselves in a specially curated couple spa journey featuring a tantalising massage, a pampering facial, and a blissful milky bath for two. To commemorate their special day, a sommelier will perform a champagne sabrage in their villa’s privacy and serve delicious Champagne cocktails.
On Valentine’s Day, couples don’t need to worry about finding their personal space to celebrate their special day together. Valentine’s Day celebrants can be sure the setting is one of a kind and the best spot to forget time and let romance take over. Small surprises, unique arrangements and sumptuous dinner scenes allow couples to curate their perfect evening. This includes a romantic dinner set up at the beach, a floating dinner under the stars on a private platform in the resort’s lagoon, or an exclusive yacht experience.
Guests staying at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort can book their Valentine’s Eve Experience during their stay, subject to availability. The “You and Me Spa Experience” prices start from USD 1680 ++ per night in a Water Pool Villa, including daily breakfast and dinner, a 50% discount on seaplane transfers and Club InterContinental benefits.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an exclusive destination getaway offering a unique opportunity for those looking to unwind and reconnect in an enviable island setting, where exclusive privileges go hand in hand with the personal touch of our signature service at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort. Located in the Raa Atoll, 35 minutes by seaplane from the Velana International Airport, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an award-winning island escape offering beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences with up to three bedrooms. Curated dining and wellness experiences, an extensive kids club as well as the Retreat, an adult-only enclave, along with a myriad of recreational adventures for families and couples alike are also available.
Romantic culinary and mixological journey this Valentine’s Day with world-renowned Mixologist Giancarlo Mancino at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo is set to enchant guests this Valentine’s Day with a culinary and mixological spectacle featuring the globally acclaimed Giancarlo Mancino. Hailing from the picturesque village of Pignola in southern Italy, Giancarlo has etched his name as one of the world’s most awarded and respected mixologists. Giancarlo is the creative genius behind Mancino Vermouth, Rinomato Aperitivo, Sprezza RTD, Bocktailed, and Sei Bellissimi, a luxury sparkling bottled cocktail line.
On Valentine’s Day, Milaidhoo guests can anticipate tailor-made beverage experiences that transcend traditional mixology, with unexpected flavour combinations and presenting cocktails as edible art forms, offering guests an immersive and visually stunning journey through the world of mixology.
Throughout his residency from 13th to 14th February 2024, Mancino will curate a series of intimate events designed to spark love and curiosity. From vibrant, island-inspired cocktails at sunset to romantic beachside dinners serenaded by the ocean’s whispers, guests will indulge in cocktail paired feasts and can participate in interactive mixology workshops, where guests can share their desires, dreams, and romantic anecdotes, and watch as Giancarlo transforms them into a personalised elixir, capturing the essence of their love story with every drop.
Milaidhoo’s commitment to crafting refined and unique guest experiences finds new expression in this exceptional collaboration with Giancarlo Mancino. In Giancarlo’s masterful hands, Milaidhoo’s story is infused with an extra layer of magic, transforming each sip into a chapter in a love story destined to be cherished forever. Giancarlo Mancino says: “Milaidhoo’s natural beauty and romantic allure are the perfect canvas for my creativity. I can’t wait to share my passion and craft unforgettable experiences that ignite the senses and celebrate the power of love in paradise.”
“Having Giancarlo here at Milaidhoo is a true honour. His artistry and dedication to elevating the cocktail experience perfectly align with our vision of creating unforgettable Milaidhoo moments for our guests. This Valentine’s Day promises to be an extraordinary journey of love, gastronomic and cocktail artistry,” adds David Castaño, General Manager Milaidhoo Maldives.
Hong Kong Airlines resumes direct flights to Maldives
Hong Kong Airlines has resumed direct scheduled flights to Maldives, recommencing a vital air link that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hong Kong Airlines initially launched chartered direct flights to Maldives in 2011, and scheduled flights officially commenced in 2018. However, the regular service was interrupted in early 2020 due to the global pandemic.
A special ceremony unfolded at Velana International Airport to commemorate the resumption of flights, particularly highlighting the arrival of Hong Kong Airlines flight HX791 from Hong Kong International Airport on Friday evening. The tourists were welcomed with the traditional Bodu Beru beats and a vibrant cultural performance, while also receiving a special gift pack that included flowers.
With the relaunch of flights on Friday, Hong Kong Airlines will operate three flights a week, scheduled every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, between Malé and Hong Kong.
The flight schedule in local times is as follows:
- Hong Kong (3:40 pm) – Malé (7:35 pm)
- Malé (9:20 pm) – Hong Kong (6:35 am)
This resumption of direct flights signifies a positive step towards the revitalization of tourism between Hong Kong and Maldives, fostering connectivity and rekindling travel opportunities for enthusiasts on both ends. The airline’s commitment to this route is seen as a promising sign of recovery for the travel industry in the post-pandemic era.
