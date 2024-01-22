Intercontinental Maldives celebrates ‘Month of Love’ this February

In a remarkable testament to its unparalleled commitment to romantic luxury, multi-award-winning island sanctuary Vakkaru Maldives has been named the World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2023 at the prestigious 30th Annual World Travel Awards, for the fourth consecutive year. This significant accolade reflects the resort’s dedication to crafting bespoke, unforgettable experiences for couples in one of the world’s most enchanting destinations.

Set against the breathtaking canvas of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s secluded setting in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, offers an exquisite blend of natural beauty, sophisticated elegance, and personalised service. Honeymooners seeking next-level indulgence find their perfect sanctuary in one of the luxury beach or overwater villas. Imagine waking up to endless ocean views from your private infinity pool and, at dusk, breathtaking sunsets painting the sky in vibrant hues.

If you ever leave the comfort of your villa, you’ll find an array of exciting resort experiences and your butler stands ready to cater to your every whim, ensuring your honeymoon is a seamless symphony of unforgettable experiences. Six alfresco restaurants, two bars, and a wine cellar serve a range of international cuisines in idyllic settings, while the opulent over-water Merana Spa refreshes and relaxes the body, mind and soul with an extensive list of indulgent experiences. Other romantic dining experiences can be customised according to your preference – by the beach, on the secluded sandbank, on a luxury yacht, or even in the middle of the jungle and in the Organic Garden. Each activity is crafted to enrich your stay with memorable experiences.

Vakkaru Maldives is not just a honeymooners’ paradise but also a dream destination to say ‘I do’ or renew your vows. The island sanctuary’s bespoke wedding service allows couples to tie the knot in a setting straight out of a fairy tale, organised by an expert team that ensures every couple can find the perfect way to celebrate their union in one of the most romantic destinations on earth.

“Receiving this award for the fourth consecutive year is an honour and a reminder of our commitment to providing exceptional experiences. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that every couple’s stay is nothing short of magical,” said Iain McCormack, General Manager of Vakkaru Maldives. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their continued support and the World Travel Awards for this prestigious recognition. We look forward to welcoming couples from across the globe and creating more unforgettable honeymoon and wedding experiences.”