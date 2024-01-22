Love
Intercontinental Maldives celebrates ‘Month of Love’ this February
Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort creates unforgettable moments for couples seeking a romantic haven. Tucked away in Raa Atoll, this beautiful tropical island is the perfect hideaway for romantics and couples planning to dedicate February, the month of love, to themselves and their love for each other. Surrounded only by the infinity of the Indian Ocean, a myriad of marine life, and the natural beauty of a tropical island.
To offer couples the opportunity to celebrate their love for each other and enjoy intimate moments together, the resort has created a unique “You and Me Spa Experience” available throughout February. On any day during the “Month of Love”, couples can immerse themselves in a specially curated couple spa journey featuring a tantalising massage, a pampering facial, and a blissful milky bath for two. To commemorate their special day, a sommelier will perform a champagne sabrage in their villa’s privacy and serve delicious Champagne cocktails.
On Valentine’s Day, couples don’t need to worry about finding their personal space to celebrate their special day together. Valentine’s Day celebrants can be sure the setting is one of a kind and the best spot to forget time and let romance take over. Small surprises, unique arrangements and sumptuous dinner scenes allow couples to curate their perfect evening. This includes a romantic dinner set up at the beach, a floating dinner under the stars on a private platform in the resort’s lagoon, or an exclusive yacht experience.
Guests staying at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort can book their Valentine’s Eve Experience during their stay, subject to availability. The “You and Me Spa Experience” prices start from USD 1680 ++ per night in a Water Pool Villa, including daily breakfast and dinner, a 50% discount on seaplane transfers and Club InterContinental benefits.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an exclusive destination getaway offering a unique opportunity for those looking to unwind and reconnect in an enviable island setting, where exclusive privileges go hand in hand with the personal touch of our signature service at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort. Located in the Raa Atoll, 35 minutes by seaplane from the Velana International Airport, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an award-winning island escape offering beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences with up to three bedrooms. Curated dining and wellness experiences, an extensive kids club as well as the Retreat, an adult-only enclave, along with a myriad of recreational adventures for families and couples alike are also available.
Romantic culinary and mixological journey this Valentine’s Day with world-renowned Mixologist Giancarlo Mancino at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo is set to enchant guests this Valentine’s Day with a culinary and mixological spectacle featuring the globally acclaimed Giancarlo Mancino. Hailing from the picturesque village of Pignola in southern Italy, Giancarlo has etched his name as one of the world’s most awarded and respected mixologists. Giancarlo is the creative genius behind Mancino Vermouth, Rinomato Aperitivo, Sprezza RTD, Bocktailed, and Sei Bellissimi, a luxury sparkling bottled cocktail line.
On Valentine’s Day, Milaidhoo guests can anticipate tailor-made beverage experiences that transcend traditional mixology, with unexpected flavour combinations and presenting cocktails as edible art forms, offering guests an immersive and visually stunning journey through the world of mixology.
Throughout his residency from 13th to 14th February 2024, Mancino will curate a series of intimate events designed to spark love and curiosity. From vibrant, island-inspired cocktails at sunset to romantic beachside dinners serenaded by the ocean’s whispers, guests will indulge in cocktail paired feasts and can participate in interactive mixology workshops, where guests can share their desires, dreams, and romantic anecdotes, and watch as Giancarlo transforms them into a personalised elixir, capturing the essence of their love story with every drop.
Milaidhoo’s commitment to crafting refined and unique guest experiences finds new expression in this exceptional collaboration with Giancarlo Mancino. In Giancarlo’s masterful hands, Milaidhoo’s story is infused with an extra layer of magic, transforming each sip into a chapter in a love story destined to be cherished forever. Giancarlo Mancino says: “Milaidhoo’s natural beauty and romantic allure are the perfect canvas for my creativity. I can’t wait to share my passion and craft unforgettable experiences that ignite the senses and celebrate the power of love in paradise.”
“Having Giancarlo here at Milaidhoo is a true honour. His artistry and dedication to elevating the cocktail experience perfectly align with our vision of creating unforgettable Milaidhoo moments for our guests. This Valentine’s Day promises to be an extraordinary journey of love, gastronomic and cocktail artistry,” adds David Castaño, General Manager Milaidhoo Maldives.
Vakkaru Maldives crowned Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2023
In a remarkable testament to its unparalleled commitment to romantic luxury, multi-award-winning island sanctuary Vakkaru Maldives has been named the World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2023 at the prestigious 30th Annual World Travel Awards, for the fourth consecutive year. This significant accolade reflects the resort’s dedication to crafting bespoke, unforgettable experiences for couples in one of the world’s most enchanting destinations.
Set against the breathtaking canvas of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s secluded setting in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, offers an exquisite blend of natural beauty, sophisticated elegance, and personalised service. Honeymooners seeking next-level indulgence find their perfect sanctuary in one of the luxury beach or overwater villas. Imagine waking up to endless ocean views from your private infinity pool and, at dusk, breathtaking sunsets painting the sky in vibrant hues.
If you ever leave the comfort of your villa, you’ll find an array of exciting resort experiences and your butler stands ready to cater to your every whim, ensuring your honeymoon is a seamless symphony of unforgettable experiences. Six alfresco restaurants, two bars, and a wine cellar serve a range of international cuisines in idyllic settings, while the opulent over-water Merana Spa refreshes and relaxes the body, mind and soul with an extensive list of indulgent experiences. Other romantic dining experiences can be customised according to your preference – by the beach, on the secluded sandbank, on a luxury yacht, or even in the middle of the jungle and in the Organic Garden. Each activity is crafted to enrich your stay with memorable experiences.
Vakkaru Maldives is not just a honeymooners’ paradise but also a dream destination to say ‘I do’ or renew your vows. The island sanctuary’s bespoke wedding service allows couples to tie the knot in a setting straight out of a fairy tale, organised by an expert team that ensures every couple can find the perfect way to celebrate their union in one of the most romantic destinations on earth.
“Receiving this award for the fourth consecutive year is an honour and a reminder of our commitment to providing exceptional experiences. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that every couple’s stay is nothing short of magical,” said Iain McCormack, General Manager of Vakkaru Maldives. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their continued support and the World Travel Awards for this prestigious recognition. We look forward to welcoming couples from across the globe and creating more unforgettable honeymoon and wedding experiences.”
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives unveils exclusive ‘Honey-Lope’ micro-wedding bliss in paradise
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, recognised as a trailblazer in sustainable barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has introduced its latest offering, the ‘Honey-Lope’ micro-wedding package. This unique package caters to the rising demand for intimate nuptials, providing couples with the opportunity to elope in one of the world’s most enchanting settings. The ‘Honey-Lope’ package joins Gili Lankanfushi’s esteemed collection of romantic wedding and honeymoon options.
Situated in the unspoiled North Malé Atoll, a mere 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé Airport, Gili Lankanfushi offers an idyllic escape for couples, families, solo travelers, and groups alike. The resort seamlessly combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service, and breathtaking natural surroundings.
Introducing the ‘Honey-Lope’ Micro-Wedding Package
Designed for couples seeking an intimate wedding with ten guests or fewer, the ‘Honey-Lope’ package treats brides and grooms to a five-night sojourn in paradise. Accommodations include the resort’s castaway-chic overwater Crusoe Residences, nestled in the middle of the Indian Ocean and accessible only by boat, ensuring an elopement experience like no other.
A dedicated wedding concierge will assist couples in crafting their dream ceremony, whether within the custom-built Wedding Champa pavilion or on the pristine palm beach. The package allows for customization of every detail, from décor to dining, guaranteeing a uniquely unforgettable day.
After exchanging vows, newlyweds will embark on a series of bucket-list experiences, including the ‘Slumber Beneath the Stars’ overnight adventure on their private star bed. The package also includes a blindfolded ‘Dining for the Senses’ dinner, spa treatments, and various romantic surprises, such as candlelit baths and beach picnics.
The Gili Lankanfushi Honey-Lope Package is priced starting from $13,730.
In addition to the Honey-Lope Wedding Package, Gili Lankanfushi offers a fully personalized wedding concierge service for ceremonies of up to 150 guests, with entry-level packages starting from $3,980. For more information, visit Gili Lankanfushi Weddings.
Additional Romantic Experiences at Gili Lankanfushi
For those looking to enhance their romantic getaway, Gili Lankanfushi offers a range of experiences that can be incorporated into any bespoke wedding or honeymoon package. These include:
- Romantic Retreats at Meera Spa
- Gili Honeymoon Bliss: Aromatherapy couples massage, mini facial, scalp massage, and an aromatic bath for two. From $499++ per couple.
- Wonders of Gili: Massage by candlelight, Seaweed Body Buff & Detox Seaweed Mud Wrap, and a candlelit desert rose Aroma Bath. From $699++ per couple.
- Traditional Dhoni à Deux
- Couples sail on a traditional Maldivian Dhoni boat at sunset, enjoying Champagne and canapés. From $180++ per person.
- Castaway Sunset Dolphin Cruise
- Two-hour sunset cruise to spot dolphins, enjoy canapés, and drinks. From $115++ per person.
- Private Dinner in the Wine Cellar
- Four-course gourmet dinner with wine pairing in the intimate wine cellar. From $230++ per person (dinner only) or $290++ per person with wine pairing.
- Supper Under the Stars
- Private dining experience with Champagne and wine pairings under the Maldivian constellations. From $275++ per person.
- Gili Romance Story Package
- Half-board package with villa accommodation, speedboat transfers, daily gourmet breakfast and dinner, spa treatments, private couples’ yoga, and more. Nightly rates start from £1,397/$1,722 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included.
For reservations and more information, please visit Gili Lankanfushi Experiences.
