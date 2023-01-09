Flydubai delays Gan flights to June

Dubai-based low-cost airline Flydubai, which was scheduled to begin operations to Addu on February 4, has postponed the flights to the end of June.

Mohamed Firaq, Managing Director of local agent Inner Maldives, told local media that Flydubai has now decided to delay flights to Addu until June 24.

Following the decision:

Existing Dubai-Male flight will accommodate those who have booked tickets to travel next month

Travel date can be changed without any additional fees

Firaq said the decision was made:

Because more time and activities are needed to market tourism in the south

Tour operators have also sought delay in flights

“We can participate in eight exhibitions before embarking on our flights and work towards promoting tourism in the southern part of the country,” he said.

Flydubai started its operations to the Maldives in 2013 with the launch of direct flights to Velana International Airport in the capital Male. With the start of the new daily service to Gan, the carrier will increase its frequency to the market to 28 flights a week.

Flydubai is the first carrier from the UAE and only the second international airline to operate flights to Gan International Airport.