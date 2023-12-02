News
Canareef Resort Maldives broadens global reach with new sales representatives in Russia and the UK/Ireland Markets
Canareef Resort Maldives has appointed Sales Representatives for Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland. This expansion is part of the resort’s broader vision for global development and increased tourist engagement.
SEA Company Takes the Helm in Russia and CIS
Canareef Resort Maldives has welcomed SEA Company as its Sales Representative for Russia and the CIS countries. SEA Company, headquartered in Moscow, has been a prominent player in the Russian hotel business since 2013, earning accolades such as the “Best PR and Consulting Agency in the Field of Tourism in Russia” at the Global Hospitality Awards in 2019.
Andrey Shemyakin, Managing Partner of SEA Company, expressed confidence in Canareef Resort Maldives, emphasizing the resort’s appeal to Russian and CIS tourists. With the Maldives consistently ranking among the top destinations for winter vacations, the partnership aims to cater to the diverse preferences of travelers, especially families with children seeking comprehensive amenities.
Russia remains a leading source of tourists to the Maldives, making the collaboration between Canareef Resort Maldives and SEA Company a strategic move to tap into this lucrative market.
Red Tree Representation Takes Charge in the UK and Ireland
Simultaneously, Canareef Resort Maldives announced its partnership with Red Tree Representation, a move designed to solidify its standing in the UK and Irish markets. Red Tree, boasting over 15 years of experience, specializes in product, marketing, and contracting roles with leading UK tour operators.
The partnership aims to capitalize on Red Tree’s extensive industry knowledge and contacts to promote Canareef Resort Maldives and the scenic Addu Atoll. The UK market, being one of the largest sources of tourist arrivals to the Maldives, presents a significant opportunity for the resort to expand its reach and increase tourist inflows.
Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, Resort Director of Canareef Maldives, highlighted the resort’s commitment to making the Maldives an accessible luxury for a broader audience. The collaboration with Red Tree Representation is seen as a crucial step towards achieving this goal.
Nestled in the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Addu—a UNESCO biosphere reserve—Canareef Resort Maldives spans 42 hectares of secluded island paradise. With 271 villas, offering breathtaking views of the pristine Indian Ocean, Canareef is your ideal destination for a romantic escape, adventurous family vacation, or a memorable group trip. Immerse yourself in the beauty and wonders of Addu Atoll at Canareef Resort Maldives.
Business
Atmosphere Core expands in South Asia with Atmosphere Living ultra-luxury residences
Atmosphere Core, a globally renowned name in hospitality, has announced the launch of Atmosphere Living as part of its continued expansion in South Asia. Headquartered in India, this new company will offer branded ultra-luxury residences with customised end-to-end amenities and indulgences, including coffee lounges, wine cellars, private transport, and bespoke concierge services.
The global branded residences market has experienced a remarkable 150 percent growth over the past decade, and projections indicate a surge in demand. With the real estate veteran Sandeep Ahuja at the helm as Managing Director, Atmosphere Living is strategically positioned to capitaliSe on this demand.
Atmosphere Living will focus on a conscious design philosophy. All properties will be built in harmony with the environment and will incorporate features such as smart recycling, efficient waste and water management, and green energy solutions.
Sharing his insights on the launch, Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director, Atmosphere Core, said, “Atmosphere Living will bring a distinctive offering to India, and is a brand to watch out for. It will combine Ahuja’s decades of experience, knowledge, and industry network in real estate with Atmosphere’s hospitality expertise, introducing unparalleled serviced residences in India.”
Positioned in major metropolitan areas, established second-home destinations, and undiscovered scenic locales nationwide, these projects will also present lucrative investment opportunities. Elite homeowners will have the option to lease their residences back to Atmosphere Living, allowing them to be rented out for income generation.
Sandeep Ahuja, Managing Director, Atmosphere Living, said, “There is currently a gap in the Indian realty landscape for ultra-indulgent serviced homes catering to affluent consumers. We aim to bridge this gap by curating serviced homes that offer indulgences such as entering homes using smart key cards, 24/7 butler services, fine dining, and co-working spaces, among others. Our ultimate desire is to enable our customers to experience a life of true luxury and exclusivity.”
Awards
Maldives crowned World’s Leading Destination for fourth consecutive year
Maldives on Friday won the World’s Leading Destination accolade at the World Travel Awards 2023, making it the fourth consecutive top title win for Maldives.
In addition to the World’s Leading Leading Destination Award, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) also won the World’s Leading Tourist Board award for the second year in a row.
The awards were presented at a gala held in Dubai Friday evening.
The Maldives successfully secured the title of the World’s Leading Destination in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The World’s Leading Destination title is the most distinguished in the annual programme, which itself is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive award in the global travel industry.
Meditation
Holistic healing with Sunitha at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives welcomes esteemed wellness luminary, Sunitha Nayarana for a residency from 15 November 2023 to 15 January 2024.
Renowned for her transformative approach to holistic wellbeing, Sunitha’s expertise has adorned the pages of Vogue, Marie Claire, and L’Officiel, marking her as a beacon in the realm of wellness.
Drawing from over 14 years of dedicated practice and tutelage under Himalayan Monks in ancient yoga, meditation, and mindfulness, Sunitha brings forth an extraordinary synthesis of healing modalities. Her residency at Patina Maldives promises an exclusive fusion of techniques curated to recalibrate the mind, body, and spirit.
Discover the Essence of Holistic Healing
Holistic wellness embodies a comprehensive approach to well-being, encompassing the interconnectedness of mind, body, and soul. Sunitha’s sessions transcend the ordinary, offering a bespoke journey that harmonises ancient wisdom with modern-day living.
At Patina Maldives, guests are poised to reap the manifold benefits of Sunitha’s transformative sessions. Engage in personalised consultations, rejuvenating yoga, and meditation practices tailored to individual needs. Treatments on the exclusive menu includes, floatation therapy, chakra balancing and cleansing, tarot card reading and sound bath mediation. Embrace mindfulness techniques honed through centuries, promoting mental clarity and emotional balance amidst the serene island landscape.
Beyond the paradisiacal setting, Patina Maldives stands as a haven for those seeking profound renewal. With Sunitha’s residency, the resort elevates its commitment to holistic wellness, offering an exclusive opportunity for guests to embark on a deeply enriching journey towards inner harmony. Elevate your stay at Patina, engage, rejuvenate, and discover the extraordinary potential within.
For more information visit Patina Maldives or contact reservationsmaldives@patinahotels.com
