LUX* South Ari Atoll presents Scandinavian festive charm with award-winning interior stylist Reena Simon
This festive season, LUX* South Ari Atoll – the renowned resort of The Lux Collective is set to present a unique partnership with Reena Simon, a visiting expert in interior design from the UK.
Recognised by the prestigious Domino Design Award for ‘Best International Blog’, the award-winning interior stylist Reena Simon has collaborated with renowned brands to create her own furniture collections. Currently, a columnist for Simply Scandi Magazine, Reena is a co-author of bestselling Interior Design book ‘Scandi Rustic: Creating a Cozy and Happy Home’ with over 60,000 copies sold worldwide. She will be presenting her book in the Wanderlust Library of LUX* South Ari Atoll, where a number of lucky guests will take home autographed copies.
From 22 December 2023 to 7 January 2024, the island will unveil its vibrant holiday look, inspired by minimalistic yet elegant Scandinavian traditions. Light colours, dimmed lights and nature-inspired decorations will immerse the guests in the warm atmosphere of a traditional northern home reimagined in the tropical setting. Lunch and dinner gatherings, meaningful conversations and immense holiday fun will make a festive getaway for all.
Reena will present a series of creative experiences. Leading the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, she will inspire the guests to discover the trending Scandinavian design traditions. Her organic ornaments workshops and interior meetups are open for all interested in ‘Scandi Rustic’ tips for home improvement and nature-inspired lifestyle.
In addition, themed culinary journeys, yoga and wellness classes, sunset cocktail parties, and dance nights await guests on the ‘Mystery Island’ celebrations programme. Little travellers will make friends on pirate cruises, sandcastle competitions and beach games. Cinema sessions under the stars with popcorn and ice cream will bring families together for cosy movie nights.
To ring in 2024 and book the ‘Mysterious Island’ festive holiday at LUX* South Ari Atoll, please visit www.luxresorts.com, email stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveils Madi Hiyaa: A fusion of Japanese culinary mastery and Maldivian elegance over the ocean waves
The long wait is over! Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru proudly announces the opening of its latest masterpiece, Madi Hiyaa, an exceptional overwater Yakitori Restaurant and Bar that seamlessly blends authentic Japanese culinary delights with a Maldivian touch. Crafted from locally-sourced ingredients, Madi Hiyaa merges nature’s elegance with contemporary design, providing unparalleled comfort and relaxation for guests to unwind in style.
Inspired by Dhivehi, where “Madi” means “ray,” and “Hiyaa” translates to “shelter,” Madi Hiyaa pays heartfelt homage to the ocean’s graceful rays. This new culinary journey not only recognises the majestic rays of the ocean but also serves as a serene retreat, echoing how the ocean’s rays find refuge.
The naming of this architectural gem was a celebration of teamwork and creativity. Resort associates participated in a naming competition, showcasing Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s dedication to fostering community and collaboration.
Renowned for sustainable architectural projects, award-winning Nomadic Resorts played a vital role in bringing Madi Hiyaa to life. Their expertise in innovative and environmentally responsible design ensured a seamless blend of architectural vision with the Maldives’ natural beauty.
Madi Hiyaa presents a delightful array of flavours that captivate guests’ palates. Inspired by Japanese gastronomy and infused with the Maldives’ essence, skilled chefs crafted a menu merging local ingredients with Japanese culinary expertise. This culinary journey promises richness in every delicious bite, enhanced by a dedicated mixologist’s inventive concoctions.
Dive into a variety of Japanese delights at Madi Hiyaa – sushi rolls, sashimi, and signature yakitori creations. Enjoy authentic Japanese classics and the delightful Omakase set with local catches and garden-fresh herbs. Chefs add a creative touch, ending each meal with tempting desserts like Anmitsu, Japanese cheesecake, or Shinsen’na Kattofurūtsu, highlighting locally grown organic fruits. Enhance the experience with wine pairings.
Madi Hiyaa serves as the perfect venue for intimate gatherings, including weddings and vow renewals. It plays a significant role in Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s ongoing commitment to elevate guest service, establishing benchmarks for luxury and innovation, all while demonstrating dedication to sustainability. This embodies the essence of Madi Hiyaa’s promise.
Discover more about Madi Hiyaa | Banyan Tree.
Nestled in the serene North Male’ Atoll, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites you to a luxurious, laid-back tropical retreat, easily accessible with a short 25-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. With 48 pool villas spread across the island, this untouched paradise welcomes guests to experience the epitome of seclusion and tranquility.
Sun Siyam Resorts presents five-star line-up of Christmas classics with tropical twist
Sun Siyam Resorts has unwrapped this year’s festive season programme, creating an ideal haven for those seeking to revel in the warmth and joy of the holidays. Across their five exquisite private island properties in the Maldives, guests are invited to exchange snowflakes for sandy shores this December and embrace a carefree Christmas castaway experience like never before.
Around the world at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
Sun Siyam Olhuveli will be making merry with an eclectic extravaganza of decadent musical delights and cultural activities from around the globe. Guests will be in for a treat when singer and songwriter Emma Ochia, talented musician, producer, Synthetic sax player Mikhail Morozov, and the mesmerising duo of belly dance sensations, Julia Anastasia Armellini and Kovijanic Nedeljkovic Tara perform during Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties promising unforgettable celebrations for everyone. Party goers can drop by the Wonderland Stage to experience a mesmerising performance by the world’s leading LED artists Dennis Kiss & Szulita Szekrényes for a performance like nothing you have ever seen before!
From ballads to floor-fillers, colour runs to Bollywood beach parties, and a Tour de Olhuveli cycling race to mini-Olympic Games, the world tour ends with a fireworks-filled crescendo on 31 December at the Around the World Gala Dinner, where a host of acclaimed DJs – including British House legend DJ Karno, a Pacha and Ministry of Sound regular and local Maldivian music band 2 Sense, who will encourage guests to dance the year away as they ring in the new year.
Royal blend of Christmas lights at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
With dazzling fire and circus performances from the international talents of La Circocracia and fire queen PYRO to enjoy at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, guests will be invited to replace their traditional fireside Christmas for remarkable fire and lights shows guaranteed to make any stay merry and bright. Local DJ Watte will make sure every guest is in tune with what’s coming in 2024.
For the ultimate yuletide gift, there’s also a host of unforgettable experiences and flavoursome flavours – including rum pot-infused treats – on the menu at the luxury resort.
From private castaway breaks with your own secluded beach to romantic champagne cruises, and flyboarding to bespoke spa rituals – including a Majestic Prince and Princess option for guests aged 3-12 – the five-star boutique resort is sure to leave a trail of wonder in its wake.
Paradise on Bloom at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Hoping to make every member of the family’s festive dreams come true this year, Sun Siyam Iru Veli has a host of activities certain to make the all-inclusive paradise the place where winter sun meets festive island fun. Felicity, popular Jazz- Saxophonist, and DJ Jeremiah graces Iru Veli with their exceptional talent at the Christmas and New Year’s Eve cocktail parties and celebrations. Guests will be captivated by Chandana and the Dancers Guild, a fusion dance group from Sri Lanka, and can enjoy a festive programme merging culture and tropical festivities with extraordinary performances set against the backdrop of magnificent sunsets.
From a playful programme of creative crafts and fun-packed beach activities to classic Christmas movies and carol karaoke, the Turtle Kids Club will keep younger guests entertained while adults find other ways to celebrate in seasonal style. From stargazing cruises to whale shark snorkelling trips, and sushi-making classes to traditional Maldivian BoduBeru dancing shows, guests are spoilt for choice with ways to take full advantage of the blue skies, clear waters and pristine beaches.
Time Traveller’s Ball at Siyam World
From aerial displays to sand art, fire shows to pool parties, and floating feasts to Great Gatsby themed gambling nights, Siyam World continues to strengthen its reputation as a carefree playground with this year’s enviable holiday line-up.
Promising the best seat in the house this New Year, the resort will be ringing in 2024 as it hosts the Time Traveller’s Ball on Arigato Beach. The instrumental countdown begins with ONEVIOLIN – the boundary-breaking Finnish violinist who performs well-known songs across musical genres, and uses his one violin to create everything from drums to melody – before DJ Jetro takes centre stage. Known for incorporating saxophone solos into his Ibiza-style sets, together they’ll get the party started with sets destined to see guests substitute dashing through the snow for dancing barefoot on the sand.
Midsummer Nights at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
Holidaymakers in search of the ultimate beach bliss can swap tinsel for twinkling stars, mince pies for massages and stockings for snorkelling at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef this Christmas, with those booking the 23 and 28 December Vilu Festival receiving 25% on all activities.
As part of the festive entertainment, guests will be dazzled by the Double Power Show, an international LED and Laser Show duo from Russia acrobatics, who mesmerise their audience with their geometry display and harmonious fusion of power, elegance, and grace in their LED and laser show.
Being the season to be jolly, guests are also invited to join the Mixology Academy under the 27 December Full Moon for cocktails, mocktails and more, before embracing the new year bartending show where Snowballs will be replaced by a refreshing Sea Breeze.
Iconic moments at Baros Maldives: Experience epitome of authentic Maldivian luxury hospitality this festive season
As we bid adieu to 2023, Baros Maldives, synonymous with authentic Maldivian hospitality, extends a heartfelt invitation to guests seeking a truly memorable festive celebration. Nestled in the heart of paradise, Baros proudly commemorates its 50th anniversary this December, inviting guests to revel in the timeless charm of the iconic private island resort.
Baros presents an array of exquisite activities, allowing guests to curate their dream getaway. From captivating dolphin cruises to enchanting sunset sails, culinary indulgences and marine conservation efforts, the choices are as abundant as the crystal-clear waters surrounding the idyllic island.
Set sail on an adventure like no other aboard the traditional Maldivian sailing dhoni, Nooma; welcome tranquil mornings from the high seas or indulge in a day of exploration surrounded by playful dolphins and the gentle caress of champagne-infused sea breezes. Guests can also enjoy exclusive cinematic soirée on the enchanting Piano Deck, under star-studded velvet skies, etching memories to last a lifetime. For the environmentally conscious, dive into the depths of sustainability by sponsoring their own coral cube, and forge an eternal bond with Baros.
Prepare to tantalise your taste buds this festive season with a plethora of delectable dining delights. Dine in white under the sheer elegance of the full moon or come together in true festive spirit to savour curated delights at The Chef’s Table in The Lighthouse Restaurant.
With three gourmet-class restaurants, your culinary journey will traverse international cuisines, culminating in an authentic Maldivian gastronomic experience with a special banquet that showcases the exquisite flavours of local cuisine.
As we bid farewell to the stresses of the year, Baros’s Serenity Spa with its expert therapists stands ready to rejuvenate your body and soul. From aqua yoga to detoxification sessions, the all-natural spa treatments are designed to prepare you for the year ahead.
The zenith of festive celebrations at Baros unfolds with a special Christmas Eve gala and gourmet dinners that set the stage for an opulent New Year’s Eve gala dinner. Revel in a sumptuous spread paired with an abundance of fine wines. Live music and a breathtaking fireworks display will bid adieu to an iconic year, leaving indelible memories as we usher in 2024 with unparalleled style.
The festive jubilations at Baros extend until the 7th of January 2024, ensuring that the spirit of celebration lingers. Join us at Baros Maldives and make this festive season a celebration of authentic Maldivian luxury hospitality and cherished memories.
For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at +960 664 26 72 or email to reservations@baros.com.
