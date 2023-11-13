Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveils Madi Hiyaa: A fusion of Japanese culinary mastery and Maldivian elegance over the ocean waves

On the pristine isle of Bodufushi in Raa Atoll, JOALI BEING – the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives – is partnering with distinguished plant based and sustainability-led chef, Bettina Campolucci Bordi of Bettina’s Kitchen, this festive season.

An authority on green cuisine, Bettina’s residency will encompass a community cooking workshop for women from the archipelago’s island of Dhuvaafaru – in support of local NGO, Dhuvaafaru Zuvaanunge Jamiyyaa – as well as an exclusive dining experience and a cooking workshop for sojourners staying within the Maldivian oasis; both hosted by the culinary aesthete herself.

The intimate workshop – taking place on 30 December at The Culinary Learning Centre is in support of JOALI BEING’s ‘Joy of Empowering Women through Farming’ initiative, which aims to provide training and raise awareness about installing hydroponic systems within the home, enabling women to grow vegetables and generate income. The selection of participants will be a collaborative effort between the Dhuvaafaru Women’s Development Committee and the NGO.

The imaginative JOALI BEING x Bettina’s Kitchen dining experience – exhibiting the visionary’s eco-conscious artistry – will take place on 29 December at FLOW Restaurant traversing a menu that boasts a significant focus on foraged ingredients, locally sourced where possible. From a three-way pumpkin platter to a Garden of JOALI celebration of vegan fare, to an adaptogenic sweet concoction of cacao nibs, chocolate mousse and aquafaba meringue, the spread is sure to tantalise the palates of island residents.

“It’s truly an honour to unite with JOALI BEING as we craft a menu that’s a testament to sustainability, harnessing the bounty of local, seasonal produce. Every dish is not just a meal, but a story – influenced by culture, the beauty around us, and the heart of each ingredient. Together, in our workshops, we’ll explore and celebrate the magic of plant-based cuisine, igniting passion and curiosity in every bite,” says Bettina Campolucci Bordi.

JOALI BEING was designed to seamlessly blend with its natural surroundings; architects worked in unison with multidisciplinary design studio, Autoban, and interior design company, Atolye 4N – who also led the design concept of sister destination, JOALI Maldives – to preserve the local landscape with the goal to achieve harmony by eliminating negative vibrations and enhancing the energy flow of the island; whilst ensuring the forest and wildlife remained untouched.

At the heart of JOALI BEING is modern science and long-honoured traditions aimed at guiding residents on a journey of self-discovery and transcendence. Alongside 33 design-led beach villas, 35 over-water villas surrounded by crystalline lagoons amidst glorious tropical nature, and a plethora of elevated treatment rooms, the sanctum encompasses an on-site herbology centre, AKTAR, allowing JOALI BEING’S herbalist to create natural remedies, spices and essential oils for guests to enjoy. FLOW is the island’s open-plan interactive dining space, featuring three signature kitchens: SU serves ocean-to-table pescatarian cuisine; Plantae offers nourishing vegetarian and vegan gastronomy; and B’Well features JOALI BEING’s signature menu with meat and poultry options. The destination is also home to SAI tea lounge where guests are invited to explore an incredible range of homemade brews and take part in traditional ceremonies hosted by JOALI BEING’s resident tea sommelier. Meanwhile, Teppanyaki offers a private dining experience that celebrates the ‘Joy of Weightlessness – a feeling of freedom, lightness and wonder’. Astonishing views of the Gate of Zero set the stage for artistry at the grill, or guests may opt for dining on a secluded sea bank or within the bespoke wooden carved Turtle Treehouse.