Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveils Madi Hiyaa: A fusion of Japanese culinary mastery and Maldivian elegance over the ocean waves
The long wait is over! Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru proudly announces the opening of its latest masterpiece, Madi Hiyaa, an exceptional overwater Yakitori Restaurant and Bar that seamlessly blends authentic Japanese culinary delights with a Maldivian touch. Crafted from locally-sourced ingredients, Madi Hiyaa merges nature’s elegance with contemporary design, providing unparalleled comfort and relaxation for guests to unwind in style.
Inspired by Dhivehi, where “Madi” means “ray,” and “Hiyaa” translates to “shelter,” Madi Hiyaa pays heartfelt homage to the ocean’s graceful rays. This new culinary journey not only recognises the majestic rays of the ocean but also serves as a serene retreat, echoing how the ocean’s rays find refuge.
The naming of this architectural gem was a celebration of teamwork and creativity. Resort associates participated in a naming competition, showcasing Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s dedication to fostering community and collaboration.
Renowned for sustainable architectural projects, award-winning Nomadic Resorts played a vital role in bringing Madi Hiyaa to life. Their expertise in innovative and environmentally responsible design ensured a seamless blend of architectural vision with the Maldives’ natural beauty.
Madi Hiyaa presents a delightful array of flavours that captivate guests’ palates. Inspired by Japanese gastronomy and infused with the Maldives’ essence, skilled chefs crafted a menu merging local ingredients with Japanese culinary expertise. This culinary journey promises richness in every delicious bite, enhanced by a dedicated mixologist’s inventive concoctions.
Dive into a variety of Japanese delights at Madi Hiyaa – sushi rolls, sashimi, and signature yakitori creations. Enjoy authentic Japanese classics and the delightful Omakase set with local catches and garden-fresh herbs. Chefs add a creative touch, ending each meal with tempting desserts like Anmitsu, Japanese cheesecake, or Shinsen’na Kattofurūtsu, highlighting locally grown organic fruits. Enhance the experience with wine pairings.
Madi Hiyaa serves as the perfect venue for intimate gatherings, including weddings and vow renewals. It plays a significant role in Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s ongoing commitment to elevate guest service, establishing benchmarks for luxury and innovation, all while demonstrating dedication to sustainability. This embodies the essence of Madi Hiyaa’s promise.
Discover more about Madi Hiyaa | Banyan Tree.
Nestled in the serene North Male’ Atoll, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites you to a luxurious, laid-back tropical retreat, easily accessible with a short 25-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. With 48 pool villas spread across the island, this untouched paradise welcomes guests to experience the epitome of seclusion and tranquility.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort brings Chinese flavors from The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan
Esteemed guests will soon be able to savor a six-course dinner inspired by Shanghai cuisine at Maldives’ finest address
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is delighted to announce that it will welcome Steven Yang, Executive Chef from Yan Ting, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan to its resort for a chef collaboration on 19th and 22nd November, 2023. The collaboration is set to bring guests a unique dining experience inspired by Shanghai cuisine at Orientale while they enjoy an unrivaled luxury escape at the finest address of Maldives.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming Chef Steven Yang to develop a specially crafted dinner menu at our airy restaurant, Orientale, which comes with unobstructed views of Indian Ocean,” said Vincent Pauchon, general manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This collaboration will tailor our valued guests in a greater indulgence, taking them on a culinary journey of authentic Chinese dishes using seasonal fresh ingredients at our distinct dining venue.”
On 19th and 22nd November, 2023, the six-course chef collaboration dinner is slated to include an appetizer, soup, hors d’oeuvre, main courses, and dessert. In classic Chinese flavor and ingredients, the meals will be designed to complement each other, ignite the taste buds of guests and make for an unforgettable dining experience.
- Yellow Wine Drunk Abalone, Chinese Watermelon, Salmon Roe
- Double Boiled Chicken Consommé, Coconut Flesh, Conpoy and Fish Maw
- Pan Fried Scallops, “Yuxiang” Chili Sauce
- Stewed Boneless Beef Short Rib, Cola and Sweet Soya Sauce
- Noodle in Fish Soup, Garoupa Fillet and Bean Seeding
- Green Bean Paste, Lily Seed 20 Years Old Dried Orange Peel
Costing USD $195++ per person, each Dinner will be available for a maximum of 20 guests at Orientale, where the hours of operation are from 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM.
“I am more than glad to have the opportunity to collaborate with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort,” said Steven Yang, Executive Chef for Yan Ting, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan. “At Yan Ting, where guests can enjoy a singular dining experience with contemporary and classic Chinese décor, I tend to present my own interpretation of Shanghai cuisine in the menu and specialty dishes while solidly rooted in traditional approach and food philosophy. As a representative chef for this unique collaboration, I look forward to conveying Chinese cuisine culture to Maldives through delicate flavors, fresh ingredients, and diverse cooking techniques.”
For more information on this curated dining experience, please visit: http://stregismaldives.com
Experience ultimate Thanksgiving feast amid tropical paradise of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Amidst the tranquil turquoise waters and lush greenery, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island invites you to an unparalleled Thanksgiving celebration at the Sunset Tip, where you can indulge in a lavish family-style dinner while being enveloped by the beauty of the open-air Maldivian setting.
As the sun paints the sky in hues of orange and pink, gather around with your friends and family for a delectable feast like no other. Begin your culinary journey with a choice of comforting soups, including a rich pumpkin bisque or flavourful she-crab soup. For the main course, prepare to be delighted by the centrepiece of the evening – a slow-roasted Norfolk turkey, accompanied by a medley of traditional Thanksgiving side dishes, including whipped potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, buttered asparagus, sage stuffing, braised Brussel sprouts, corn bread, gravy and homemade cranberry sauce. Conclude your meal on a sweet note with a classic apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies. With menu items that feature traditional and modern twists, each bite will transport you to the heart of this cherished holiday.
This exclusive Thanksgiving dinner will take place at the Sunset Tip located at the Rangali Island. The experience is priced at US$270net per person and US$135net per child. For US$ 385net, you can upgrade to include a selection of wines and house beverages. Join us from 7:00PM to 10:00PM on November 23, 2023, and allow this enchanting evening to become an everlasting memory.
For those seeking a more intimate celebration within the comfort of their villa, the resort also offers a special in-villa dining option with the opportunity to enjoy the same exquisite menu and experience. Similar pricing apply. A 24-hour advance booking is required for this option.
Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to give thanks in paradise and create unforgettable moments with your loved ones this Thanksgiving at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
JOALI BEING welcomes award-winning Chef Bettina Campolucci Bordi for unforgettable sustainability-driven culinary experience
On the pristine isle of Bodufushi in Raa Atoll, JOALI BEING – the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives – is partnering with distinguished plant based and sustainability-led chef, Bettina Campolucci Bordi of Bettina’s Kitchen, this festive season.
An authority on green cuisine, Bettina’s residency will encompass a community cooking workshop for women from the archipelago’s island of Dhuvaafaru – in support of local NGO, Dhuvaafaru Zuvaanunge Jamiyyaa – as well as an exclusive dining experience and a cooking workshop for sojourners staying within the Maldivian oasis; both hosted by the culinary aesthete herself.
The intimate workshop – taking place on 30 December at The Culinary Learning Centre is in support of JOALI BEING’s ‘Joy of Empowering Women through Farming’ initiative, which aims to provide training and raise awareness about installing hydroponic systems within the home, enabling women to grow vegetables and generate income. The selection of participants will be a collaborative effort between the Dhuvaafaru Women’s Development Committee and the NGO.
The imaginative JOALI BEING x Bettina’s Kitchen dining experience – exhibiting the visionary’s eco-conscious artistry – will take place on 29 December at FLOW Restaurant traversing a menu that boasts a significant focus on foraged ingredients, locally sourced where possible. From a three-way pumpkin platter to a Garden of JOALI celebration of vegan fare, to an adaptogenic sweet concoction of cacao nibs, chocolate mousse and aquafaba meringue, the spread is sure to tantalise the palates of island residents.
“It’s truly an honour to unite with JOALI BEING as we craft a menu that’s a testament to sustainability, harnessing the bounty of local, seasonal produce. Every dish is not just a meal, but a story – influenced by culture, the beauty around us, and the heart of each ingredient. Together, in our workshops, we’ll explore and celebrate the magic of plant-based cuisine, igniting passion and curiosity in every bite,” says Bettina Campolucci Bordi.
JOALI BEING was designed to seamlessly blend with its natural surroundings; architects worked in unison with multidisciplinary design studio, Autoban, and interior design company, Atolye 4N – who also led the design concept of sister destination, JOALI Maldives – to preserve the local landscape with the goal to achieve harmony by eliminating negative vibrations and enhancing the energy flow of the island; whilst ensuring the forest and wildlife remained untouched.
At the heart of JOALI BEING is modern science and long-honoured traditions aimed at guiding residents on a journey of self-discovery and transcendence. Alongside 33 design-led beach villas, 35 over-water villas surrounded by crystalline lagoons amidst glorious tropical nature, and a plethora of elevated treatment rooms, the sanctum encompasses an on-site herbology centre, AKTAR, allowing JOALI BEING’S herbalist to create natural remedies, spices and essential oils for guests to enjoy. FLOW is the island’s open-plan interactive dining space, featuring three signature kitchens: SU serves ocean-to-table pescatarian cuisine; Plantae offers nourishing vegetarian and vegan gastronomy; and B’Well features JOALI BEING’s signature menu with meat and poultry options. The destination is also home to SAI tea lounge where guests are invited to explore an incredible range of homemade brews and take part in traditional ceremonies hosted by JOALI BEING’s resident tea sommelier. Meanwhile, Teppanyaki offers a private dining experience that celebrates the ‘Joy of Weightlessness – a feeling of freedom, lightness and wonder’. Astonishing views of the Gate of Zero set the stage for artistry at the grill, or guests may opt for dining on a secluded sea bank or within the bespoke wooden carved Turtle Treehouse.
