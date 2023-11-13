Kurumba Maldives elevates commitment to sustainable tourism with Gold Certification from Green Growth 2050

Bollywood star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover marked a joyous double celebration in the pristine surroundings of the Maldives as they commemorated their daughter Devi’s first birthday and the festival of lights, Diwali, at the Radisson Blu Resort.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016 after working together in the film “Alone,” welcomed their first child, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November 2022. Taking a break from the hustle of their busy lives, the trio opted for an exotic getaway to the Maldives to revel in these special moments.

Bipasha Basu, known for her roles in various Bollywood films, has been taking a hiatus from the big screen to savor the joys of motherhood. The family’s Maldives escapade unfolded through glimpses shared on Instagram, where fans were treated to snapshots of Devi’s adorable celebrations.

Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Radisson Blu Resort, the couple celebrated Devi’s first birthday, sharing the joyous moments with their followers. Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt wishes for the little one. “Only the best for our birthday princess Devi! This is so perfect! Stay blessed always,” exclaimed one fan. Others chimed in, expressing awe at the beautiful celebrations and extending warm birthday wishes.

Bipasha Basu’s Instagram feed turned into a visual diary of their Maldives retreat. A video at the airport captioned “Us 🧿 Hum teen ❤️🧿 #monkeylove” marked the beginning of their journey. Another clip showcased the actress running over the jetty to water villas, accompanied by the caption, “This is how you make me feel @iamksgofficial …free and childlike ❤️🧿 Mamma and Papa running around while baby is asleep ❤️😁 #monkeylove #radissonbluresortmaldives #bluview.”

Karan Singh Grover, too, shared moments from their tropical getaway. A post featuring him swimming in the overwater villa’s pool, captioned “🔱 Flowing in stillness. @ncstravels @radissonbluresortmaldives #radissonbluresortmaldives #bluview,” provided a glimpse into the serene and tranquil side of their celebrations.

As Bipasha and Karan celebrated Diwali and Devi’s first birthday against the backdrop of the Maldives’ azure waters and luxurious amenities, their social media updates served as a virtual invitation for fans to partake in the joyous moments. The picturesque celebration was a testament to the couple’s commitment to creating unforgettable memories for their family amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Maldives.