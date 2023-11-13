News
Kurumba Maldives elevates commitment to sustainable tourism with Gold Certification from Green Growth 2050
Kurumba Maldives proudly announces its attainment of Gold Certification from Green Growth 2050, marking a significant advancement from its previous Silver Certification. This achievement underscores the resort’s unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism.
The Green Growth 2050 Global Standard, endorsed by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, integrates internationally recognized environmental and hotel industry sustainability standards. Featuring over 400 industry-based sustainability indicators, it stands as the most comprehensive travel and tourism-based standard available.
Andrew Jansson, GM of Kurumba Maldives, emphasizes, “Overall sustainability and corporate social responsibility should be at the forefront of every single aspect of how we operate. We live in a very delicate environment, and it is up to each one of us to do our part and ensure the longevity of our little piece of paradise. Though there is still a lot of work to be done, we remain fully dedicated to this principle and will continue to push forward in all our sustainability measures.”
Nestled in the North Male Atoll, a brief 10-minute speedboat ride from the airport, Kurumba Maldives combines its rich history, charismatic personality, and heartfelt service to provide diverse experiences in a stunning island setting. The resort offers eight styles of accommodation, from Superior Rooms to Two Bedroom Residences, amidst lush tropical gardens with easy beach access. Boasting seven restaurants, three bars, and a shisha lounge, Kurumba Maldives captivates with unparalleled dining choices, recreational activities, and entertainment, creating the perfect balance for a holiday in paradise—ideal for honeymooners and families alike. Kurumba Maldives… Maldives in Full Colour.
Lifestyle
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Maldives celebration: A double delight of Diwali and Devi’s first birthday
Bollywood star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover marked a joyous double celebration in the pristine surroundings of the Maldives as they commemorated their daughter Devi’s first birthday and the festival of lights, Diwali, at the Radisson Blu Resort.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2016 after working together in the film “Alone,” welcomed their first child, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November 2022. Taking a break from the hustle of their busy lives, the trio opted for an exotic getaway to the Maldives to revel in these special moments.
Bipasha Basu, known for her roles in various Bollywood films, has been taking a hiatus from the big screen to savor the joys of motherhood. The family’s Maldives escapade unfolded through glimpses shared on Instagram, where fans were treated to snapshots of Devi’s adorable celebrations.
Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Radisson Blu Resort, the couple celebrated Devi’s first birthday, sharing the joyous moments with their followers. Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt wishes for the little one. “Only the best for our birthday princess Devi! This is so perfect! Stay blessed always,” exclaimed one fan. Others chimed in, expressing awe at the beautiful celebrations and extending warm birthday wishes.
Bipasha Basu’s Instagram feed turned into a visual diary of their Maldives retreat. A video at the airport captioned “Us 🧿 Hum teen ❤️🧿 #monkeylove” marked the beginning of their journey. Another clip showcased the actress running over the jetty to water villas, accompanied by the caption, “This is how you make me feel @iamksgofficial …free and childlike ❤️🧿 Mamma and Papa running around while baby is asleep ❤️😁 #monkeylove #radissonbluresortmaldives #bluview.”
Karan Singh Grover, too, shared moments from their tropical getaway. A post featuring him swimming in the overwater villa’s pool, captioned “🔱 Flowing in stillness. @ncstravels @radissonbluresortmaldives #radissonbluresortmaldives #bluview,” provided a glimpse into the serene and tranquil side of their celebrations.
As Bipasha and Karan celebrated Diwali and Devi’s first birthday against the backdrop of the Maldives’ azure waters and luxurious amenities, their social media updates served as a virtual invitation for fans to partake in the joyous moments. The picturesque celebration was a testament to the couple’s commitment to creating unforgettable memories for their family amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Maldives.
Food
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveils Madi Hiyaa: A fusion of Japanese culinary mastery and Maldivian elegance over the ocean waves
The long wait is over! Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru proudly announces the opening of its latest masterpiece, Madi Hiyaa, an exceptional overwater Yakitori Restaurant and Bar that seamlessly blends authentic Japanese culinary delights with a Maldivian touch. Crafted from locally-sourced ingredients, Madi Hiyaa merges nature’s elegance with contemporary design, providing unparalleled comfort and relaxation for guests to unwind in style.
Inspired by Dhivehi, where “Madi” means “ray,” and “Hiyaa” translates to “shelter,” Madi Hiyaa pays heartfelt homage to the ocean’s graceful rays. This new culinary journey not only recognises the majestic rays of the ocean but also serves as a serene retreat, echoing how the ocean’s rays find refuge.
The naming of this architectural gem was a celebration of teamwork and creativity. Resort associates participated in a naming competition, showcasing Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s dedication to fostering community and collaboration.
Renowned for sustainable architectural projects, award-winning Nomadic Resorts played a vital role in bringing Madi Hiyaa to life. Their expertise in innovative and environmentally responsible design ensured a seamless blend of architectural vision with the Maldives’ natural beauty.
Madi Hiyaa presents a delightful array of flavours that captivate guests’ palates. Inspired by Japanese gastronomy and infused with the Maldives’ essence, skilled chefs crafted a menu merging local ingredients with Japanese culinary expertise. This culinary journey promises richness in every delicious bite, enhanced by a dedicated mixologist’s inventive concoctions.
Dive into a variety of Japanese delights at Madi Hiyaa – sushi rolls, sashimi, and signature yakitori creations. Enjoy authentic Japanese classics and the delightful Omakase set with local catches and garden-fresh herbs. Chefs add a creative touch, ending each meal with tempting desserts like Anmitsu, Japanese cheesecake, or Shinsen’na Kattofurūtsu, highlighting locally grown organic fruits. Enhance the experience with wine pairings.
Madi Hiyaa serves as the perfect venue for intimate gatherings, including weddings and vow renewals. It plays a significant role in Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s ongoing commitment to elevate guest service, establishing benchmarks for luxury and innovation, all while demonstrating dedication to sustainability. This embodies the essence of Madi Hiyaa’s promise.
Discover more about Madi Hiyaa | Banyan Tree.
Nestled in the serene North Male’ Atoll, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites you to a luxurious, laid-back tropical retreat, easily accessible with a short 25-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. With 48 pool villas spread across the island, this untouched paradise welcomes guests to experience the epitome of seclusion and tranquility.
News
LUX* South Ari Atoll presents Scandinavian festive charm with award-winning interior stylist Reena Simon
This festive season, LUX* South Ari Atoll – the renowned resort of The Lux Collective is set to present a unique partnership with Reena Simon, a visiting expert in interior design from the UK.
Recognised by the prestigious Domino Design Award for ‘Best International Blog’, the award-winning interior stylist Reena Simon has collaborated with renowned brands to create her own furniture collections. Currently, a columnist for Simply Scandi Magazine, Reena is a co-author of bestselling Interior Design book ‘Scandi Rustic: Creating a Cozy and Happy Home’ with over 60,000 copies sold worldwide. She will be presenting her book in the Wanderlust Library of LUX* South Ari Atoll, where a number of lucky guests will take home autographed copies.
From 22 December 2023 to 7 January 2024, the island will unveil its vibrant holiday look, inspired by minimalistic yet elegant Scandinavian traditions. Light colours, dimmed lights and nature-inspired decorations will immerse the guests in the warm atmosphere of a traditional northern home reimagined in the tropical setting. Lunch and dinner gatherings, meaningful conversations and immense holiday fun will make a festive getaway for all.
Reena will present a series of creative experiences. Leading the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, she will inspire the guests to discover the trending Scandinavian design traditions. Her organic ornaments workshops and interior meetups are open for all interested in ‘Scandi Rustic’ tips for home improvement and nature-inspired lifestyle.
In addition, themed culinary journeys, yoga and wellness classes, sunset cocktail parties, and dance nights await guests on the ‘Mystery Island’ celebrations programme. Little travellers will make friends on pirate cruises, sandcastle competitions and beach games. Cinema sessions under the stars with popcorn and ice cream will bring families together for cosy movie nights.
To ring in 2024 and book the ‘Mysterious Island’ festive holiday at LUX* South Ari Atoll, please visit www.luxresorts.com, email stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
