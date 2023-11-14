Celebration
Cheval Blanc Randheli celebrates a decade of excellence
The renowned Cheval Blanc Randheli resort is preparing to mark a momentous occasion – its 10th anniversary of setting the standard for luxury and excellence in Maldives. This milestone celebration promises a fusion of adventure, elegance, and culinary delight for guests who have made this iconic resort their home away from home.
Since its inception in 2013, Cheval Blanc Randheli has consistently been a beacon of luxury in the Maldives. The resort has become synonymous with opulence, personalized service, and a commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences. From pristine overwater villas to breathtaking views of the turquoise lagoons, Cheval Blanc Randheli has redefined the concept of tropical paradise.
For those seeking an extra dose of adventure, the 10th-anniversary celebrations offer an exclusive opportunity to embark on a thrilling turtle snorkeling expedition. Dive into the crystal-clear waters and discover the mesmerizing marine life that inhabits the vibrant coral reefs surrounding the resort. It’s a chance to create memories that will last a lifetime and deepen the connection with the natural wonders of the Maldives.
As the sun gracefully sets over the Maison, a magical evening unfolds. Guests are invited to the White Bar pool, where live music will serenade them in a stunning and elegant setting. The ambiance sets the stage for an unforgettable night, with the highlight being the extraordinary culinary experience at Le 1947.
Le 1947, the crown jewel of Cheval Blanc Randheli’s dining experiences, will showcase a specially crafted menu by the illustrious chefs from La Vague D’Or. This exclusive gastronomic journey promises to blend the rich flavors of the French Riviera with the unique essence of the Maldives. Guests are in for a culinary masterpiece, ensuring a taste sensation like no other.
As Cheval Blanc Randheli raises a toast to a decade of excellence, the resort expresses heartfelt gratitude to its patrons for being an integral part of this incredible journey. The 10th-anniversary celebration is a testament to the enduring commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and experiences that linger in the memories of those fortunate enough to experience the magic of Cheval Blanc Randheli.
As the celebrations unfold on November 15, 2023, it is clear that Cheval Blanc Randheli is not just a resort; it’s a destination where luxury meets adventure, and every moment is crafted to perfection. Here’s to another decade of excellence in the Maldives’ paradise.
Experience a tropical Christmas extravaganza at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
Christmas falls during peak season in the tropics of the Maldives, making it the perfect destination to run away to for warm breezes and sunset dinners by the sea. This festive season, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives located on Huruvalhi Island in the Raa Atoll, has put a festive twist on the best camp standard activities, with three weeks of exciting events and activities. From December 20th to January 7th, guests can immerse in all things Maldivian culture – from wellness moments to watersports, live entertainment and delicious feasts, the programming offers a December to remember.
Camp Standard began at The Standard, Miami, an adults only property, in 2016. The concept offers an opportunity for guests to connect to their inner child on a weekend ‘camp’, disconnecting from the outside world. Camp Standard is now taking on a new form at The Standard Huruvalhi Maldives, with a festive twist available for all ages.
The festivities will kick off with the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the beach reception, expect free flowing coconut eggnog, frozen and hot chocolate and live music. The parties will continue with various bonfire nights and beach celebrations for all ages, including the inaugural Camp Standard NYE Countdown.
Young adventurers will have the opportunity to engage in an array of educational and fun experiences. From treasure hunts, to pizza making, art and craft classes and story-telling sessions that dive into Maldivian folklore, the little ones will be tugging at your side with one request only: Lil’ Shark Kids Cub. In line with the property’s environmental values, the “Save the Turtle” program, led by the in-house marine biologist, will educate and inspire the younger generation and a swim with Santa event on Christmas Day will see dreams come true.
For those seeking adventure, look no further than the Snorkeling Safari & Turtle Expedition, a guided educational snorkel led by Mr. Salty and the talented marine team. Or watch the sky turn gold and witness the beauty of Dolphins in their natural habitat on the sunset Dolphin Cruise. Discover the thrill of motorized and non-motorized water sports, or explore the depths with diving options at 40 different dive points around the resort.
Embark on a culinary adventure with a variety of themed dining experiences throughout the week. From Food Street’s tantalizing array of Asian Cuisine to Arabian Delicacies, Seafood Market, and Mediterranean Tastes, each experience will be a delightful voyage of flavours. Dive into the heart of Maldivian culture with authentic Maldivian Food at the opulent Christmas and New Year’s Eve Grand Gala Dinners whilst celebrating the year that has passed in style. See the full program and costs here.
Settle in for all the fun and make the Maldives your home away from home this festive season with the Stowaway package. Starting at $3,404.00 for a minimum 5 night stay, the package includes a range of special perks and prices including free seaplane transfers, 20% off all restaurants and bars, a 20% discount at The Standard Spa, weekly house reef snorkel tours and more.
Celebrate the season of light and discover love at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, a paradisiacal haven nestled in the North Male Atoll, has announced an intimate Diwali celebration that promises to dazzle and delight. From Rajasthan to the reefs, Delhi to the Dhigu beach, and Bangalore to the Breeze bar, this Diwali is all about spreading light and discovering love at the resort, and this goes out as an exclusive invitation to all Indian travelers to make Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives your chosen vacation destination.
Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals in India as it symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, and this year, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives brings a collection of vibrant traditions to the serene shores of the Maldives, offering an exceptional and immersive experience for the guests.
During the entire month of November, the resort will be having a dedicated Indian food counter at the dinner buffet featuring all-time favorites of every and child alike such as Tikka Masalas, Palak Paneer, and various other curries and breads.
What’s more the resort’s scenic poolside bar, is ready to treat the Indian guests with a special authentic Thali meal together with a famous glass of Lassi. Guests can choose from vegetarian or non-vegetarian options, each featuring different curries, rice, pickles, salads, desserts, and more. After all, what better way to stay close to the familiar aroma and taste of the delectable cuisine than enjoying the familiar tastes while you are on vacation?
The little Maharajas and Ranis are all welcome to enjoy eventful activities at the resort’s Kids Club with daily events such as Mehendi art, t-shirt painting, Diwali-themed cupcake decoration workshops, greeting card making, dance workshops, and more.
At the heart of the resort is the belief that love and gracious hospitality have the power to transcend borders and unite people. The resort thus plans on bringing all the guests to the calm and quiet shores of the Veli beach for a celebration of light with a slow-flow evening of stand-up cocktails accompanied by pass-around canapes and snacks. The cocktail will commence after a culturally symbolic event where all guests are welcome to light a Diyas (oil lamp) and place upon a beautifully laid-out Rangoli art, accompanied by the muse of Indian music.
Grand Park Kodhipparu boasts five categories of overwater villas, some of which are equipped with a private plunge pool as well as an overwater mesh where guests can lie in or even enjoy a siesta while enjoying the ocean breeze. Every bathroom is equipped with a spacious bathtub as well as a spacious deck with a staircase that has been designed in a way where guests can directly jump into the water if they feel like going for a spontaneous swim!
What’s more, the resort announces the launch of its exclusive Diwali offer for Indian travelers on the website that comes with a host of benefits such as free roundtrip speedboat transfers from the airport to the resort, a complimentary floating breakfast experience, a complimentary photoshoot session, and more. This offer is valid for bookings made during the month of November 2023.
For reservations and more information visit: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male- atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/diwali-offer-maldives/
Celebrate the season of splendor: Discover festive marvels with Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in Maldives
As the Festival of Lights approaches, seven luxurious resorts await your arrival in the Maldives. Discover a world of enchanting experiences and festive celebrations with Marriott Bonvoy. Whether you dream of a private island with pristine beaches or a bohemian wellness escape, each resort offers a unique celebration that feels like a fairy tale. Explore this festive season’s offerings for Diwali and beyond, and embark on a captivating journey filled with indulgence, tradition, and unforgettable experiences.
A Tale of Island Luxury: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
On the enchanting Fari Islands, in the heart of the North Malé Atoll, lies The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands—a paradise of white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs.
Diwali at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: Embrace Island Life with an exclusive package inclusive of daily breakfast and dinner. In-house Indian guests can bask in Diwali traditions with specially curated amenities. It’s not just a vacation; it’s a journey into the heart of luxury and cultural celebration.
Festive Season Glow at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: Experience timeless traditions, including gingerbread house decorating, heartwarming gatherings, and a New Year’s Eve celebration with the theme ‘Festive Glow – A Tribute to the Sun.’
Unveil the Magic: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
A 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort awaits on a private island in Dhaalu Atoll. Here, island-inspired design meets unspoiled nature, with private terraces, ocean vistas, and the impeccable service of St. Regis Butlers.
Diwali at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: Savor a special Diwali breakfast at ALBA, indulge in an Indian Crafted Beverage Menu, and dine under a blanket of stars with a specially curated Vegetarian Thali. Enjoy a luxurious escape to Iridium Spa with an exclusive Diwali Spa Offer and immerse in relaxation and rejuvenation.
Christmas and the Holiday Season: Step into a world where tropical magnificence blends seamlessly with the magic of paradise. As the sun graces the gilded shores and the azure waters beckon, prepare to embark on a journey of sun-soaked festivities that will redefine your holiday experience the resort.
Where Dreams Come True: JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
On Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is your hub of celebration this festive season.
Diwali at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Experience unique sunken-in-sand dining at RIHA and relish a seven-course private destination dinner that that showcases regional Indian cuisine with an elevated twist. Their ‘Savor the Endless’ package is an ideal way to celebrate the festival with your loved ones.
Holiday Season at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Guests can look forward to a symphony of experiences that captivate hearts young and old. It’s a ‘Thousand and One Nights’ of magic, where every moment becomes a treasure to be cherished. Immerse in captivating live entertainment, sumptuous gastronomic events, and activities for all ages. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with spectacular performances, Middle Eastern rhythms, and culinary delights.
A Festive Escape: W Maldives
Located on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives offers vibrant luxury, one of the Maldives’ best house reefs, and gourmet dining.
Diwali at W Maldives: Celebrate the festival of lights with a special dinner under the stars at FIRE beach, with a sharing style set-menu amplified by music and shisha. Enjoy an all-inclusive package with daily buffet breakfast, a three-course lunch, dinner for two adults, unlimited beverages, and a complimentary in-room W MIXBAR.
‘Reflect and Shine’ at W Maldives: Revel in the spirit of celebration with a Shine Parade, gala dinners for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, local delights, and pool parties this December at W Maldives.
A Feast for the Senses: Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Discover a world of breathtaking natural beauty and embrace the essence of savoring the good life at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, nestled in a tropical paradise. Choose from stylish one and two-bedroom overwater or beach villas for an extraordinary escape.
Diwali at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Commemorate the occasion with a traditional Rangoli at Turquoise Restaurant. The resort’s All-inclusive Indulgence package invites you to embark on a culinary journey across continents, savoring the vibrant flavors of the destination.
Glow in the Dark Festive: Embrace the timeless traditions and holiday charm amidst the tropical paradise and indulge your senses in a culinary journey from Japanese classics to Spanish tapas. Guests can look forward to experience the start of a New Year like never before with the ‘Glow-in-the-Dark New Year’s Eve Beach Party.’ For families, the resort offers specialized and fun-filled festive activities, including sunset dolphin cruises, turtle quests, marine conservation talks, art classes, folklore storytelling, and the highly anticipated arrival of Santa.
A World of Wonder: Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa boasts seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, and a 24-hour gym.
Diwali at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Experience a festive transformation with the resort adorned in Rangoli and Diyas. Indulge in an authentic Diwali feast featuring delectable treats like Gulab Jamun and Coconut Ladoo amongst other treats.
Festive Season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Dive into cherished moments and create new ones at this family-friendly resort. Savor delectable culinary delights, immerse in vibrant entertainment, and enjoy pure relaxation. Walk through the lush tropical garden illuminated by neon lights, creating a luminous wonderland. Count down to New Year’s Eve with magical fireworks, creating a symphony of cheers and laughter on the beach. The festive celebrations cover family traditions, a Santa Claus BBQ Island, exciting family programs, a Festive Artisan Market, Wine Master Class, and more.
A Bohemian Wellness Oasis: The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Rserve site of the Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views.
Diwali at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: One can look forward to experience Diwali magic with India on a Platter as the evening kicks-off with a glamorous Cocktail Reception and dance under the stars at the Bollywood Beach Party. The wellness oasis invites guests to reconnect with their inner selves and enjoy a range of spa treatments designed to refresh your body and mind and savor delectable cuisine with exquisite flavors.
New Year’s Eve at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: Welcome the New Year in a whimsical oasis with bohemian vibes and beats. Ring in 2024 in style with an exhilarating sensory experience at the New Year’s Eve party, featuring a spectacular fireworks display and beats by DJ and platinum-award producer Luca Shreiner from Germany.
