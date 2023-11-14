Cheval Blanc Randheli celebrates a decade of excellence

As the Festival of Lights approaches, seven luxurious resorts await your arrival in the Maldives. Discover a world of enchanting experiences and festive celebrations with Marriott Bonvoy. Whether you dream of a private island with pristine beaches or a bohemian wellness escape, each resort offers a unique celebration that feels like a fairy tale. Explore this festive season’s offerings for Diwali and beyond, and embark on a captivating journey filled with indulgence, tradition, and unforgettable experiences.

A Tale of Island Luxury: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

On the enchanting Fari Islands, in the heart of the North Malé Atoll, lies The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands—a paradise of white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs.

Diwali at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: Embrace Island Life with an exclusive package inclusive of daily breakfast and dinner. In-house Indian guests can bask in Diwali traditions with specially curated amenities. It’s not just a vacation; it’s a journey into the heart of luxury and cultural celebration.

Festive Season Glow at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: Experience timeless traditions, including gingerbread house decorating, heartwarming gatherings, and a New Year’s Eve celebration with the theme ‘Festive Glow – A Tribute to the Sun.’

Unveil the Magic: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

A 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort awaits on a private island in Dhaalu Atoll. Here, island-inspired design meets unspoiled nature, with private terraces, ocean vistas, and the impeccable service of St. Regis Butlers.

Diwali at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: Savor a special Diwali breakfast at ALBA, indulge in an Indian Crafted Beverage Menu, and dine under a blanket of stars with a specially curated Vegetarian Thali. Enjoy a luxurious escape to Iridium Spa with an exclusive Diwali Spa Offer and immerse in relaxation and rejuvenation.

Christmas and the Holiday Season: Step into a world where tropical magnificence blends seamlessly with the magic of paradise. As the sun graces the gilded shores and the azure waters beckon, prepare to embark on a journey of sun-soaked festivities that will redefine your holiday experience the resort.

Where Dreams Come True: JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

On Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is your hub of celebration this festive season.

Diwali at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Experience unique sunken-in-sand dining at RIHA and relish a seven-course private destination dinner that that showcases regional Indian cuisine with an elevated twist. Their ‘Savor the Endless’ package is an ideal way to celebrate the festival with your loved ones.

Holiday Season at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Guests can look forward to a symphony of experiences that captivate hearts young and old. It’s a ‘Thousand and One Nights’ of magic, where every moment becomes a treasure to be cherished. Immerse in captivating live entertainment, sumptuous gastronomic events, and activities for all ages. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with spectacular performances, Middle Eastern rhythms, and culinary delights.

A Festive Escape: W Maldives

Located on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives offers vibrant luxury, one of the Maldives’ best house reefs, and gourmet dining.

Diwali at W Maldives: Celebrate the festival of lights with a special dinner under the stars at FIRE beach, with a sharing style set-menu amplified by music and shisha. Enjoy an all-inclusive package with daily buffet breakfast, a three-course lunch, dinner for two adults, unlimited beverages, and a complimentary in-room W MIXBAR.

‘Reflect and Shine’ at W Maldives: Revel in the spirit of celebration with a Shine Parade, gala dinners for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, local delights, and pool parties this December at W Maldives.

A Feast for the Senses: Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Discover a world of breathtaking natural beauty and embrace the essence of savoring the good life at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, nestled in a tropical paradise. Choose from stylish one and two-bedroom overwater or beach villas for an extraordinary escape.

Diwali at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Commemorate the occasion with a traditional Rangoli at Turquoise Restaurant. The resort’s All-inclusive Indulgence package invites you to embark on a culinary journey across continents, savoring the vibrant flavors of the destination.

Glow in the Dark Festive: Embrace the timeless traditions and holiday charm amidst the tropical paradise and indulge your senses in a culinary journey from Japanese classics to Spanish tapas. Guests can look forward to experience the start of a New Year like never before with the ‘Glow-in-the-Dark New Year’s Eve Beach Party.’ For families, the resort offers specialized and fun-filled festive activities, including sunset dolphin cruises, turtle quests, marine conservation talks, art classes, folklore storytelling, and the highly anticipated arrival of Santa.

A World of Wonder: Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa boasts seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, and a 24-hour gym.

Diwali at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Experience a festive transformation with the resort adorned in Rangoli and Diyas. Indulge in an authentic Diwali feast featuring delectable treats like Gulab Jamun and Coconut Ladoo amongst other treats.

Festive Season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Dive into cherished moments and create new ones at this family-friendly resort. Savor delectable culinary delights, immerse in vibrant entertainment, and enjoy pure relaxation. Walk through the lush tropical garden illuminated by neon lights, creating a luminous wonderland. Count down to New Year’s Eve with magical fireworks, creating a symphony of cheers and laughter on the beach. The festive celebrations cover family traditions, a Santa Claus BBQ Island, exciting family programs, a Festive Artisan Market, Wine Master Class, and more.

A Bohemian Wellness Oasis: The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Rserve site of the Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views.

Diwali at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: One can look forward to experience Diwali magic with India on a Platter as the evening kicks-off with a glamorous Cocktail Reception and dance under the stars at the Bollywood Beach Party. The wellness oasis invites guests to reconnect with their inner selves and enjoy a range of spa treatments designed to refresh your body and mind and savor delectable cuisine with exquisite flavors.

New Year’s Eve at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: Welcome the New Year in a whimsical oasis with bohemian vibes and beats. Ring in 2024 in style with an exhilarating sensory experience at the New Year’s Eve party, featuring a spectacular fireworks display and beats by DJ and platinum-award producer Luca Shreiner from Germany.

