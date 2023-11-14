News
Magical festive season awaits at Vakkaru Maldives
With the holiday season approaching, Vakkaru Maldives has announced an exciting array of events, exquisite dining experiences and holiday-themed activities for guests to enjoy when visiting the resort this festive season. Located in the heart of Baa Atoll on a secluded reef island with idyllic ocean views, powder-soft white sand and unique marine biodiversity, the resort is an ideal destination for a holiday in the sun.
From 23 December 2023, through 7 January 2024, Vakkaru Maldives will host a series of programming available to guests of all ages, with activities carefully designed to make the most of the festive season including fun-filled games, galas and live entertainment.
ISLAND NOEL: A Seaside Christmas Eve Celebration
This Christmas Eve, guests of Vakkaru Maldives can relish in a magical evening on the shoreline before Santa’s big arrival. The celebration starts with an island-style cocktail party on Isoletta beach followed by a lavish gala dinner surrounded by the waves on Vakku Beach, with heartwarming carols and live entertainment by a saxophonist duo, a four-piece band, fire dancer, DJ and more.
SANTA’S ARRIVAL: Christmas at Vakkaru
On 25 December, Santa will make a stylish arrival in paradise, bearing gifts for all the little islanders. Guests will meet Santa and the elves in the morning on Isoletta Beach, followed by exciting games, prizes and giveaways under the tropical sun. Later in the day, all tennis enthusiasts are invited to compete to become Vakkaru’s tennis star of the year in the Christmas Tennis Tournament hosted by the resort’s Resident Tennis Coach.
THE GOLDENEYE GALA: A Bond-style New Year’s Eve Soiree
The resort will welcome 2024 with a James Bond-inspired celebration, The Goldeneye Gala, that promises to bring the timeless allure of 007 and its undeniable glamour. The celebration starts with a cocktail party at Isoletta Beach, followed by a Gala Dinner at Vakku Beach, and a midnight
“Skyfall” of fireworks. The glamorous soiree will feature gourmet delicacies from around the world, an electrifying live band, and mesmerizing moves from fire and LED dancer, DJ and more.
ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS EVE: Gala Dinner
On the evening of 6 January 2024, guests can experience an enchanting Orthodox Christmas Eve at Vakkaru Maldives with a sumptuous buffet spread and live stations, set against the backdrop of a magical beachfront. Throughout the night, guests can enjoy live entertainment by resident performers.
Other holiday-themed offerings available to hotel guests include wreath making, coconut painting, wooden snowman crafting, Christmas card painting, and Santa sand art. Throughout the festive period, travelers will also have the opportunity to engage in various activities including wellness workshops, evening yoga, eco-friendly arts and crafts, treasure hunts, family-style beach Olympics, padel tennis tournament and more.
Beyond the holiday festivities, the resort also provides engaging experiences suitable for all age groups, including daily programs at Parrotfish Club and Coconut Club for young guests, tailored spa journeys at Merana Spa, invigorating sports at two flood-lit tennis courts and a padel tennis court, as well as exhilarating immersive excursions and watersports by Splash. For those seeking world-class wine experiences, the resort is home to one of the few hand-picked wine cellars in the Maldives, Vakkaru Reserve. The cellar features a collection worth US$700,000 extending to 680 labels from the Old and New World.
For further information on the line-up of holiday activities and events or Vakkaru Maldives, check the e-brochure or visit www.vakkarumaldives.com.
News
Atmosphere Core announces strategic management moves & hires
Atmosphere Core, a dynamic hospitality company, announces key new hires and redeployments within its team of General Managers for a strategic leadership shuffle that took place this year. These movements come as a part of the company’s overall business strategy as well as an ongoing commitment to nurturing and developing leadership talent.
Rikard Nilsson, a Swedish national, was appointed as the Vice President for Culinary at Atmosphere Core in August 2023. He is responsible for the company’s culinary strategy across three brands and eight resorts. Rikard is an award-winning, progressive culinary professional with over 35 years of experience in establishments, including world-class restaurants, culinary advisory boards, competitions, and culinary consulting.
Christopher Baker joined Atmosphere Core as theGeneral Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili & OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi in August 2023, bringing with him over 25 years of international experience. An in-depth knowledge of all business activity phases, along with a proven expertise in maintaining the highest performance standards ensure Christopherbrings alive the COLOURS OF OBLU brand experiences at both resorts.
Four key internal movements have also been implemented this year at Atmosphere Core:
Philippe Claverotte is now an integral part of a Special Task Force overseeing upcoming projects. He moved to this tactical corporate role after serving as the Vice President & General Manager of VARU By Atmosphere. Philippe philosophises that for hoteliers, giving does not only precede receiving; it is the reason for it is in giving that we receive. Under his sharp leadership, VARU By Atmosphere has received multiple accolades, including the Maldives’ leading resorts at the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2023.
Mei P Pun, hailing from Malaysia, took over the baton from Philippe Claverotte, joining as the General Manager of VARU By Atmosphere. She has 20 years of international experience, and previously served as the GM of Atmosphere Kanifushi. Under her stewardship Atmosphere Kanifushi won multiple accolades including Maldives’ Leading Family Resort at WTA 2023. Passionate about nature and conservation, Mei feels fortunate to spend her days surrounded by sand and sea. She is an empathic leader who believes that Happy Colleagues always leads to Happy Guests and defines success as bringing out the best in her team.
Ram Bhoyroo switches brands, taking over as the General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi. Prior to this, he served as the General Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili & OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi. A passionate leader hailing from Mauritius, Ram brings years of successful international experience and believes that extending gracious hospitality is the highest form of service. During his tenure, OBLU SELECT Lobigili was recognised as the Number 1 new resort in the world by Trip Advisor Travelers Choice Award 2023.
Lisa Gerosa assumed the mantle of General Manager at OBLU SELECT Sangeli moving from OBLU NATURE Helengeli, as a part of the initiative to develop internal talent. Hailing from Italy, Lisa has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry and for the last 9 years she has held managerial positions with leading companies across the globe, sharpening business analysis, budgeting, and operations management expertise. This puts her in a strong position to deliver on financial objectives along with exceptional guest experiences. Ashwin Handa, the Senior Vice President of Operations at Atmosphere Core says, “Honing on our culture of cultivating internal talent, we have over this year strategically redeployed our general managers across resorts, aiming to develop operational expertise by immersing senior management in new challenges and new brands. In addition, we have also brought in key talent. These changes align with our overarching vision to fortify the team, supporting our expansion plans, achieving business goals, and upholding an impeccable service standard.
News
Experience transformative wellness with Coco Maruno at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Embrace the art of well-being as Coco Maruno unveils a series of exclusive healing therapies and programs.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the arrival of world-class wellness practitioner, Coco Maruno as resident holistic healer and wellness coach at the resort’s Over Water Spa from 16th November to 14th December 2023. Known for her unique blend of ancient healing traditions and contemporary wellness practices, Coco offers transformative experiences designed to enhance physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.
Coco is a celebrated figure in holistic health circles, having dedicated her life to guiding individuals on their journey to wellness and self-discovery. With expertise in Kundalini Yoga, meditation, Reiki, and energy therapy, her approach is deeply rooted in the belief that true beauty and health originate from within.
During her residency, she will offer a range of bespoke treatments and programs that encapsulate her philosophy of holistic healing. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in rejuvenating therapies such as Tibetan Sound Healing and the Signature Energy Healing Ritual, which harmonize the body’s energy pathways and provide a profound sense of relaxation. Additionally, the Sacred Internal Organs Hara Massage, which focuses on the abdomen, is designed to improve organ function and emotional balance.
The wellness offerings extend to cater to the needs of families, with special sessions for children and teens that promote relaxation and focus, and for mothers-to-be, with therapies that support a harmonious pregnancy. Her comprehensive wellness programs are tailored to encourage flexibility, enhance mental clarity, and alleviate stress.
Coco’s exclusive residency at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island beckons guests to embrace a journey of restoration and self-exploration, all set against the resort’s breathtaking canvas of nature’s beauty.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
News
Discover the newest Guest House and Restaurant in Baa Kamadhoo
Akomadoo Guest House and Akamadoo Restaurant proudly opened their doors on November 1, 2023, in Kamadhoo, Baa Atoll. Akomadoo Guest House features 10 cozy rooms, and Akamadoo Restaurant boasts a first-class dining experience with seating for up to 200 people.
Immerse yourself in the comfort of Akomadoo Guest House, offering 10 inviting rooms designed to make you feel at home. Located on the Sunset beach side of Baa Kamadhoo, you can unwind and appreciate the beauty of the Maldives, surrounded by sun, sand, sea, and local vibes.
Indulge in a culinary journey at Akamadoo Restaurant, a spacious venue with 200 seats where you can savor delectable dishes and host intimate indoor and outdoor team events. From local Maldivian favorites to international treats, our menu caters to diverse tastes.
Akomadoo aims to provide budget-friendly and secure holidays for travelers seeking an authentic Maldivian experience, as well as for local and expatriate staff working in resorts in Baa Atoll and nearby areas. We also extend a warm invitation to tourists to explore Kamadhoo and relish the flavors of both local and international cuisine.
In addition to offering a comfortable stay and delicious food, Akomadoo provides exciting activities such as local events, cooking classes, nature walks, and fun trips, including Maldivian local fishing.
Special offers await both local and international travelers, ensuring an incredible deal for everyone. For inquiries, please call 7508899 or 7568899, or drop us a message at info@akamadoo.com
