News
Kandolhu Maldives presents extravagant festive season for 2023-2024
Embrace the magic of the festive season at Kandolhu Maldives, where a meticulously crafted lineup promises an enchanting escape from December 20, 2023, to January 1, 2024.
- Gastronomic Delights: Indulge in a culinary journey with a range of dining options, including a Christmas breakfasts, wine dinner, and a sensational Seafood Fest at Seagrill.
- Wellness Escape: Varu Spa presents specialised treatments such as “My Lazy Day in Kandolhu,” “Sparkling Ocean,” and “Forever in Love” couples’ massage, offering a perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation during the holiday season.
- Adventure Underwater: Explore the vibrant marine life with group manta snorkeling, guided house reef snorkeling, and an exclusive group whale shark trip.
- Cultural Immersion: Discover the Maldivian heritage with activities like the Maldivian Bodu Beru Drum & Dance, Tastes of Maldives Cooking Class, and a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner featuring a local culinary flair.
- Sunset Bliss: Unwind with guided sunset kayak tours and guided sunset kayak tours, offering breathtaking views of the Maldivian sunset.
- New Year’s Celebration: Bid farewell to 2023 with a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, followed by a lively celebration featuring craft cocktails, music entertainment, and a spectacular beach dinner.
As Kandolhu Maldives unveils this festive extravaganza, the resort remains committed to providing an enchanting escape, where culinary artistry, wellness indulgence, and cultural experiences harmonise against the backdrop of the Maldivian paradise. Guests are invited to celebrate the magic of the season in the lap of luxury with unforgettable memories at Kandolhu.
Food
COMO Cocoa Island opens first ever pop-up dining experience, The Konro Grill and Bar
The Konro Grill and Bar, a special pop-up restaurant serving delectable yakitori and an exquisite sake bar is now open on COMO Cocoa Island.
Available from now to April 10th 2024, the pop-up brings together the art of yakitori and a remarkable sake bar. Nestled on Faru Beach, this unique dining experiences promises a fusion of Japanese flavours amidst the picturesque backdrop of the island’s powder soft white beaches.
Experience the tantalising aromas of fresh vegetables, meats, and seafood skewers, expertly grilled on a traditional Konro grill right before your eyes. Designed to delight the palette, guests can savour premium Tajima Wagyu with beautiful marbling that gives the meat a rich, buttery flavour; Glacier 51 Toothfish, sometimes referred to as the wagyu of the sea, with its delicate sweetness; and brussels sprouts with miso and dancing bonito for extra umami.
Enthusiasts of Japanese spirits can indulge in a curated selection of premium sake, including the illustrious IWA 5 Assemblage 2, Junmai Daiginjo crafted by Richard Geoffroy, former Chef de Cave at Dom Pérignon. Additionally, Japanese beers and inventive cocktails, such as The Green Konro signature cocktail, featuring Shirataki “Pink” Jukusei no Jozen Mizunogotoshi, Midori liqueur, pineapple juice and Scrappy’s Bitters, promise an unparalleled sensory experience.
Open from afternoon until late, enjoy stunning views of the beach, especially during sunset or under a star-studded sky. Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of this purpose-built pop-up restaurant, crafted entirely from local materials, aiming to bring the quintessential Japanese food-cart experience to life amidst the tropical paradise of COMO Cocoa Island.
For more information on COMO Cocoa Island or to book your next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
Awards
You & Me Maldives wins Agoda Circle Choice Award 2023
You & Me Maldives under The Cocoon Collection has been honoured with the prestigious Gold Circle Award 2023 by Agoda.
The Gold Circle Awards, now in its 10th year, commend properties for their exceptional hotel performance. This recognition is based on outstanding customer reviews, elite service, excellence in pricing and availability, and marks a decade of celebrating excellence in the hospitality industry.
Nestled in a tranquil and unspoiled corner of the Maldives, You & Me is a secluded and rustic island reachable by a 45-minute seaplane ride from the airport. As one of the rare adults-only resorts in the Maldives, our commitment is to preserve intimacy and a romantic atmosphere, earning us the prestigious “Most Romantic Resort” title at the South Asian Travel Awards this year.
Featuring a total of 109 rooms, including 99 distinctive overwater bungalows, You & Me showcases a unique rustic style with handmade furnishings crafted from natural wood, inspired by African traditions. Choose from accommodations like Manta Villa offering direct lagoon access on the sunrise side, the Beach Suite with Pool for beach lovers, the Aqua Suite with a pool facing the ocean, or the Aqua Suite with Slide for the ultimate ocean waterpark experience.
With treatment rooms located over the water, You & Me Spa is an amazing sanctuary for a luxurious and rejuvenating experience with top-quality products from Elizabeth Arden PRO and HESITO®. Following a pampering spa day, consider booking a tour at our watersports or diving centre. You & Me stands as an ideal location to encounter some of the Maldives’ most enchanting marine life, including manta rays, turtles, napoleon fish, and grey reef sharks. Whether it’s snorkelling, jet skis, sailing to nearby uninhabited islands, diving or other activities, we offer a comprehensive range to satisfy even the most adventurous souls.
A highlight of You & Me is H2O by Berton, the first underwater restaurant supervised by a Michelin-starred Chef. Here, guests can indulge in Michelin-star level cuisine while enjoying an immersive dining experience surrounded by the captivating underwater world.
Celebrate your love in the gem of an island, one the most romantic resorts to elope with your loved ones!
Events
Artistry unleashed: David Nott’s residency elevates Patina Maldives to a creative haven
Patina Maldives, celebrated for its expertise in curating extraordinary experiences that seamlessly blend artistry and hospitality, proudly announces the arrival of distinguished American precision fine artist, David Nott, to the serene shores of the Fari Islands.
Scheduled between December 20, 2023, and January 20, 2024, David Nott will be gracing the Fari Art Atelier as part of Patina’s esteemed artist-in-residence program. Positioned within the idyllic setting of the island, Nott will draw inspiration from the natural surroundings, seeking to infuse his creativity with the beauty of the environment.
Both guests and art enthusiasts alike are warmly invited to witness the evolution of Nott’s artistic craft during this festive season. His presence promises to push the boundaries of artistic expression, offering a glimpse into his relentless pursuit of perfection.
David Nott’s profound passion for creation is vividly reflected in his meticulous attention to detail and artistic precision. His unique approach to Textiles and Dotwork seamlessly blends intricate patterns with unparalleled craftsmanship, delivering visual experiences that transcend the ordinary. Nott’s residency at the esteemed Fari Art Atelier not only showcases his artistic prowess but also aligns with Patina’s unwavering commitment to nurturing artistic excellence. The platform provided by Patina allows visionary creators like Nott to share their craft and contribute to the vibrant artistic landscape.
