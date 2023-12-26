Awards
Villa Resorts awarded ‘Luxury Vacation Brand of the Year’ at Luxuri Awards 2023
Villa Resorts has been recognised as the ‘Luxury Vacation Brand of the Year’ by Luxuri Awards 2023, an accolade presented by Luxuri Magazine. This award acknowledges Villa Resorts for its excellence in the luxury travel sector and its thoughtful integration of sustainable practices.
At the heart of Villa Resorts’ ethos is a commitment to providing guests with an unmatched experience, seamlessly blending the allure of the Maldives with attentive service. Each of their distinctive resorts in the Maldives offers a unique luxury experience, set against the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes.
From the yacht-life glamour of Villa Nautica in the North Malé Atoll to the serene escapades at Villa Park in South Ari Atoll, and the all-inclusive beachfront luxury at Royal Island in Baa Atoll, Villa Resorts offers a tranquil yet luxurious escape. Additionally, in its operations, Villa Resorts incorporates practices that respect and preserve the natural environment, ensuring a sustainable approach to luxury hospitality and a memorable, opulent stay for its guests.
The Luxuri Awards, facilitated by Luxuri Magazine, signify excellence in the luxury sector. The magazine, a leader in showcasing the best in luxury living, emphasizes quality and innovation in its features. Receiving this award highlights Villa Resorts’ dedication to not only offering premium experiences but also doing so with an environmentally conscious mindset.
With this recognition, Villa Resorts continues to solidify its reputation as a top-tier luxury vacation brand in the Maldives, championing both unparalleled hospitality and environmental consideration.
For more information about Villa Resorts, please visit villaresorts.com
You & Me Maldives wins Agoda Circle Choice Award 2023
You & Me Maldives under The Cocoon Collection has been honoured with the prestigious Gold Circle Award 2023 by Agoda.
The Gold Circle Awards, now in its 10th year, commend properties for their exceptional hotel performance. This recognition is based on outstanding customer reviews, elite service, excellence in pricing and availability, and marks a decade of celebrating excellence in the hospitality industry.
Nestled in a tranquil and unspoiled corner of the Maldives, You & Me is a secluded and rustic island reachable by a 45-minute seaplane ride from the airport. As one of the rare adults-only resorts in the Maldives, our commitment is to preserve intimacy and a romantic atmosphere, earning us the prestigious “Most Romantic Resort” title at the South Asian Travel Awards this year.
Featuring a total of 109 rooms, including 99 distinctive overwater bungalows, You & Me showcases a unique rustic style with handmade furnishings crafted from natural wood, inspired by African traditions. Choose from accommodations like Manta Villa offering direct lagoon access on the sunrise side, the Beach Suite with Pool for beach lovers, the Aqua Suite with a pool facing the ocean, or the Aqua Suite with Slide for the ultimate ocean waterpark experience.
With treatment rooms located over the water, You & Me Spa is an amazing sanctuary for a luxurious and rejuvenating experience with top-quality products from Elizabeth Arden PRO and HESITO®. Following a pampering spa day, consider booking a tour at our watersports or diving centre. You & Me stands as an ideal location to encounter some of the Maldives’ most enchanting marine life, including manta rays, turtles, napoleon fish, and grey reef sharks. Whether it’s snorkelling, jet skis, sailing to nearby uninhabited islands, diving or other activities, we offer a comprehensive range to satisfy even the most adventurous souls.
A highlight of You & Me is H2O by Berton, the first underwater restaurant supervised by a Michelin-starred Chef. Here, guests can indulge in Michelin-star level cuisine while enjoying an immersive dining experience surrounded by the captivating underwater world.
Celebrate your love in the gem of an island, one the most romantic resorts to elope with your loved ones!
Amari Raaya Maldives celebrates dual victory at LLM Readers’ Travel Awards 2023
Amari Raaya Maldives has announced its outstanding achievement in clinching two prestigious awards at the esteemed LLM Readers’ Travel Awards 2023. The luxury resort, nestled in the pristine Raa Atoll of the Maldives, emerged victorious in the categories of “Best Beach/Coastal Hotel” and “Best Hotel for Romance.”
The Maldives stands as one of the world’s most romantic destinations, and Amari Raaya Maldives epitomises a romantic paradise, offering an idyllic escape for couples seeking to transcend the ordinary and reconnect. From the moment of arrival, the resort’s natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, attentive service, and a plethora of romantic experiences capture the hearts of couples. Whether it’s a private candlelit dinner on the beach, a serene couples’ spa treatment at the resort’s maai spa, a romantic sunset cruise, or simply strolling hand-in-hand along the picture-perfect white sandy beaches, Amari Raaya Maldives curates moments that etch everlasting memories for couples, fostering intimacy and connection amidst breathtaking surroundings. Additionally, the resort’s expansive island provides ample seclusion and acres of beachfront for intimate weddings and private moments.
The LLM Readers’ Travel Awards, now in its sixth illustrious year, stands as a beacon in recognising excellence across the global travel industry. Showcasing the finest hotels, top-tier airlines, cruise lines, exotic destinations, and exceptional tour operators, the awards celebrate a realm of unparalleled luxury and hospitality.
Amari Raaya Maldives distinguishes itself as a haven for travellers seeking a unique and immersive experience in the Maldives. With its sprawling island, the resort offers an array of activities both on and off the crystal-clear waters, catering to couples, families, and friends alike.
A recent addition to the resort’s repertoire is the unveiling of the extraordinary private yacht, Raaya. Spanning 20.98 meters and designed to accommodate up to 20 guests across four lavishly appointed cabins, Raaya promises an unparalleled castaway paradise experience. This luxury yacht embodies opulence, offering an exquisite blend of comfort, style, and sophistication on the open seas.
“Winning in not just one, but two categories at the LLM Readers’ Travel Awards is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for our guests,” remarked Rainer Steinhilber, General Manager at Amari Raaya Maldives. “The introduction of Raaya, our luxury yacht, adds a new dimension to the exceptional offerings we provide. We are delighted to be recognised for our dedication to creating unforgettable memories in the heart of the Maldives.”
Kuda Villingili Maldives recognised as Best Honeymoon Hotel 2023 by The White Awards
Kuda Villingili Maldives achieved the prestigious distinction of being named The Best Honeymoon Hotel 2023 by White Awards. This recognition, bestowed after several rounds of an independent vetting process and careful consideration by wedding industry experts, highlights the exceptional quality of service, ambiance, and overall experience that the resort provides for couples embarking on this special chapter of their lives.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives vividly depicts an idyllic tropical retreat nestled amid the turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll. Its promise of a perfect island getaway for creating treasured memories is complemented by the highest service standards, spacious beach and water villas, and a unique culinary experience with seven different restaurants offering 11 distinctive cuisines. The resort’s convenient location, just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Male’, adds to its allure.
Kuda Villingili goes beyond offering a honeymoon haven by providing comprehensive wedding packages for couples seeking to exchange vows against the breathtaking backdrop of the azure ocean. The resort not only facilitates the ceremony but also offers a private sunset cruise, floating breakfast, romantic beach dinners, and relaxation treatments, allowing couples to celebrate their union amidst serene surroundings.
Moreover, Kuda Villingili ensures that romantic dining experiences are elevated with various options including romantic beach dinners, private barbecues, cinema under-the-stars, sunken dinners and wine library dinners, each carefully designed to create unforgettable moments. Skilled chefs craft delectable dishes, adding a touch of culinary excellence to complement the romantic ambiance. These thoughtful offerings truly enhance the overall experience, providing couples with a magical and unforgettable start to their journey together.
Deepa Manuel, General Manager, Kuda Villingili Resort, commented: “We are honoured to receive this high score from the top international professionals of the wedding industry. This award is a recognition of the constant efforts, dedication, and passion of our team to provide high standards of services for honeymoon couples as well as unique opportunities for the perfect romantic escape at Kuda Villingili.”
Being recognised as The Best Honeymoon Hotel by the White Awards further solidifies Kuda Villingili Maldives as a hospitality leader in the Maldives. This accolade reflects the resort’s commitment to excellence in providing an unparalleled honeymoon experience, combining luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, and a stunning natural setting.
White Awards is an international Award in the field of the wedding industry that is given to the professionals connected with the wedding business, whose daily work brings unsurpassed results. The White Awards has been and remains independent: The Jury invites authoritative foreign and Russian experts, whose opinion is rightfully objective and unbiased.
For further details and booking information, visit www.kudavillingili.com
