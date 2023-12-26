Virgin Atlantic to increase Maldives flights for winter 2024

Villa Resorts has been recognised as the ‘Luxury Vacation Brand of the Year’ by Luxuri Awards 2023, an accolade presented by Luxuri Magazine. This award acknowledges Villa Resorts for its excellence in the luxury travel sector and its thoughtful integration of sustainable practices.

At the heart of Villa Resorts’ ethos is a commitment to providing guests with an unmatched experience, seamlessly blending the allure of the Maldives with attentive service. Each of their distinctive resorts in the Maldives offers a unique luxury experience, set against the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes.

From the yacht-life glamour of Villa Nautica in the North Malé Atoll to the serene escapades at Villa Park in South Ari Atoll, and the all-inclusive beachfront luxury at Royal Island in Baa Atoll, Villa Resorts offers a tranquil yet luxurious escape. Additionally, in its operations, Villa Resorts incorporates practices that respect and preserve the natural environment, ensuring a sustainable approach to luxury hospitality and a memorable, opulent stay for its guests.

The Luxuri Awards, facilitated by Luxuri Magazine, signify excellence in the luxury sector. The magazine, a leader in showcasing the best in luxury living, emphasizes quality and innovation in its features. Receiving this award highlights Villa Resorts’ dedication to not only offering premium experiences but also doing so with an environmentally conscious mindset.

With this recognition, Villa Resorts continues to solidify its reputation as a top-tier luxury vacation brand in the Maldives, championing both unparalleled hospitality and environmental consideration.

