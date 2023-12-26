News
Virgin Atlantic to increase Maldives flights for winter 2024
Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to boost its routes to Dubai, the Maldives and Barbados next winter.
The carrier launched thrice weekly flights from Heathrow to the Maldives in October, and said it would increase this service to daily for the winter 2024-2025 season.
The new frequencies are on sale now, with daily flights between London and Dubai operating from 26 October, 2024, Heathrow-Barbados operating twice daily from 27 October, and Maldives operating daily from the same date.
Commenting on the news Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer, Virgin Atlantic, said: “We’re excited to be whisking our customers away on more sunny breaks than ever next year, thanks to our expanding leisure portfolio. Our recent route launches to Dubai and the Maldives have already proved exceptionally popular and we’re pleased to offer more opportunities for our customers to reach these luxurious destinations in 2024 and 2025.”
Awards
Villa Resorts awarded ‘Luxury Vacation Brand of the Year’ at Luxuri Awards 2023
Villa Resorts has been recognised as the ‘Luxury Vacation Brand of the Year’ by Luxuri Awards 2023, an accolade presented by Luxuri Magazine. This award acknowledges Villa Resorts for its excellence in the luxury travel sector and its thoughtful integration of sustainable practices.
At the heart of Villa Resorts’ ethos is a commitment to providing guests with an unmatched experience, seamlessly blending the allure of the Maldives with attentive service. Each of their distinctive resorts in the Maldives offers a unique luxury experience, set against the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes.
From the yacht-life glamour of Villa Nautica in the North Malé Atoll to the serene escapades at Villa Park in South Ari Atoll, and the all-inclusive beachfront luxury at Royal Island in Baa Atoll, Villa Resorts offers a tranquil yet luxurious escape. Additionally, in its operations, Villa Resorts incorporates practices that respect and preserve the natural environment, ensuring a sustainable approach to luxury hospitality and a memorable, opulent stay for its guests.
The Luxuri Awards, facilitated by Luxuri Magazine, signify excellence in the luxury sector. The magazine, a leader in showcasing the best in luxury living, emphasizes quality and innovation in its features. Receiving this award highlights Villa Resorts’ dedication to not only offering premium experiences but also doing so with an environmentally conscious mindset.
With this recognition, Villa Resorts continues to solidify its reputation as a top-tier luxury vacation brand in the Maldives, championing both unparalleled hospitality and environmental consideration.
For more information about Villa Resorts, please visit villaresorts.com
News
Kandolhu Maldives presents extravagant festive season for 2023-2024
Embrace the magic of the festive season at Kandolhu Maldives, where a meticulously crafted lineup promises an enchanting escape from December 20, 2023, to January 1, 2024.
- Gastronomic Delights: Indulge in a culinary journey with a range of dining options, including a Christmas breakfasts, wine dinner, and a sensational Seafood Fest at Seagrill.
- Wellness Escape: Varu Spa presents specialised treatments such as “My Lazy Day in Kandolhu,” “Sparkling Ocean,” and “Forever in Love” couples’ massage, offering a perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation during the holiday season.
- Adventure Underwater: Explore the vibrant marine life with group manta snorkeling, guided house reef snorkeling, and an exclusive group whale shark trip.
- Cultural Immersion: Discover the Maldivian heritage with activities like the Maldivian Bodu Beru Drum & Dance, Tastes of Maldives Cooking Class, and a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner featuring a local culinary flair.
- Sunset Bliss: Unwind with guided sunset kayak tours and guided sunset kayak tours, offering breathtaking views of the Maldivian sunset.
- New Year’s Celebration: Bid farewell to 2023 with a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, followed by a lively celebration featuring craft cocktails, music entertainment, and a spectacular beach dinner.
As Kandolhu Maldives unveils this festive extravaganza, the resort remains committed to providing an enchanting escape, where culinary artistry, wellness indulgence, and cultural experiences harmonise against the backdrop of the Maldivian paradise. Guests are invited to celebrate the magic of the season in the lap of luxury with unforgettable memories at Kandolhu.
Food
COMO Cocoa Island opens first ever pop-up dining experience, The Konro Grill and Bar
The Konro Grill and Bar, a special pop-up restaurant serving delectable yakitori and an exquisite sake bar is now open on COMO Cocoa Island.
Available from now to April 10th 2024, the pop-up brings together the art of yakitori and a remarkable sake bar. Nestled on Faru Beach, this unique dining experiences promises a fusion of Japanese flavours amidst the picturesque backdrop of the island’s powder soft white beaches.
Experience the tantalising aromas of fresh vegetables, meats, and seafood skewers, expertly grilled on a traditional Konro grill right before your eyes. Designed to delight the palette, guests can savour premium Tajima Wagyu with beautiful marbling that gives the meat a rich, buttery flavour; Glacier 51 Toothfish, sometimes referred to as the wagyu of the sea, with its delicate sweetness; and brussels sprouts with miso and dancing bonito for extra umami.
Enthusiasts of Japanese spirits can indulge in a curated selection of premium sake, including the illustrious IWA 5 Assemblage 2, Junmai Daiginjo crafted by Richard Geoffroy, former Chef de Cave at Dom Pérignon. Additionally, Japanese beers and inventive cocktails, such as The Green Konro signature cocktail, featuring Shirataki “Pink” Jukusei no Jozen Mizunogotoshi, Midori liqueur, pineapple juice and Scrappy’s Bitters, promise an unparalleled sensory experience.
Open from afternoon until late, enjoy stunning views of the beach, especially during sunset or under a star-studded sky. Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of this purpose-built pop-up restaurant, crafted entirely from local materials, aiming to bring the quintessential Japanese food-cart experience to life amidst the tropical paradise of COMO Cocoa Island.
For more information on COMO Cocoa Island or to book your next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
