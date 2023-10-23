News
Virgin Atlantic inaugurates direct flights from London Heathrow to the Maldives
Today, Virgin Atlantic launched its latest direct flight route, linking London Heathrow to the Maldives. The inaugural flight, operated by Virgin Atlantic, touched down at VIA early this morning at 07:40 am local time, signifying the commencement of an exciting new era in air travel between the United Kingdom and the Maldives. Passengers aboard the Virgin Atlantic aircraft were greeted with a warm traditional Maldivian Bodeberu welcome ceremony, featuring captivating cultural dance performances.
This new service is set to operate three times a week, with Virgin Atlantic’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which boasts a total of 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy Delight, Classic, and Light seats. Travelers will have a range of options to suit their preferences and budgets.
For those seeking the utmost in luxury, Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class offers fully flat beds and an onboard bar, providing a fine dining experience and an opportunity to network with fellow travelers. Premium customers can relax in their luxurious leather armchairs, complete with a 38” seat pitch, and enjoy the perks of priority boarding and welcome drinks. Regardless of the cabin class chosen, all passengers will enjoy complimentary food and beverages, over 300 hours of entertainment, and a warm welcome from Virgin Atlantic’s renowned cabin crew.
Mr. Mahjoob Shujau, CEO & Managing Director of MACL, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “As the operator of Velana International Airport, we are excited to welcome the prestigious and customer-centric airline, Virgin Atlantic. This inaugural flight marks a significant milestone in the enhancement of air travel connections between the United Kingdom and the Maldives. We look forward to a prosperous partnership with Virgin Atlantic as we continue to elevate the travel experience for our passengers.”
Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, shared his excitement, saying, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to launch our flights between the United Kingdom and the Maldives with our new thrice-weekly service, as we continue to expand our growing collection of winter sun destinations. We are proud to be able to offer more opportunities for our customers to experience the Maldives and are looking forward to welcoming them to this breathtaking and one-of-a-kind destination. The collaboration between MACL and Virgin Atlantic reflects the shared commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences and fostering stronger air connectivity between the United Kingdom and the Maldives.”
Caron Rohsler, British High Commissioner to the Maldives, also expressed her delight, stating, “I am delighted that Virgin Atlantic has today started operating direct flights from London Heathrow to Maldives. Maldives is a top holiday destination for British tourists. Brits have consistently featured among top 3 nationalities visiting Maldives for many years. The UK Government has worked with the Government of Maldives for many years now on airport safety and aviation security. I look forward to continuing our partnerships in Maldives, especially as the airport expansion progresses. Tourism is an important pillar of the Maldivian economy, and I hope this milestone today will contribute to continued growth in convenient and comfortable travel between our countries. Visitors are encouraged to read the FCDO’s travel advice and to buy travel insurance to enjoy the best possible holiday experience.”
The Virgin Atlantic Inaugural event was attended by the British High Commissioner to the Maldives and senior members of MACL, along with senior members of the local agent, Voyages Maldives. This new route promises to strengthen the connection between the United Kingdom and the Maldives, offering travelers a remarkable journey to one of the world’s most picturesque destinations.
News
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives celebrates culinary excellence on World Chefs Day
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives celebrated the talents of its illustrious chefs on International Chef’s Day 2023, which is celebrated on 19th October of every year. This special occasion is a testament to the resort’s commitment to culinary excellence and the diverse talents that contribute to the unique gastronomic experience offered to guests who visit the resort from around the world.
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is not just a tropical paradise; it is a melting pot of culinary creations and traditions. The resort boasts a dynamic team of chefs hailing from different corners of the world, each bringing a unique set of skills and flavors to the table. This International Chef’s Day, the resort takes pride in the rich tapestry of backgrounds that make up its culinary team, fostering an environment where diverse perspectives and skills converge to create an unparalleled dining experience.
At the heart of their culinary philosophy is the belief that food has the power to transcend borders and unite people. The kitchen at Grand Park Kodhipparu is not just a space for cooking; it’s a canvas where their talented chefs create culinary delights and masterpieces that reflect the beauty of global diversity. The dedicated team of chefs also demonstrates a sense of camaraderie and teamwork whilst also promoting peace and harmony in the workplace, celebrating the differences that make them stronger as a team.
The concept behind this year’s theme “Growing Great Chefs” is focused on inspiring children and youth to form a sense of curiosity and interest in the culinary world and the joys of cooking. So, Grand Park Kodhipparu chefs hope to infuse their love for this profession through their culinary creations and share this experience with their guests. The hope is to also leave an impact on any young guests who will also be part of this experience and nurture in them the potential of becoming future culinary experts.
As part of the International Chefs’ Day festivities, guests at the resort can embark on a culinary journey. The resort’s diverse team of chefs will showcase their skills and passion through a series of special menus featuring signature dishes. From the spicy flavors of Southeast Asia to the delicate tastes of Europe, guests will have the opportunity to savor a symphony of international cuisines without leaving the shores of this breathtaking Maldivian paradise.
“We are thrilled to celebrate International Chef’s Day 2023 at our resort as we champion cultural diversity and the wealth of knowledge and experience that each chef brings to the table,” says Raymond Tan, Executive Chef at Grand Park Kodhipparu. “Our team is like a family, and this celebration is a tribute to the shared love for food that binds us together. ‘Growing Great Chefs’ is not just a theme; it’s a commitment to nurturing the talents within our kitchen as well as for everyone who stays with us. To be able to inspire everyone through a culinary approach is always a delight and we are looking forward to it.”
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives invites everyone to join in the celebration of International Chefs Day 2023. Through the language of food, they seek to convey the message that diversity is a strength, and together, everyone can create a world where the flavors of unity and collaboration prevail.
For reservations and more information visit: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male- atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/
News
Jawakara Islands Maldives opens: 2 islands, 1 resort, multigenerational experiences
Jawakara Islands Maldives opened its doors on Sunday, offering an adventurous bolthole where multigenerational travelers can collaborate, indulge and rejuvenate. This is the latest opening in the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio which includes Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Maldives, and Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa in its luxury collection.
Jawakara is a 290-villa, ‘One Island, One Resort’ Maldivian concept. Just 40 minutes either by luxury speedboat from Madivaru domestic airport in Lhaviyani Atoll or 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the five-star getaway comprises two separate islands – Mabin and Dheru – connected by an oversea walkway.
Jawakara will be managed as one resort with a focus on family-friendly and multigenerational experiences. Guests can choose to have an action packed schedule from surfing, diving, motorised and non-motorised watersports including kite surfing, kayaking and many more and snorkelling to golf, paddle and football tournaments on a full-sized pitch with much more in between. Alternatively, there are two Suhla spas, a big kids club, a yoga retreat and two infinity pools.
Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager, Jawakara Islands Maldives, comments: “Jawakara is designed to be every family’s dream for a luxury getaway – every detail has been thought of for all generations alike for an all-encompassing offering that will define Jawakara as the pioneer for luxury multi-generational travel in classically Maldivian surroundings.”
Activities
Mabin Island is home to the Jawa Kids Club, available to children staying in all accommodation types. The Jawa Kids programme is packed with exciting and age-appropriate activities from mini golf, football and paddle tennis instruction to child-friendly spa treatments to lessons in the art of sushi making and mocktail mixology. The programme includes opportunities for children to learn about Maldivian culture through music, dance, art, and even how to fish using traditional Maldivian methods as well as sustainability workshops and exploring the ocean with the in-house marine biology expert.
Jawakara is one of the very few luxury resorts in the Maldives where guests can surf. The surf school will provide equipment and lessons to guests looking to catch the perfect wave. Jawakara also offers a wealth of other water activities for families; from guided diving and snorkelling trips to paddleboarding and kayaking as well as the opportunity to complete certifications at the PADI five-star training centre alongside jetskiing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, sofa-rides, windsurfing, kayaks and catamaran sailing.
Other facilities include two infinity pools overlooking the ocean, a kid’s pool; artificial turf courts for football (futsal); paddle tennis, tennis and badminton courts; a fitness centre; a volleyball court; and a 9-hole golf course, the biggest in the Maldives.
Accommodation
Mabin is home to 202 villas, while Dheru comprises 88 villas, totalling 110 Beach Villas, 90 Beach Pool Villas and 70 Water Pool Villas. This includes 10 two-bedroom Villas on Mabin which can be converted into a twin or triple room for larger groups or families. In addition, there are 5 three-bedroom beach pool villas which sleep up to 8 people on Dhehru. Two of the bedrooms have outdoor bathrooms while the middle bedroom has an indoor bathroom. These villas offer families flexible sleeping arrangements and are ideal for multigenerational holidays, large families, families who wish to bring a nanny or for two families holidaying together.
Each villa is complete with a king-size bed, private sun-decking, a 48-inch flatscreen TV with the latest movies, and indoor bathroom with a rain shower, creating a space filled with both privacy and spaciousness where time slows down and families can truly relax and connect.
Dining
There is a variety of dining experiences available for all tastes. ‘Waves’ à la carte restaurant, located on Mabin Island invites guests to indulge in Mediterranean cuisine, while the Ekuveni Restaurant and South Side Maabinhura Restaurant – AILA serves indoor and al fresco all-day buffets in an open-air dining room with live cooking stations. Mabin also boasts a choice of 3 bars.
Guests can enjoy buffet-style dining at The Retreat Restaurant on Dheru or opt for á la carte Asian-Pacific cuisine at the heart of the walkway connecting the two islands to enjoy a unique dining experience whilst watching the sunset on the Indian Ocean horizon. The Blue Zone bar has a spectacular view from on high.
Guests staying at either Mabin or Dheru are welcome at the à la carte restaurants on both islands.
Wellness
Two Sulha Spas – one with 8 double treatment rooms located in the tropical jungle of Mabin island and the other with 6 treatment rooms and a yoga retreat that sits above the crystalline Jawakara lagoon – offer an Ayurveda spa and wellness experience that harnesses Asian massage techniques alongside organic products to create a truly natural approach.
Curating a stay
Mabin Island offers something for everyone with a premium all-inclusive package, or full board, half board or bed and breakfast only. Pre-opening starting rates are from $600 per room based on double occupancy on a bed & breakfast basis.
Dheru island offers a fully all-Inclusive, intimate island escape. Pre-opening starting rates are from $992 per room based on double occupancy.
Three-bedroom villas starting rate for the opening period is US$2400 for 5 people, with additional charges of US$692 for each extra person per night with a total maximum of 8 people on an all-inclusive basis.
“I would always say that Jawakara will make a difference in the market with its offerings and unique concept. Jawakara caters for everyone’s needs, and is not limited to just one segment. It’s a very large five-star, family friendly and active Resort,” emphasised the Director of Sales and Marketing at Crown & Champa Resorts, Ahmed Shaheen.
Food
LUX* South Ari Atoll celebrates Diwali with Indian celebrity chef Avinash Martins
At LUX* South Ari Atoll, the acclaimed resort of The Lux Collective in the Maldives, Diwali will be marked with an extraordinary celebration, followed by a week of culinary experiences presented by top Indian Celebrity Chef, Avinash Martins from 16 to 20 November 2023.
On the day of Diwali, all guests can start the morning with sun salutation at the resort’s Yoga Grove followed by the signature LUX* Tree of Wishes ceremony. It is believed that writing a wish on a ribbon and tying it to an ancient banyan tree, can make one’s dream come true. Here, guests also have the chance to contribute to a local charity. Creative minds will enjoy the rangoli competition, open for all.
Diwali is a time when families and friends come together to celebrate the triumph of goodness, while lamps are lit, and presents are exchanged. A pampering spa experience at the LUX* ME Spa would make a great Diwali gift for the loved one. Guests can reserve and immerse in the resort’s curated Extraordinary Experiences: from yoga and sound healing onboard a traditional dhoni to jet ski safari adventures.
Food is key to celebration and Diwali is no exception. Recently awarded as a Leading Food & Beverage Resort by South Asian Travel Awards, LUX* South Ari Atoll features 8 restaurants with international cuisine. Indian street food workshop and Maharaja Night Dinner will be the highlights of the Diwali celebration. From 16 to 20 November, guests can savour exclusive dining experiences hosted by Indian Celebrity Chef Avinash Martins.
Voted as one of the India’s Top Chefs 2023 by Culinary Culture and Sustainable Chef of The Year at Travel + Leisure India Delicious Dining Awards, Chef Martins is known for his unconventional approach to fine dining. Coming to the Maldives from Goa, he brings along his passion for slow food, and sustainable farm-to-table cuisine. He infuses local flavours into contemporary cooking while highlighting traditions of his homeland with the use of fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients. His restaurant Cavatina by Avinash Martins recently ranked number 12 on Condé Nast Traveller India’s Top Restaurant Awards 2023.
Senses, the open-air restaurant will host exclusive lunch and dinner culinary experiences available for pre-booking. Chef Avinash will present a curated Maldivian-Indian fusion menu, prepared with a Goan twist. The unique 5-course menu will be paired with his recommended beverages. For a culinary voyage, Chef Avinash will host one-of-a-kind Master Chef class set in the island’s Amaa’s Kitchen. Using the fresh greens from the herb garden, guests will learn the secrets behind rich and flavourful cuisine of India and the Maldives. The experience will conclude with a certification ceremony for participants.
LUX* South Ari Atoll aims to delight its guests with new experiences, to make every holiday truly memorable. Kids will love the build-your-own menu at all restaurants, and vegan lovers will be delighted with the healthful LUX* Keen On Green concept. The Maldivian Night buffet and the Amaa’s Kitchen experience showcase intriguing local flavours and island hospitality seasoned with entertainment.
To indulge in Extraordinary Experiences or book a stay with hosted dining experiences by Chef Avinash Martins at LUX* South Ari Atoll, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
